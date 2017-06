Oct 18 () - IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M.,EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ------------- CATHOLIC HEALTH INITIATIVES WEEK OF 1,500,000 Aa3/AA-/AA- TAXABLE BONDS, SERIES 2012 10/22 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York CITY AND COUNTY OF HONOLULU, WEEK OF 553,000 Aa1//AA+ HAWAII 10/22 TAX-EXEMPT MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP 10/24/12 Day of Sale: 10/25 MIAMI DADE COUNTY SPECIAL WEEK OF 488,000 A2/A+/A+ OBLIGATION BONDS 10/22 FLORIDA MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2014-2032 TERM: 2035, 2037 Day of Sale: 10/24 COMMUNITY HEALTH NETWORK PROJECT WEEK OF 381,050 A2/A/ INDIANA FINANCE 10/22 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York REMARK: ROP: 10/23 Day of Sale: 10/24 CITY AND COUNTY OF HONOLULU, WEEK OF 336,000 Aa1//AA+ HAWAII 10/22 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 10/25 WAKE FOREST BAPTIST MEDICAL CENTER WEEK OF 228,640 Aa3/AA-/NR HOSPITAL REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS 10/22 EXP/EXP/ CONSISTING OF: $114,175M SERIES 2012A $114,445M SERIES 2012B MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York REMARK: INSTITUTIONAL PRICING: 10/25/2012 RETAIL ORDER PERIOD: 10/24/2012 CONROE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 210,175 // TEXAS 10/22 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING AND REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2012A MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2035 Day of Sale: 10/24 CITY OF CHESAPEAKE TRANSPORTATION WEEK OF 153,000 /BBB/BBB SYSTEM SENIOR TOLL ROAD REVENUE 10/22 BONDS VIRGINIA MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2018-2026 TERM: 2037, 2042 REMARK: CONVERTIBLES: 29-47 Day of Sale: 10/24 THE METROPOLITAN ST. LOUIS SEWER WEEK OF 147,445 Aa1/AAA/AA+ DISTRICT WASTEWATER SYSTEM 10/22 REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2012B MGR: Siebert Brandford Shank & Co., Oakland SERIAL: 2015-2034 REMARK: ROP: 10/22/2012 Day of Sale: 10/23 THE PLAZA METROPOLITAN WEEK OF 109,300 NR/BBB/BBB- DISTRICT NO. 1 10/22 REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2012 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas SERIAL: 2012-2031 TERM: 2036, 2040 Day of Sale: 10/23 TARRANT REGIONAL WATER DISTRICT WEEK OF 102,360 NR/AAA/AA+ A WATER CONTROL AND IMPROVEMENT 10/22 DISTRICT WATER REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2012A MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York COLORADO HEALTH FACILITIES WEEK OF 100,000 Aa3/AA-/AA- AUTHORITY REVENUE BONDS 10/22 SERIES 2009B-1 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York OKLAHOMA WATER RESOURCES BOARD WEEK OF 85,000 Aaa/AAA/AAA MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP 10/23/12 Day of Sale: 10/24 CITY OF EL PASO, TEXAS WEEK OF 82,230 NR/AA/AA (EL PASO COUNTY) 10/22 COMBINATION TAX AND REVENUE CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION, SERIES 2012 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2012 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2028 TERM: 2014 Day of Sale: 10/23 CYPRESS-FAIRBANKS, TEXAS WEEK OF 76,000 NR/AA-/AA INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT 10/22 REFUNDING MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte INSURANCE: FSA Day of Sale: 10/23 CITY OF PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 71,170 A1/A/A+ WATER AND WASTEWATER REVENUE 10/22 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2012 MGR: Siebert Brandford Shank & Co., Oakland Day of Sale: 10/24 CALIFORNIA HEALTH FACILITIES WEEK OF 65,000 /A-/A- FINANCING AUTHORITY - CHINESE 10/22 HOSPITAL MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 10/24 INDIANA FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 61,045 Aa1/AA+/AA+ FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS, 10/22 EXP/EXP/EXP SERIES 2012L AND SERIES 2012M MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York VIRGINIA COLLEGE BUILDING AUTHORITY WEEK OF 59,690 Aa1/AA+/NR EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES REVENUE BOND 10/22 MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York Day of Sale: 10/23 CITY OF GRIFFIN, GEORGIA WEEK OF 54,510 Aa3/AA-/ COMBINED PUBLIC UTILITY REVENUE 10/22 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2014-2032 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: (A3//) Day of Sale: 10/23 ILLINOIS HOUSING AND DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 54,000 NR/NR/AAA AUTHORITY 10/22 HOUSING REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2012A MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago TERM: 2042 Day of Sale: 10/25 VIRGINIA RESOURCES AUTHORITY WEEK OF 53,000 Aa2// COMMONWEALTH 10/22 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York TERM: 2040 CABS: 2028-2035 REMARK: ROP: WEDNESDAY Day of Sale: 10/25 INDIANA MUNICIPAL POWER AGENCY WEEK OF 52,000 A1/A+/A+ POWER SUPPLY SYSTEM REFUNDING 10/22 REVENUE BONDS MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2016-2028 Day of Sale: 10/25 SAN ANTONIO CPS VARIABLE RATE WEEK OF 50,000 // JR. LIEN REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 10/22 SERIES 2012A TEXAS MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas Day of Sale: 10/23 TOWNSHIP OF HAMPDEN WEEK OF 47,940 /AA/ (CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA) 10/22 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2012 MGR: M&T Securities, Baltimore REMARK: ROP: 10/23/2012 INSTITUTIONAL: 10/24/2012 Day of Sale: 10/24 SOUTH CAROLINA JOBS-ECONOMIC WEEK OF 45,410 A3/NR/NR DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY 10/22 HOSPITAL REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2007 MGR: Ziegler, Chicago Day of Sale: 10/23 MINNEAPOLIS ST PAUL METRO AIRPORT WEEK OF 42,785 NR/A/A REVENUE, MINNESOTA 10/22 TAX-EXEMPT 2012B MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2026-2031 Day of Sale: 10/23 MINNEAPOLIS-ST PAUL METRO AIRPORT WEEK OF 40,065 NR/A/A REVENUE, MINNESOTA 10/22 TAXABLE 2012A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2020 Day of Sale: 10/23 HEALTH AND EDUCATION BOARD OF WEEK OF 39,345 /A+/ FRANKLIN COUNTY, TENNESSEE 10/22 EDUCATION FACILITIES REVENUES REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2032 Day of Sale: 10/23 FLORIDA MUNICIPAL LOAN COUNCIL WEEK OF 38,965 NR/A-/A CITY OF HIALEAH SERIES REFUNDING 10/22 AND IMPROVEMENT REVENUE MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte Day of Sale: 10/25 H LEE MOFFITT CANCER CENTER, WEEK OF 35,000 // FLORIDA 10/22 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 10/22 METROPOLITAN TRANSPORTATION WEEK OF 35,000 NR/AA/AA- AUTHORITY 10/22 DEDICATED TAX FUND REFUNDING BONDS, SUBSERIES 2008B-3A MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York CITY OF ROCHESTER, NEW YORK WEEK OF 33,720 // $14,420M REFUNDING BONDS - 2012 10/22 SERIES IV $19,300M REFUNDING BONDS - 2012 SERIES V MGR: Ramirez & Co., Inc., New York REMARK: SERIES IV: 15-31 SERIES V: 15-31 Day of Sale: 10/25 LAFAYETTE PARISH SCHOOL BOARD, WEEK OF 30,000 Aa3/AA/ LOUISIANA 10/22 LIMITED TAX REVENUE BONDS MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2014-2032 Day of Sale: 10/23 MANSFIELD INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 29,155 Aaa/AAA/AAA DISTRICT, TEXAS 10/22 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: AA2/AA/AA+ Day of Sale: 10/25 MARTIN COUNTY, FLORIDA WEEK OF 28,325 NR// HEALTH FACILITIES AUTHORITY 10/22 HOSPITAL REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2012B MGR: Ziegler, Chicago REMARK: S&P Rating: BBB Negative Outlook Day of Sale: 10/25 DRAPER CITY SALES TAX REVENUE, UTAH WEEK OF 26,235 NR/AA/NR SERIES A-C 10/22 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver Day of Sale: 10/24 JEFFERSON PARISH SCHOOL BOARD, WEEK OF 22,405 /AA/ LOUISIANA 10/22 SALES TAX REFUNDING SCHOOL BONDS MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2014-2025 Day of Sale: 10/25 FAIRFIELD SBC REFUNDING BONDS WEEK OF 21,275 /AA+/ 10/22 /EXP/ MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2013-2028 Day of Sale: 10/24 CITY OF CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 20,000 Aa1/AAA/ MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 10/24 CONNECTICUT HEALTH & EDUCATIONAL WEEK OF 18,255 Aa3/AA/ FACILITIES AUTHORITY 10/22 TAFT SCHOOL SERIES I MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 10/25 SPRING-FORD AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 14,750 Aa2// PENNSYLVANIA 10/22 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2014-2018 Day of Sale: 10/22 REMARKETING MEMORANDUM NO. 3 WEEK OF 10,700 A2/A/NR RELATING TO: 10/22 $10,700M OF THE $90,000M ILLINOIS ADJUSTABLE MEDIUM TERM REVENUE BONDS FIELD MUSEUM OF NATURAL HISTORY, SERIES 2012 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York WILLIAM PENN SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,995 /A/ DELAWARE COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 10/22 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2012 ************BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2013-2032 Day of Sale: 10/23 MADISON GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 9,960 Aaa// REFUNDING 2012 CONNECTICUT 10/22 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2030 Day of Sale: 10/24 WILLISTOWN TOWNSHIP, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 9,500 Aa1// GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 10/22 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2013-2037 Day of Sale: 10/22 BRUSHY CREEK MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 9,385 /AA-/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 10/22 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS ************BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2026 Day of Sale: 10/24 MASON COUNTY PUBLIC UTILITY WEEK OF 9,370 // DISTRICT #3 REVENUE REFUNDING 2012 10/22 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 10/23 TOWNSHIP OF MIDDLETOWN WEEK OF 9,055 NAF/AA+/ BUCKS COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 10/22 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES OF 2012 ************BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: First American Municipals, Inc., New York METHACTON SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 8,890 Aa2// MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 10/22 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES A OF 2012 **********BANK QUALIFIED*********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 10/22 MISSOURI DEVELOPMENT INFRASTRUCTURE WEEK OF 8,820 NR/A/ FACILITIES REVENUE 2012C 10/22 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2025 Day of Sale: 10/22 MISSOURI DEVELOPMENT FINANCE WEEK OF 8,730 NR/A/ TAXABLE 2012B 10/22 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2025 Day of Sale: 10/22 RIVER ROAD INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 8,209 /AAA/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 10/22 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS ***********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2030 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: A+ Day of Sale: 10/23 MIDVALE MUNICIPAL BUILDING WEEK OF 8,000 A2//A+ AUTHORITY, UTAH 10/22 LEASE REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2012 MGR: KeyBanc Capital Markets, Cleveland REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 10/23 PUTNAM COUNTY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL WEEK OF 8,000 /A/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 10/22 MISSOURI MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 10/23 ILLINOIS HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 8,000 // AUTHORITY 10/22 MULTIFAMILY HOUSING REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2012 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago TERM: 2014 Day of Sale: 10/25 BASALT REGIONAL LIBRARY DISTRICT, WEEK OF 7,795 Aa2/NR/NR COLORADO 10/22 REFUNDING GENERAL OBLIGATION MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver REMARK: Bank Qualified Day of Sale: 10/22 PAULDING COUNTY, GEORGIA WEEK OF 7,100 Aa3/AA-/ LIMITED TAX REVENUE BONDS 10/22 MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2015-2021 Day of Sale: 10/23 KETTERING CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 6,800 A2/NR/NR OHIO 10/22 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS TAXABLE MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 10/24 IA GRIMES GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 6,000 Aa3// CORPORATE PURPOSE BONDS 2012 10/22 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2032 Day of Sale: 10/23 GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OHIO WEEK OF 5,470 Baa1// LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 10/22 VARIOUS PURPOSE IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING SERIES 2012 MGR: KeyBanc Capital Markets, Cleveland REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 10/22 TAYLOR, TEXAS WEEK OF 5,420 // GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 10/22 SERIES 2012 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2025 Day of Sale: 10/24 ROCHESTER SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 401, WEEK OF 5,380 // WASHINGTON 10/22 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS ************TAXABLE*********** MGR: Seattle-Northwest Securities Corp., Portland SERIAL: 2013-2019 Day of Sale: 10/25 CITY OF LYNDEN, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 5,300 // LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 10/22 REFUNDING BONDS ***********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Seattle-Northwest Securities Corp., Portland Day of Sale: 10/23 OWEN VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL BUILDING WEEK OF 5,195 /AA+/ CORPORATION SPENCER, INDIANA 10/22 FIRST MORTGAGE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2012 MGR: KeyBanc Capital Markets, Cleveland REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED UNDERLYING A Day of Sale: 10/24 DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, OHIO WEEK OF 5,180 MIG 1// PARK IMPROVEMENT, TAX-EXEMPT, BOND 10/22 ANTICIPATION NOTES MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 10/24 SENECA VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 5,155 // BUTLER COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 10/22 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES D OF 2012 *************BANK QUALIFIED******** MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 10/23 COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 4,000 Aa2//AA+ ADMINISTRATION, MARYLAND 10/22 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP 10/23/12 Day of Sale: 10/24 PORT OF PASCO, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 3,380 // LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 10/22 REFUNDING BONDS CONSISTING OF: $1,295M SERIES A (TAXABLE) $2,085M SERIES B (TAX-EXEMPT) **********BANK QUALIFIED*********** MGR: Seattle-Northwest Securities Corp., Portland REMARK: SERIES A DUE: 2013-2017 SERIES B DUE: 2017-2024 Day of Sale: 10/22 BANGOR, MAINE WEEK OF 2,800 Aa2/AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION QUALIFIED SCHOOL 10/22 CONSTRUCTION BONDS ***********TAXABLE************* MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis Day of Sale: 10/23 WINDBER AREA AUTHORITY WEEK OF 2,730 // SOMERSET AND CAMBRIA COUNTIES, 10/22 PENNSYLVANIA WATER REVENUE BONDS, SERIES OF 2012 ***********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 10/24 HALSTEAD GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 2,540 // REFUNDING 2012 GENERAL OBLIGATION 10/22 KANSAS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2029 Day of Sale: 10/22 COOLSPRING JACKSON LAKE LATONKA WEEK OF 2,445 // JOINT AUTHORITY 10/22 MERCER COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA GUARANTEED SEWER REVENUE BONDS, SERIES OF 2012 ***********BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 10/24 YOUNGWOOD GENERAL OBLIGATION 2012 WEEK OF 2,220 /A/ PENNSYLVANIA 10/22 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2030 Day of Sale: 10/24 DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, OHIO WEEK OF 1,900 MIG 1// PARK IMPROVEMENT, TAXABLE, BOND 10/22 ANTICIPATION NOTES MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 10/24 SKAGIT VALLEY COLLEGE FOUNDATION, WEEK OF 1,800 // WASHINGTON 10/22 REVENUE REFUNDING MGR: Seattle-Northwest Securities Corp., Portland SERIAL: 2012-2023 Day of Sale: 10/24 VERIBEST INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 1,500 /AAA/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 10/22 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS ***********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2031 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: NR Day of Sale: 10/22 ---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 5,857,969 (in 000's)