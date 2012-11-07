* Myanmar could produce $1.6 bln in annual premium revenues
* Only one domestic insurer currently operating in Myanmar
* Foreign insurers expected to receive licenses in 2015
By Clare Baldwin
HONG KONG, Nov 7 The world's top insurance firms
are setting their sights on Myanmar, steeling themselves for a
fight with corruption and ghosts from the nation's political
past.
Prudential Plc (PRU.L), AIA Group Ltd (1299.HK) and Manulife
Financial Corp (MFC.TO) are among the global insurance giants
preparing to enter Myanmar as the government rolls out a
framework for the sector's development with the lifting of
European and U.S. sanctions.
The opportunities are many. A large population, economic
reforms and a natural resources industry could combine to create
rising wealth among Myanmar's people. There is also money to be
made by general insurers providing cover for the impending boom
in construction projects.
"A few years ago everybody needed to have a China story and
India as well," said Michael Daly, a director and consulting
actuary for the China and Southeast Asia life insurance practice
at Milliman Inc. "Now the attention has shifted to Southeast
Asia."
Myanmar could produce $1.6 billion in annual premium
revenues, according to Reuters calculations based on economic
data and comparisons with neighbouring markets. That would less
than 10 percent of what Singapore premiums bring in now, but in
line with Vietnam's current insurance market.
With the opportunities come obstacles, including new rules
governing foreign insurers that are yet to be tested.
In addition, the country's one sole established insurer -
state-backed Myanma Insurance - is guaranteed certain contracts,
effectively closing off portions of the market.
Other challenges include competition from a handful of
regional players and corruption.
The country's political history may also pose problems for
insurers looking to sell products to high net worth individuals
who may have ties to the former junta or be on blacklists.
And yet the early enthusiasm among global insurers shows how
tough things have become in their home markets and how crucial
they see their position in Southeast Asia's growth story.
SOUTHEAST ASIA
Global insurers have had their eyes on Southeast Asia,
buying up assets and opening offices in Indonesia, Cambodia, Sri
Lanka, Malaysia and Thailand as growth rates in the developing
world far-outpaced developed markets.
Premiums in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines,
Thailand and Vietnam are expected to rise an average of 7.9
percent next year, according to a report by Swiss Re, more than
double the global life insurance average.
Myanmar is attractive to insurance executives as its
population of nearly 60 million makes it one of the largest in
the region. Per capita gross domestic product is also over $850,
near the $1,000 mark that insurers say is the threshold where
individuals begin buying insurance.
Tokio Marine Holdings Inc (8766.T), Sompo Japan Insurance
Inc (8630.T), Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co Ltd (8725.T) and
United Overseas Bank Ltd (UOBH.SI) have already established
representative offices in Myanmar.
Before nationalisation in 1963, there were more than 70
local and foreign private insurance companies in Myanmar.
"Myanmar is an economic rising star," said David Wong, who
runs Manulife's Southeast Asian operations and who travelled to
Myanmar this fall as part of a Canadian delegation. "It's not
far behind Vietnam."
MYANMAR VS. VIETNAM
Analysts and executives interviewed by Reuters struggled to
put an exact dollar figure on Myanmar's insurance market.
Using Vietnam as a model, Myanmar may eventually generate
between $1 billion and $2 billion in premiums a year, according
to a Reuters analysis, based on sources and economic data.
Vietnam last year had a GDP of $120 billion and generated
just over $1.8 billion worth of premiums. That meant an
insurance penetration of 1.5 percent of GDP.
If Myanmar's economy grows 7 percent annually in the next
decade - the lower end of the rate estimated by the Asian
Development Bank - it will double in size in 10 years' time to
over $100 billion. If its insurance penetration matches or comes
close to that of Vietnam, Myanmar could generate around $1.6
billion in premiums.
Singapore brings in around $19.5 billion in premiums, the
highest in Southeast Asia.
DARK PASTS, LOCAL LAWS
The clearest obstacle for a foreign insurer in Myanmar is
corruption.
Transparency International ranks Myanmar as one of the four
most-corrupt nations, on par with Afghanistan and only half a
point better than North Korea and Somalia.
Rampant corruption would make it nearly impossible for
global insurers to run proper background and business checks on
policies for individuals and corporations.
Even worse, corruption could get an insurer in trouble if
the company backs a person or entity that later becomes a
criminal liability, a not-too-distant possibility in a country
such as Myanmar.
"Many businessmen with close links to the military are now
keen to reposition themselves as business friendly and
compliant," said Richard Dailly, managing director at consulting
firm Kroll Inc. "However, many of them still appear on
blacklists either because of their close link to the regime or
their proximity to narcotics production."
Detailed market information is also hard to come by, with
debt and equity analysts and ratings agencies yet to begin
covering Myanmar's insurance sector. Performing due diligence is
difficult, Dailly adds.
The laws governing Myanmar's insurance sector are
loosely-worded and don't apply to the state's monopoly, though
some parts of the law could be attractive to foreign insurers.
Insurers can get licenses from the Central Bank of Myanmar
that allow them to write policies in foreign currencies. Other
parts of existing laws could prove worrisome.
So far, government officials are saying foreign insurers
will be kept at arms-length until around 2015. That's when they
will be granted licenses and allowed to do business, the deputy
minister of finance and revenue told Reuters in September.
"For those who invest the time and energy and know-how to
actually help it develop, those people are going to get a
once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," said Ince & Co partner Iain
Anderson, an industry lawyer who recently travelled to Myanmar.
