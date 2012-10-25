By Angela Moon
NEW YORK Oct 24 As the world's most valuable
publicly traded company, Apple's share price rises and falls -
mostly rises - on its fat profits and big sales of newly
introduced gadgets.
That is, except for the last few hours of trading on Fridays
when the options market takes charge.
Apple Inc (AAPL.O), which was worth $578 billion at
Wednesday's close, is one of the market's most actively traded
stocks. But its options are also among the most popular, too, so
the closing price of the maker of the iPad and iPhone at the end
of each week is often dictated by players in this market in a
phenomenon known as "pinning."
That's due to the increasing interest in trading weekly
options on individual shares, which have only existed since June
2010. These contracts, known as "weeklys," should be
particularly active as Apple reports earnings after the market's
close on Thursday.
Investors who buy options hope their bets end up "in the
money," that is profitable, be it a call option (bets on a stock
rising) or a put option (bets on a stock falling). If Apple is,
say, at $605 a share, every call option below that level - from
$600 down - makes money if the buyer decides to exercise that
option.
For dealers – those who sell options - the equation is a bit
different. They're generally trying to remain neutral - making
money by collecting the cost, or premium, from buyers of
options.
Where the rubber meets the road in this case - and where
concern about manipulation comes in - is with option strikes
that are very close to where a stock is trading on expiration
approaches. For dealers and others selling options, as
expiration approaches, their incentive is to try to have these
positions expire worthless - so they're not caught having to
deliver the shares and suffer losses as a result.
That's where "pinning" comes in. Dealers and others will try
to "pin" the stock as close to that round number as possible -
through buying and selling shares. Professional traders have
noticed this trend and attempt to profit by riding the tendency
of stocks to gravitate toward a round number. For instance, if a
stock was trading just below a $600 strike, they would buy
shares to push the price higher, assuming other buyers will jump
in, thus gi ving the trader a quick profit.
When stocks end the week close to a strike price, it means
investors with a position in that particular strike sees those
calls or puts expire worthless. If an investor paid $2 on an
Apple call option with a $620 strike, they're hoping it rises to
more than $622. If it doesn't, the position is not profitable.
"This is a tail-wagging-the-dog phenomena that I think all
investors should be aware of," said Ralph Edwards, director of
derivatives strategy at Investment Technology Group, who closely
watches expiration activity in Apple weeklys.
"Traders should get used to every Friday being expiration
Friday," said Edwards.
WEEKLY PINNING GAMES
Pinning has been around for years, especially in S&P 500
.SPX index options, but it is becoming more prevalent as
options trading has grown in popularity. Traders do it to
neutralize positions that could cost them a lot of money. Rising
volume in weeklys has made pinning a Friday afternoon ritual.
The pinning phenomenon sparks some accusations of
manipulation in share prices, but some say it is inevitable.
"There is this notion that weekly options are fishy and that
pinning is some sort of a hoax, but it's not," said TD
Ameritrade chief derivatives strategist J.J. Kinahan.
"They are not the bad guys, it's just the nature of
hedging," Kinahan said.
Weeklys were first introduced by CBOE in October 2005 for
index options. Weeklys for individual names started in June
2010, when Apple became one of the first four with such
contracts. Now, about 130 individual stocks have weeklys.
Apple options are the most actively traded among
single-stock names at the CBOE. Average daily volume in Apple
weeklys was more than 90,000 contracts for the first nine months
of 2012, compared with less than 30,000 in 2011.
Apple options contracts are listed in $5 intervals - $625,
$630, and so on. Over time, Apple's closing price on Fridays has
been drifting closer to the nearest strike as weekly options
become more popular. Between October 2011 and October 2012,
weekly expiration days saw Apple shares end, on average, $1.02
away from the nearest strike. In the prior year, it was $1.32.
"It is the growth of the use of weeklies that have driven
the pinning," Edwards said.
Friday, Oct 12, was a notable example. Activity in Apple
options soared, with around 150,000 contracts traded in the last
hour, or about 15 percent of the day's volume, according to
Interactive Brokers. T h e stock was as low as $625.30 but closed
at $629.71, right near the most popular options strike of $630.
That meant anyone betting shares would fall substantially
below $630 saw their bet expire worthless.
In July, weeklys accounted for about 18 percent of average
daily CBOE options volume, up from 2 percent in 2010.
"It would take at least a couple of years for weeklys to top
the volume of monthly options that have been around since the
'70s, but the growth of these short-dated options is massive,"
said Randy Frederick, director of trading and derivatives at
Charles Schwab.
