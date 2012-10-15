* Both firms bid for all of 2 bln euro-plus Robeco -sources
* AMG, Permira may still be in the running -sources
By Jessica Toonkel and Simon Meads
NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 15 Japanese financial
services firm Orix Corp (8591.T) and Australian bank Macquarie
Group Ltd (MQG.AX) have emerged as leading candidates to buy the
asset management arm of Dutch bank Rabobank [RABN.UL], Robeco,
two people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
The Netherlands' largest retail bank also received bids from
a private equity consortium of Advent International and CVC
Capital Partners [CVC.UL], as well as Boston-based asset manager
AMG Inc (AMG.N) partnered with buyout firm Permira [PERM.UL],
Reuters previously reported. [ID:nL6E8LAHC7].
Orix and Macquarie are leading the race after bidding for
the whole of Robeco, which is expected to fetch more than 2
billion euros ($2.59 billion), the people said on Monday.
Rabobank has yet to decide which party to sell the business
to, and may still pursue a deal with another buyer, the people
cautioned, adding that AMG and Permira m a y still be in the
running.
The people asked not to be named because the matter is not
public. Representatives for Rabobank, Orix, Macquarie, AMG and
Permira did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The Dutch cooperative bank put Robeco up for sale early this
year after it lost its triple-A credit rating from Standard &
Poor's, seeking to prepare for stricter capital rules for
European banks.
Initially valued at less than 2 billion euros, price
expectations for Robeco have soared, with one source saying the
firm could fetch as much as 3 billion euros.
The high price prompted some of the bidders to team up to
buy Robeco in what remains a challenging market for mergers and
acquisitions in Europe, especially for private equity players
that are struggling to secure financing for large deals.
Rabobank has told prospective buyers that it wants to sell
the business as a whole, people familiar with the process have
said.
However, AMG's bid with Permira seeks to split up the
company, with the asset manager taking on Robeco's U.S.
divisions including Chicago-based Harbor Capital Advisors and
Robeco Investment Management, sources said previously. Permira
would pick up the group's European assets.
Robeco had 186 billion euros in assets under management at
the end of July - more than twice the size of rival Dexia Asset
Management, which was also put up for sale earlier this year.
($1 = 0.7730 euros)
(Reporting By Jessica Toonkel in New York and Simon Meads in
London, editing by Soyoung Kim and Matthew Lewis)
((Jessica.toonkel@thomsonreuters.com)(646-223-7882)(Twitter:
@jtoonkel)(Reuters Messaging:
jessica.toonkel@thomsonreuters.com))
Keywords: ROBECO SALE/
(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.