Oct 19 ExxonMobil Pipeline Company said on Friday it shut down a 12-inch pipeline carrying crude after it found an oil sheen in the water near Barataria Bay, Louisiana. Exxon said it shut down the pipeline for repair but plans to resume its operations later on Friday. Exxon is working with regulators at the site of a "very light sheen which was limited to the immediate area," company spokeswoman Amber Gardner said in an email. The Empire-to-Raceland pipeline carries Heavy Louisiana Sweet crude, Gardner said. She did not provide details on what caused the oil sheen.