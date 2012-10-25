(لاضافة مقتبسات)

بوخارست 24 أكتوبر تشرين الأول (خدمة رويترز الرياضية العربية) - أعلن كلوج بطل دوري الدرجة الأولى الروماني لكرة القدم اليوم الاربعاء رحيل المدرب ايوان اندوني باتفاق الطرفين بسبب النتائج الضعيفة للفريق على المستوى المحلي رغم بدايته الجيدة في دوري ابطال اوروبا.

وقال كلوج في بيان "توصلت ادارة نادي كلوج وايوان اندوني لاتفاق من أجل انهاء الارتباط."

واضاف "نفخر بكل شيء حققناه معا. اندوني يملك مكانا مميزا في قلوب مشجعينا وسيظل كذلك."

وذكرت تقارير اعلامية محلية ان ادواردو ريجا المدرب السابق لنابولي ولاتسيو على رأس المرشحين لخلافة اندوني الذي قد يعود الى رابيد بوخارست بعدما تولى مسؤولية الفريق من قبل في 2010.

وقال ارباد باشكاني مالك كلوج لوسائل اعلام محلية "سنعلن اسم المدرب الجديد غدا. من المؤكد بنسبة 99 بالمئة ان المدرب سيكون اجنبيا."

وتعادل كلوج 1-1 مع مضيفه غلطة سراي التركي أمس الثلاثاء في مباراة مثيرة بالمجموعة الثامنة في دوري ابطال اوروبا رغم انه لعب لأكثر من ساعة بعشرة لاعبين.

ويحتل كلوج المركز الثاني في المجموعة برصيد اربع نقاط مقابل تسع نقاط لمانشستر يونايتد الانجليزي صاحب الصدارة.

لكن وسائل اعلام محلية ومشجعون انتقدوا اندوني بسبب عروض الفريق على المستوى المحلي.

ويحتل كلوج المركز العاشر في الدوري الروماني برصيد 16 نقطة من 12 مباراة بفارق 13 نقطة عن ستيوا بوخارست المتصدر ويبتعد بست نقاط فقط عن منطقة الهبوط.

وساهم اندوني في فوز كلوج بالدوري والكأس في رومانيا عام 2008 وبدأ فترته الثانية مع الفريق في ابريل نيسان الماضي بعدما تولى المسؤولية خلفا للبرتغالي جورجي كوستا ليحرز مع النادي لقبه الثالث في الدوري.

(اعداد وتحرير أحمد ممدوح للنشرة العربية - هاتف 0020225783292)

* Microsoft CEO says Windows 8 reimagines PC industry

* Expects more Windows device sales than Apple, Google products this qtr

* Says new Surface is PC in form of a tablet

(Adds Ballmer comments, company and industry background, stock price)

NEW YORK, Oct 25 Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) Chief Executive Officer Steve Ballmer expects the Windows 8 operating system to open a new chapter in the company's history and thrust it back into the forefront of technology.

"We've reimagined Windows and we've reimagined the whole PC industry," Ballmer told Reuters Television early on Thursday in New York ahead of a launch event for Windows 8 and the company's new Surface tablet, which both go on sale to the public on Friday.

"In addition to notebooks and desktops, we introduce the PC as tablet," said Ballmer. "Work. Play. Tablet. PC. Boom! One product." <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ Reuters Television interview with Microsoft's Ballmer

[ID:nRTV982222]

reut.rs/THUOKD PREVIEW-Tech focus now on Microsoft Windows 8, Surface tablet

[ID:nL1E8LMOQV] ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

The world's largest software company is desperate for the new-look, touch-friendly Windows 8 to grip customers' imaginations, as it looks to regain ground lost to Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Google Inc (GOOG.O) in mobile computing and shake up the moribund PC market.

Microsoft is doubling down on its bet with its own tablet called the Surface, available only through its own stores and website, which will challenge Apple's iPad head on.

"We have a device that's uniquely good at being a tablet and a PC (with) no compromise on either one," said Ballmer.

Ballmer, who took over as Microsoft CEO from co-founder Bill Gates in 2000, is moving the company away from its foundations in software to become more of a hardware and services company, like long-time rival Apple. [ID:nL1E8L9NQD]

"We're all in on this," Ballmer said, adding that 10,000 applications would be available at launch and that Windows 8 devices would be available at a variety of prices.

"You'll find these things everywhere this holiday season. You walk into any retailer that sells electronics, other than an Apple retailer, you will see Windows 8 machines all over the place from Acer, from Samsung, from Dell, from Toshiba, Sony, Lenovo and many others."

Ballmer added he expects more Windows devices to be sold this quarter than Apple or Google products. That is not surprising, given that 90 percent of the PCs sold across the world run on Windows.

Microsoft shares were up 0.5 percent at $28.04 on the Nasdaq on Thursday morning.

(Reporting by Nick Zieminski and Bill Rigby; editing by Matthew Lewis)

((bill.rigby@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 206 418 9236)(Reuters Messaging: bill.rigby.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: MICROSOFT WINDOWS8/BALLMER

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.