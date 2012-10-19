(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

By Reynolds Holding

NEW YORK, Oct 19 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Wall Street’s misery over conflicts of interest just got some legal company. Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and Barclays Capital (BARC.L) have come under fire in court for playing both sides of deals. Now, a judge has tossed U.S. law firm Covington & Burling off a case for a similar offense. Clients and professional codes usually keep attorneys in line. That’s why a lapse like this one is so troubling.

Covington opened its doors over 90 years ago, has some 800 lawyers and counts U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder among its alumni. Small wonder 3M (MMM.N) hired the firm to persuade federal regulators that its products satisfied health standards.

After a decade advising the industrial giant, however, Covington switched sides. In 2010, Minnesota enlisted it to argue that basically those same products had polluted state lands. At the company’s request, a judge disqualified the firm, citing Covington’s “conscious disregard” for its duties of “full disclosure, and loyalty” to 3M.

The words have a familiar ring. In March, Delaware Judge Leo Strine excoriated Goldman for working both sides of Kinder Morgan’s (KMI.N) $21 billion El Paso deal, calling it a merger “tainted by disloyalty.” And last year another judge said Barclays “secretly and selfishly manipulated” the sale of Del Monte for its own benefit.

The Covington conflicts differ in important ways. Goldman, for example, essentially served two rivals concurrently, creating incentives for steering El Paso into a possibly unfavorable transaction. Covington, which appealed the ruling, says it cut ties with 3M before representing the Gopher State. The lingering danger was that it would use confidential information against its former client.

Bankers can be admired as much as reviled for playing all angles of a transaction. Conflicts are sometimes overlooked to secure specialized expertise. Cutting the best deal is paramount. The same isn’t true for lawyers.

Ethics rules bind them to serve a client’s interests without compromise. Clashing loyalties or betrayed confidences are serious transgressions. That’s why firms run extensive checks and get written waivers at the slightest sign of trouble.

As law firms increasingly sprawl across the globe and compete more ferociously for fees, the potential for conflicts grows. Companies will need to be vigilant, even with top shops like Covington in their corner.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Covington & Burling on Oct. 17 filed for an appeal of a Minnesota judge’s decision disqualifying it from representing the state in a lawsuit against former client 3M. The prominent Washington, D.C.-based law firm had advised 3M for more than a decade on, among other matters, the safety of fluorochemical products, arguing that they satisfied U.S. Food and Drug Administration standards.

- Minnesota’s lawsuit contends, however, that such products were toxic and polluted the environment. Finding the two positions contradictory, Hennepin County District Court Judge Robert Blaeser threw Covington off the state’s case, citing concerns that confidential information it received from 3M might be used against the company. The firm is also being sued by 3M.

- Covington says it had no conflict of interest because the two legal matters were not related and it did not receive any currently confidential information from 3M. It also argues that the company waived its right to disqualify the firm by waiting 15 months to make the request. Minnesota has also appealed Blaeser’s decision, arguing that its case against 3M is now prejudiced and that it can’t start over with new lawyers.

