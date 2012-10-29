* Mobile subscriber base grew 1 pct in three months to Sept.

* Tougher competition, regulation weighs on profitability

By Sérgio Spagnuolo and Brad Haynes

SAO PAULO, Oct 29 Brazilian telecommunications companies are likely to post mixed third-quarter results, according to analysts in a Reuters survey, as competition gets tougher and regulators demand more investments in a cooling wireless market.

Weaker growth in mobile units of phone companies Telefonica Brasil SA (VIVT4.SA) and Oi SA (OIBR3.SA) only barely offset declining fixed-line revenue, analysts said. Carriers jockeying for scarce new subscribers also offered cheaper rates and spent more heavily on marketing, weighing on profitability.

Regulator Anatel also shook the sector in July when it suspended sales of several wireless companies in certain states for 10 days, demanding investments to improve service quality.

The industry is still adjusting to an abrupt slowdown. Years have torrid growth have ended due to the direct effect of the sales ban, its lingering damage to the brands and a broader economic slump.

Wireless connections grew just 1 percent in the quarter and 14 percent in the 12 months through September, down from annual growth of 19 percent a year prior.

"We expect another set of lackluster numbers, though expectations are already low," wrote BTG Pactual analyst Carlos Sequeira in a recent note to clients. "A fiercer competitive environment and a hobbled economy should continue to weigh."

TIM Participaçoes SA (TIMP3.SA), the Brazilian unit of Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI), suffered the brunt of the Anatel sales ban and increased advertising expenses to compensate, according to analysts, who warned that profit margins may have suffered.

Stiff competition is also expected to weigh on TIM's average revenue per customer, a gauge of profitability known as ARPU, when the company reports third-quarter results on Tuesday.

Stronger subscriber additions earlier in the year likely lifted TIM's net income 12 percent from a year earlier. But analysts say the company is losing momentum, with revenue growth slipping to its lowest in more than a year.

Telefonica Brasil, run by Spain's Telefonica (TEF.MC), is also facing weak revenue growth, as a sharp drop in fixed-line sales nearly offset growth in its market-leading mobile unit.

With wireless growth slowing, Telefonica invested in a pay-TV service to bundle with its home internet and phone offerings, but it did not roll out the service until October.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, likely stagnated from a year ago, falling as a share of revenue.

Without layoffs earlier in the year, Telefonica's EBITDA margin would have posted a sharper annual drop, say analysts. A higher tax rate is also expected to drag down net income.

Espirito Santo Investment Bank analysts led by Roger Oey told clients that they had not considered the possible impact of Telefonica selling and leasing back its cell towers to finance investments, since the company had not confirmed such a deal.

Telefonica reports third-quarter earnings Nov. 6.

An aggressive turnaround plan at Oi may have helped the company post its first annual revenue growth in several quarters, but some analysts questioned if the company could increase its full-year revenue from 2011 as it has forecast.

Promotions and investments also weighed on profitability.

"Although we think the turnaround is still proceeding slowly, the trend is positive," wrote Espirito Santo Investment Bank analyst Roger Oey in a client note on Oi's earnings, which are expected Nov. 13.

Quarterly profit is expected to fall short of the 426 million reais ($210 million) posted a year earlier, although analysts say a corporate restructuring in February will make net income hard to compare.

Below are the average estimates of six analysts surveyed by Reuters, reported in Brazilian reais.

NET INCOME REVENUE EBITDA EBITDA MARGIN TIM 352 mln 4.666 bln 1.228 bln 26.3 pct pct chg yr/yr +11.5 pct +6.8 pct +6.6 pct -0.1 p.p. Telefonica 1.042 bln 8.261 bln 2.824 bln 33.7 pct pct chg yr/yr -22 pct +1.4 pct -0.1 pct -0.5 p.p. Oi 144 mln 7.029 bln 2.213 bln 31.5 pct pct chg yr/yr -- +1.3 pct -10.3 pct -4.1 p.p.

($1 = 2.03 Brazilian reais)

