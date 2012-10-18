* RBC acquisitions to focus on asset managers in Latam, Asia

* Lewis says seeking to build equity, alternative strength

* RBC prefers small to medium-sized, exclusive, proactive deals

(Adds quotes, background, byline)

By Andrea Hopkins

TORONTO, Oct 18 The head of wealth management at Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) said on Thursday the bank is seeking small to medium-sized acquisitions, particularly in Latin America and Asia, to build its equity capabilities in global asset management.

"We're very strong in North America, and globally in fixed income, so we are interested in strengthening our international equity capabilities with a particular focus on Latin America and Asia," RBC Wealth Management group head George Lewis told Reuters in an interview.

RBC, the world's sixth-largest wealth manager, has sought to broaden its asset management capabilities beyond its fixed income base as well as build outside its North American and European strongholds.

"You'll see a primary focus from an acquisition point of view continuing in the asset manager area, perhaps more with a focus on the equities and alternatives and small- to medium-sized opportunities, given the nature of how you add capabilities in that particular area," Lewis said.

He said an acquisition that boosts the bank's asset management strength in Latin America or Asia is "the next logical step," adding the bank far preferred to develop exclusive, pre-emptive deals rather than be forced to compete for assets with many bidders.

"I think our greatest chance of success of building something that meets our financial objectives, and is consistent with our strategy, is to be very proactive and exclusive in terms of our approach," Lewis said.

"And so we are primarily focused on developing exclusive relationship proactively with potential acquisition partners, rather than participating in an auction processes where there would be a wide number of participants."

Still, the preferred strategy of finding exclusive deals does not mean the bank will not bid on a choice asset if competitors enter the fray, he said.

"If there were opportunities that came along that we felt were compelling, we'd obviously look at that," Lewis said.

