Oct 30 The following is a list of scheduled U.S. agency bill
sales from Fannie Mae
and Freddie Mac for 2012.
Freddie Mac said 3-month and 6-month bills will be auctioned every week. In
addition, 1-month and 12-month auctions are optional each week.
Fannie Mae said 3-month, 6-month and 1-year may be auctioned on a weekly
basis and it has the option to skip any bill auction. If it elects not to issue
a scheduled offering, it will provide notice of its decision either prior to or
on the scheduled announcement date.
*=Bills have been priced
NA=Not Available.
Settlement dates will be specified on deal announcement days
AGENCY TYPE OF BILLS ANNOUNCEMENT PRICING SETTLEMENT
OCTOBER ISSUES:
*Freddie Mac 1-mo, 3-mo/6-mo Oct 29 Oct 29 Oct 31
Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Oct 29 Oct 31 Oct 31-Nov 1
NOVEMBER ISSUES:
Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Nov 5 Nov 5 NA
Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Nov 5 Nov 7 NA
Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Nov 13 Nov 13 NA
Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Nov 13 Nov 14 NA
Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Nov 19 Nov 19 NA
Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Nov 19 Nov 21 NA
Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Nov 26 Nov 26 NA
Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Nov 26 Nov 28 NA
DECEMBER ISSUES:
Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Dec 3 Dec 3 NA
Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Dec 3 Dec 5 NA
Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Dec 10 Dec 10 NA
Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Dec 10 Dec 12 NA
Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Dec 17 Dec 17 NA
Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Dec 17 Dec 19 NA
Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Dec 24 Dec 24 NA
Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Dec 24 Dec 26 NA