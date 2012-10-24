* Looking to save another $150 million annually

* CEO rules out break-up of group

* Cautious on outlook as global economy slows

* Shares up 3.4 percent

PARIS/SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 24 French group STMicroelectronics (STM.PA) announced fresh cost savings when posting a quarterly loss, hit by weakening global demand and more woes at its mobile chip venture with Ericsson (ERICb.ST).

STMicro, the world's seventh-biggest chipmaker, also said fourth-quarter revenue would likely be in a range from a 5 percent fall to a 2 percent rise.

Larger competitors such as U.S. groups Intel (INTC.O) and Texas Instruments (TXN.O) have also sounded cautious notes about demand through the year-end as sectors from consumer electronics to automotive slow. [ID:nL1E8LMNIY] [ID:nL2E8FNESS]

STMicro said on Tuesday it was streamlining manufacturing processes and taking other steps to try and save $150 million annually, and it would present a new strategic plan in December.

Its shares were up 3.4 percent at 0900 GMT, outpacing a 1.9 percent higher European technology sector index .SX8P.

Chief executive Carlo Bozotti ruled out a break-up of the company. Bloomberg had reported on Oct. 12 STMicro was considering carving up its digital and analog chip businesses.

"The plan is to be one company. The new strategic plan will cover our vision, strategy, and structure of company along with key drivers for our business," he told reporters on Wednesday.

Repairing STMicro will depend largely on turning around mobile-phone chip business ST-Ericsson, analysts say.

Earlier this month, Ericsson and STMicro said they had hired banks to advise them on their joint venture which is reeling from the decline of Nokia NOK1V.HE, its biggest customer.

ST-Ericsson and its parents in April announced a plan aimed at reviving the firm, including 1,700 job cuts and working with STMicro to develop application processors. [ID:nL3E8FN9B2][ID:nL3E8L96OT]

The moves have not yet borne fruit.

On Tuesday, ST Ericsson reported a third-quarter net loss of $190 million on sales of $359 million, and projected flat sales in the fourth quarter. The unit has lost $820 million in the first nine months, compared with $841 million in 2011.

Analysts had expected the iPhone 5, which uses STMicro's MEM chips, to boost third-quarter sales. They were cautious on fourth-quarter demand given weak computer sales and economic uncertainty that could hit demand for STMicro chips used in cars.

STMicro reported an 11.3 percent fall in third-quarter revenue to $2.17 billion, compared with a forecast for $2.19 billion in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll.

Among its markets, revenue from Asia was largely flat, and up 5 percent in Europe, Middle East and Africa from the previous quarter.

