Oct 19 ExxonMobil Pipeline Company said on
Friday it shut down a 12-inch pipeline carrying crude after it
found an oil sheen in the water near Barataria Bay, Louisiana.
Exxon said it shut down the pipeline for repair but
plans to resume its operations later on Friday.
Exxon is working with regulators at the site of a "very
light sheen which was limited to the immediate area," company
spokeswoman Amber Gardner said in an email.
The Empire-to-Raceland pipeline carries Heavy Louisiana
Sweet crude, Gardner said. She did not provide details on what
caused the oil sheen.