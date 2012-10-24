* New system, Surface tablet debut Friday
By Bill Rigby
SEATTLE, Oct 24 Firm sales numbers for Microsoft
Corp's (MSFT.O) Windows 8 and its new Surface tablet will not be
available for three months, but it may be clear long before then
if it has a hit on its hands.
"We can definitely gauge it by chatter," said Emily Chan, an
analyst at Bernstein Research. "There is a slight learning
curve, so I don't think we will see that big pop that iPad saw."
Microsoft is desperate for the new-look, touch-friendly
Windows 8 to grip customers' imaginations, as it looks to regain
ground lost to Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Google Inc (GOOG.O) in
mobile computing and shake up the moribund PC market.
Perhaps more important is its new own-brand tablet called
the Surface, available only through its own stores and website,
which will challenge Apple's iPad head on.
"I’d want to know the sales - and return rate - of the
Surface," said Sarah Rotman Epps at tech research firm
Forrester. "But those numbers will be hard to get since
Microsoft is the only retailer."
Early reviews of the Surface have been mixed, generally
praising the slick hardware, but faulting battery life and the
limited software and applications available. [ID:nL3E8LO5SC]
Some worry that the first Surface model, which runs on a
stripped-down version of Windows 8 called RT that is not
compatible with old Windows programs, will cause some confusion
and dissatisfaction among customers.
The three models for sale on Microsoft's U.S. website are
already on back order, suggesting strong demand, but it is not
known how many Surfaces Microsoft has manufactured.
"The fact it's back ordered is indicative that there's
consumer interest," said Michael Gartenberg, an analyst at tech
research firm Gartner. "How Microsoft introduces it, evangelizes
it and explains it will determine long term success."
BALLMER NOISE
Microsoft has not said if it will reveal sales figures for
Windows 8 or of the Surface before its next scheduled earnings
on Jan. 24. The company tends to trumpet good news and stay
silent otherwise.
After the launch of Windows 7 three years ago, CEO Steve
Ballmer waited only a month to announce strong sales. A year
later, he waited only 10 days to report record-breaking sales of
the Kinect, the motion-sensing add-on for the Xbox. But
Microsoft has never shared the sales of Windows-powered phones,
which have a lowly 3 percent of the market.
If Ballmer stays silent about Windows 8 sales, it might
indicate a less than stellar performance.
"I would definitely take it a sign that it's not super,
super strong, but I won't take it as something negative," said
Chan at Bernstein, who is expecting 8.3 million Surface sales by
the middle of next year.
That averages out at about 1 million a month, a third the
rate of the iPad, which notched up its first million sales in 28
days and has now sold more than 100 million units, averaging
about 3.2 million a month.
Gartner forecasts that Surface and other tablets running
Windows RT will sell about 2.3 million units this year and 9.3
million next year, grabbing about 2 percent and 5 percent of the
worldwide tablet market, respectively.
DOOR-BUSTERS
Retail activity will be closely watched. Microsoft will have
more than 60 brick and mortar stores open for the release of
Windows 8 on Friday, half of them 'pop-up' stores that will stay
open for the holiday shopping season.
Third-party retailers are cautiously optimistic.
"We have seen pretty good response to our pre-orders for
Windows 8," said Best Buy Co Inc (BBY.N) spokesman Jeff Haydock.
"Quite honestly, I don't know what to expect from Friday. I
don't know if there will be lines or not. My sense is it will
take some time for people to kind of come into the stores and
check it out."
Best Buy may give some color on how PC sales are going when
it reports earnings on Nov. 20.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N), the No. 1 U.S. retailer, said
U.S. pre-orders for Windows 8 PCs "have been better than
expected."
Online retailers Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O), Newegg Inc and
TigerDirect Inc have been silent on Windows 8 pre-orders.
The full impact of PC sales on retailers will not be evident
until chains report same-store sales for November.
QUICK REACTION
One early indicator of Windows 8's success will be the
contents of the online Windows Store. Microsoft has had a harder
time drumming up interest among developers for Windows 8, given
the risk that there will be fewer users than competing
platforms.
Microsoft will not disclose numbers, but there are expected
to be 5,000 or so third-party apps available to U.S. users, in
comparison with the iPad's 275,000. Some big names such as
Facebook Inc (FB.O) will be missing.
In social media, the tenor of comments on the Twitter
hashtags #Windows8 and #Surface will give an indication of their
reception after Ballmer unveils them both on Thursday.
Many users likely will be shocked by the new design, which
dispenses with the Start button and features square tiles for
apps.
"Public reaction to the new UI will depend how well
Microsoft explains why 'different' is better and teaches how the
new experience works," said Gartenberg. "That all starts on
Thursday."
BY THE NUMBERS
The ultimate test for Windows 8 will be PC sales.
Industry trackers are expecting a bump for PC sales in the
last two months of the year, but not enough to rescue the whole
year, which is forecast to dip for the first time since 2001.
Some analysts had expected an uptick in production of
laptops ahead of the Windows 8 launch, but PC makers facing an
uncertain global economy have been wary about committing.
Chip maker Intel Corp (INTC.O), which is a good gauge of
future PC demand due to its position early in the production
process, expects the PC business to grow at only half the normal
seasonal rate in the fourth quarter.
Chief Executive Paul Otellini recently told analysts he
expects to have a better understanding of the success of Windows
8 in 90 days.
Stephen Baker, an analyst at retail research firm NPD Group,
is expecting a 10 percent jump in PC sales for November and
December over last year, but said comparisons will be difficult
given a profusion of new devices and the volatility of year-ago
data.
Fourth-quarter PC shipment numbers from research firms
Gartner and IDC will not be published until early January,
although analysts say PC makers might start to drop hints about
demand before then.
"There will likely be many milestones, but very few will
ultimately be decisive. The key point is will PC sales continue
to shrink or will they experience a boost," said Al Hilwa at
research firm IDC. "We can probably begin to properly judge that
with some ambiguity in January."
