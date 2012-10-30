(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are his own.)
By Robert Cyran
NEW YORK, Oct 30 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Executive
infighting at Apple (AAPL.O) may be a sign of a golden age on
the wane. The company’s genius has always been the smooth
integration of art and engineering. Steve Jobs' force of will
kept an uneasy peace between these two camps. With mobile
software chief Scott Forstall out, design guru Jony Ive will
have a say over hardware and software. That is a big ask, as
Apple needs mastery of both.
Forstall has been a power in the company’s software for
donkey’s years. He worked with Jobs at Next, and then followed
his boss back to Apple – first helping develop its OS X
operating system for Macs, and then running the iOS platform for
the iPhone and then iPad.
Yet his abrasiveness, the difficulty Forstall and Ive had
working together, and recent missteps – most obviously the
botched release of Apple’s Maps app, over which Chief Executive
Tim Cook had to apologize publicly – provided ample excuse for
the company to see him off, without even a few customary
pleasant words about Forstall’s tenure at the company.
Of course, Jobs never shied away from firing people for
incompetence. He famously fired the head of online service
MobileMe in front of the unit’s employees. Executive brusqueness
was often encouraged, which helped prevent the company from
putting out cludgy software designed by committee. Jobs at the
helm was able to force big egos like Forstall and Ive not only
to work together, but to bring out the best in both.
Ive’s new responsibility over how both software and hardware
look, and how people interact with them, could help Apple keep
bridging the gap between these two worlds in the way Jobs did.
And the executive changes could open up new worlds for Apple.
Both the mobile and Mac software are being developed by the
same executive, which could mean the company’s products work
even more smoothly together. And Ive’s design sense could help
Apple branch out into areas beyond computing – after all, much
of the company’s success in phones derives from the iPhone's
looks, which can be largely pinned on Ive.
But Apple’s phenomenal success over the past decade came
from its uncanny ability to keep its equilibrium. Executive
infighting could be one of the first signs that the firm could
lose its balance and become a more ordinary technology company.
