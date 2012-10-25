(Adds stock halt, analyst's comment)
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 25 Apple Inc (AAPL.O)
reported quarterly revenue that met Wall Street expectations
even as iPad sales disappointed. Trading in the stock was halted
after hours.
Apple said its fiscal fourth quarter revenue rose to $35.96
billion, roughly in line with the average analyst estimate of
35.8 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Apple shipped 26.9 million iPhones, somewhat higher than the
25 million to 26 million that Wall Street analysts had
predicted. Sales of the iPad came in at 14 million in the fiscal
fourth quarter, well below lowered forecasts for the tablet.
Apple only had nine selling days of the new iPhone 5 in its
fiscal fourth quarter, which means that all eyes are now on the
current holiday quarter.
Apple heads into the quarter after having refreshed almost
all of its product lines, including an upgraded, full-sized
iPad. The December quarter will show how well consumers respond
to Apple's latest gamble - the new, smaller iPad mini that will
goes on sale Nov. 2.
(Reporting by Poornima Gupta; Editing by Richard Chang)
