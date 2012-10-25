SAN FRANCISCO Oct 25 Apple Inc (AAPL.O) reported quarterly revenue that met Wall Street expectations even as iPad sales were disappointing. The stock rose slightly after the results in after-market trading. Apple said its fiscal fourth quarter revenue rose to $35.96 billion, roughly matching the average analyst estimate of 35.8 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(Reporting by Poornima Gupta; Editing by Richard Chang)

