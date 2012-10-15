* ACLU alleges bias against black homeowners
* Alleged bias tied to subprime securitization practices
* Lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Manhattan
(Adds details on lawsuit and that it has been filed, attorney
quote)
NEW YORK, Oct 15 The American Civil Liberties
Union sued Morgan Stanley (MS.N) on Monday, in what the group
said is the first lawsuit against an investment bank alleging
racial discrimination over packaging subprime mortgage loans
into securities.
The lawsuit alleges Morgan Stanley encouraged a unit of
now-bankrupt New Century Financial Corp to target black
borrowers disproportionately with loans that had a strong
possibility of foreclosure and unjustifiably high costs. Morgan
Stanley received significant fees from packaging and selling
these loans as securities to institutional investors, while the
borrowers faced high risks of default, the ACLU said.
"With this lawsuit, real victims of the subprime lending
scandal are stepping forward to hold investment banks like
Morgan Stanley accountable for the devastation the banks wrought
in their lives and in our economy,” ACLU Executive Director
Anthony Romero said in a statement.
A Morgan Stanley spokeswoman had no immediate comment on the
lawsuit.
The complaint was filed in U.S. District Court in Manhattan
on behalf of five Detroit residents. It alleges that Morgan
Stanley went beyond the traditional role of an investment bank
by helping to fund loans made by New Century, setting loan
volume goals and establishing terms of the loans.
The ACLU asked the court to certify the case as a class
action. It said as many as 6,000 black homeowners in the Detroit
area may have suffered similar discrimination as a result of
being offered loans that many could not afford.
The alleged practice twists past claims that banks engaged
in "red-lining," or refusing to provide loans and other services
in low-income areas.
"These loans were mass produced and they were built to
order, not to serve homeowners," Elizabeth Cabraser, a
co-counsel for the plaintiffs, said at a news conference Monday
morning. "It's reverse red-lining. It violates the Fair Housing
Act."
Discriminatory practices connected to the securitization
process were endemic during the last decade throughout much of
the financial services industry and across the nation, the ACLU
said.
Critics of securitization, in which banks package loans into
securities for sale to sophisticated investors, say it allows
banks to be reckless in their credit policies because they do
not end up holding the loans. Advocates say that by removing
loans from bank balance sheets, it allows them to stimulate the
economy by extending credit across a variety of sectors.
Trillions of dollars of mortgage, credit card, automobile
and other consumer loans have been securitized and sold to
investors. Many of the home loans bought by the banks are
insured by agencies such as the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp.
FMCC.OB, or Freddie Mac, and Federal National Mortgage
Association FNMA.OB, or Fannie Mae.
The ACLU lawsuit follows a spate of new litigation against
Wall Street by U.S. federal and state authorities over banks'
roles in triggering the financial crisis that began more than
four years ago.
JPMorgan (JPM.N) was sued by New York State Attorney General
Eric Schneiderman for alleged subprime mortgage abuses at an
investment bank that it purchased during the financial crisis.
The U.S. attorney in Manhattan filed fraud charges against Wells
Fargo Corp (WFC.N) two weeks ago for a "reckless pattern" of
making questionable home loans that allegedly cost government
hundreds of millions of dollars in insurance
settlements.[ID:nL1E8LCLEU]
Massachusetts earlier sued Morgan Stanley for securitizing
home loans, alleging violations of a state consumer protection
law. The ACLU said that case did not address the issue
nationwide nor link the alleged abusive practices to
discriminatory policy.
Lawyers for the plaintiffs also include the National
Consumer Law Center and Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, a
San Francisco-based law firm.
The case is Beverly Adkins et al v Morgan Stanley, U.S.
District Court for the Southern District of New York, No.
12-7667.
(Reporting By Jed Horowitz, additional repoting by Emily
Flitter; Editing by Martha Graybow and Maureen Bavdek)
