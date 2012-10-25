(لاضافة مقتبسات)
بوخارست 24 أكتوبر تشرين الأول (خدمة رويترز الرياضية العربية)
- أعلن كلوج بطل دوري الدرجة الأولى الروماني لكرة القدم اليوم
الاربعاء رحيل المدرب ايوان اندوني باتفاق الطرفين بسبب النتائج
الضعيفة للفريق على المستوى المحلي رغم بدايته الجيدة في دوري
ابطال اوروبا.
وقال كلوج في بيان "توصلت ادارة نادي كلوج وايوان اندوني
لاتفاق من أجل انهاء الارتباط."
واضاف "نفخر بكل شيء حققناه معا. اندوني يملك مكانا مميزا في
قلوب مشجعينا وسيظل كذلك."
وذكرت تقارير اعلامية محلية ان ادواردو ريجا المدرب السابق
لنابولي ولاتسيو على رأس المرشحين لخلافة اندوني الذي قد يعود الى
رابيد بوخارست بعدما تولى مسؤولية الفريق من قبل في 2010.
وقال ارباد باشكاني مالك كلوج لوسائل اعلام محلية "سنعلن اسم
المدرب الجديد غدا. من المؤكد بنسبة 99 بالمئة ان المدرب سيكون
اجنبيا."
وتعادل كلوج 1-1 مع مضيفه غلطة سراي التركي أمس الثلاثاء في
مباراة مثيرة بالمجموعة الثامنة في دوري ابطال اوروبا رغم انه لعب
لأكثر من ساعة بعشرة لاعبين.
ويحتل كلوج المركز الثاني في المجموعة برصيد اربع نقاط مقابل
تسع نقاط لمانشستر يونايتد الانجليزي صاحب الصدارة.
لكن وسائل اعلام محلية ومشجعون انتقدوا اندوني بسبب عروض
الفريق على المستوى المحلي.
ويحتل كلوج المركز العاشر في الدوري الروماني برصيد 16 نقطة من
12 مباراة بفارق 13 نقطة عن ستيوا بوخارست المتصدر ويبتعد بست نقاط
فقط عن منطقة الهبوط.
وساهم اندوني في فوز كلوج بالدوري والكأس في رومانيا عام 2008
وبدأ فترته الثانية مع الفريق في ابريل نيسان الماضي بعدما تولى
المسؤولية خلفا للبرتغالي جورجي كوستا ليحرز مع النادي لقبه الثالث
في الدوري.
* Microsoft CEO says Windows 8 reimagines PC industry
* Expects more Windows device sales than Apple, Google
products this qtr
* Says new Surface is PC in form of a tablet
(Adds Ballmer comments, company and industry background, stock
price)
NEW YORK, Oct 25 Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) Chief
Executive Officer Steve Ballmer expects the Windows 8 operating
system to open a new chapter in the company's history and thrust
it back into the forefront of technology.
"We've reimagined Windows and we've reimagined the whole PC
industry," Ballmer told Reuters Television early on Thursday in
New York ahead of a launch event for Windows 8 and the company's
new Surface tablet, which both go on sale to the public on
Friday.
"In addition to notebooks and desktops, we introduce the PC
as tablet," said Ballmer. "Work. Play. Tablet. PC. Boom! One
product."
The world's largest software company is desperate for the
new-look, touch-friendly Windows 8 to grip customers'
imaginations, as it looks to regain ground lost to Apple Inc
(AAPL.O) and Google Inc (GOOG.O) in mobile computing and shake
up the moribund PC market.
Microsoft is doubling down on its bet with its own tablet
called the Surface, available only through its own stores and
website, which will challenge Apple's iPad head on.
"We have a device that's uniquely good at being a tablet and
a PC (with) no compromise on either one," said Ballmer.
Ballmer, who took over as Microsoft CEO from co-founder Bill
Gates in 2000, is moving the company away from its foundations
in software to become more of a hardware and services company,
like long-time rival Apple. [ID:nL1E8L9NQD]
"We're all in on this," Ballmer said, adding that 10,000
applications would be available at launch and that Windows 8
devices would be available at a variety of prices.
"You'll find these things everywhere this holiday season.
You walk into any retailer that sells electronics, other than an
Apple retailer, you will see Windows 8 machines all over the
place from Acer, from Samsung, from Dell, from Toshiba, Sony,
Lenovo and many others."
Ballmer added he expects more Windows devices to be sold
this quarter than Apple or Google products. That is not
surprising, given that 90 percent of the PCs sold across the
world run on Windows.
Microsoft shares were up 0.5 percent at $28.04 on the Nasdaq
on Thursday morning.
