(Repeats Friday story, no change to text)

* Managed money net longs down $6.6 bln, to below $101 bln

* Lowest net long position since week of August 14

* Gold alone sees $3.8 bln in outflow, oil $2.4 bln

* Cotton's net longs triple; natgas also sees builds

By Barani Krishnan

NEW YORK, Oct 26 Bullish bets on U.S. commodities by hedge funds and other big speculators have fallen to a near 2-1/2-month low, trade data showed on Friday, as oil and gold saw heavy selling for a second straight week.

U.S. crude oil prices have hit their lowest levels since mid-July as investors fled from risky assets after being spooked by global economic worries and surging borrowing costs in Spain that reflected a deepening of the euro zone crisis.

Gold has tumbled to a six-week low, with market watchers saying demand for the precious metal as an inflation hedge was drying up after a big price boost in the third quarter from the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest mortgage-backed debt buying plan.

Data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed the total number of net long contracts held by hedge funds and other big speculators across 22 U.S. commodity markets fell by 1 percent to 1.38 million during the week to Oct. 23.

The actual drop in value for the net longs held by the so-called "money managers" worked out to some $6.6 billion, according to Reuters' calculations of the CFTC's weekly Commitment of Traders data.

The calculations are based on the change in net positions from the week before, multiplied by the contract's value at the end of the period. It was the second week in a row that net longs had fallen, after the 2.5 percent drop that translated to nearly $3 billion in the week to Oct. 16.

The current net long position of 1.38 million contracts, standing at just under $101 billion in value, was the lowest held by managed money in the 22 markets since the week to Aug. 14.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Graphic of weekly move in net positions:

r.reuters.com/buv87r

Additional CFTC data can be found at:

<0#CFTC> or CFTCGUIDE

CFTC website:

here index.htm ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

GOLD BLEEDS MOST NET LONG MONEY

Of the estimated $6.6 billion in net long managed money that exited the market, gold accounted for about $3.8 billion and crude oil around $2.4 billion.

The CFTC's Commitment of Traders data showed hedge funds and other big money managers cutting their net longs in gold by 22,417 contracts to 161,987. [ID:nL1E8LQEEY]

Analysts said uncertainty over global economic recovery and questions on the future of U.S. monetary policy -- which has been ultra-loose under Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke -- was weighing on gold's appeal as an inflation hedge.

"Gold is a momentum asset and its momentum is not there right now," said Jeffrey Sica, chief investment officer at SICA Wealth, which manages more than $1 billion in assets.

Money managers' net longs in oil fell by 35,392 contracts to 158,001. [ID:nEMS4C032R]

COTTON, NATGAS GO OPPOSITE WAY

While gold and oil have languished, some commodities have actually seen a build in net longs due to better confidence placed by investors in their price prospects.

Money managers tripled their bullish bets on cotton from the previous week, lifting net longs to a 13-month high of 23,792 after an addition of 18,484 contracts. [ID:nL1E8LQEAO]

Cotton has attracted a surfeit of investor interest in recent weeks on concerns about a supply squeeze in the physical market due to the delivery of poor quality fiber.

In natural gas, managed money's net longs rose for a fourth straight week, reaching 38,205 with 2,919 new contracts.

U.S. gas prices NGc1 hit 2012 highs this month on bets that the market was undervalued despite mild autumn weather that reduces the need for gas used for heating in the U.S. Northeast. [ID:nL1E8LJD9I]

((barani.krishnanthomsonreuters.com)(+1 646 223 6192)(Reuters Messaging:)(barani.krishnan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: HEDGEFUNDS COMMODITIES/WEEKLY

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.