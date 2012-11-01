Nov 1 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed National Grid plc's NG) Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' and its subsidiaries, National Grid
Electricity Transmission plc (NGET), National Grid Gas plc (NGG), and National
Grid Gas Holdings plc (NGGH, NGG's parent), at 'A-'. The Outlooks are Stable. A
full list of the rating actions is at the end of this comment.
The affirmations reflect the low business risk of NG's regulated activities in
the UK and the US, supportive regulations in its service territories, a capital
structure with a moderate consolidated leverage and subordination of claims of
creditors at holding company level (NG). As part of the rating review, Fitch
took account of the initial proposals of the RIIO price controls (effective from
April 2013 to March 2021), including sizeable mandatory capital investment and
reduced cash flow generation due to longer deprecation lives for NGET, higher
efficiency challenge for NGG, extremely low weighted average cost of capital and
increasing magnitude of incentives linked to regulatory targets.
NG's consolidated financial metrics for FY12, in terms of funds from operations
(FFO) based net leverage and interest coverage were 4.9x and 5.5x. The agency's
historical guidance for NG's 'BBB' Long-term IDR was 5.5x and 4.0x,
respectively. Given Ofgem's decision to extend the depreciation lives for
electricity transmission assets and the impact of the artificial funding
mechanism as expressed through slow pot and fast pot on credit metrics, FFO
based ratios may weaken over time. Therefore, the agency will revisit the ratio
guidance for NG's ratings once the final proposals under RIIO-T1 and RIIO-GD1
have been accepted by the company.
Management has various financing options and other means to manage the group's
financial profile in line with credit metrics for a 'BBB' Long-term IDR.
However, the agency notes that following conclusion of the price controls for
NGET and NGG, how management uses these options needs to be re-assessed, inter
alia how the dividend policy applicable post March 2013 affects free cash flow
and net debt.
For NGET, Fitch forecasts gearing in terms of pension-adjusted net
debt/regulatory asset value (RAV) in the low 60s and average post-maintenance
and post-tax interest cover (PMICR) of 1.8x over the next price control period.
These metrics are in line with NGET's 'A-' Long-term IDR. For this forecast, the
agency used the "Best View" from the regulator's modelling for capital
expenditure, i.e. including a reasonable estimate of investment that will
eventually be required as opposed to the lower level of base allowances. This
scenario will require some equity injections into NGET as indicated through its
business plan. The initial proposals included a reasonable efficiency challenge
as expressed by an IQI score of 108, reflecting that NGET would be expected to
achieve a 6% reduction of total expenditure. Fitch notes that there are some
downside risks, including annual update of the cost of debt based on the IBOXX
index and commodity price exposure to copper and steel. At the same time, the
company should be able to earn some limited incentive income and continue to
achieve incremental cost of debt outperformance, while exposure to total
expenditure performance is defined through the incentive rate of 48.1% (reflects
the ratio of incurred costs NGET will have to bear if it underperforms
regulatory cost allowance).
For NGG, Fitch forecasts gearing in terms of pension-adjusted net debt/RAV
around 60% and PMICR of 1.9x over the next price control period. This is in line
with NGG's 'A-' Long-term IDR, while interest cover towards the later years is
judged to be tight. Initial proposals indicate a significant efficiency
challenge for gas transmission with an IQI score of 122 and gas distribution
companies with an IQI score between 109-122 (the higher the score above 100 the
higher the efficiency challenge). The affirmation and Stable Outlook reflects
that NGG's earnings from ancillary businesses, in particular from metering (EBIT
of GBP136m for FY11 and GBP162m for FY12), which will support cash flow and may
be required to compensate overspending if efficiency targets for gas
distribution and gas transmission became unachievable over the RIIO price
control period.
Fitch believes that IQI ratios from the initial proposals for the gas
distribution sector as a whole are too high. This demonstrates a fundamental
difference in opinion between the companies and Ofgem. The agency expects that
the regulator will look into the underlying drivers and resolve some of these
differences, some of which companies have indicated to be due to inconsistencies
in the cost benchmarking and modeling.
Ofgem's duty to make sure that a licence holder can finance its functions
relates to the individual businesses forming part of NGG, i.e. the four separate
gas distribution networks and the gas transmission network. If Fitch had
assessed the creditworthiness of each of these individual businesses on a
standalone basis (i.e. without the metering income), then a credit assessment of
the initial proposals would have clearly indicated substantial negative rating
pressure. Inclusion of NGG's ancillary business in assessing its
creditworthiness offsets negative rating pressure, but the previously existing
headroom at the current rating level has eroded.
For NGET and NGG Fitch considered the initial proposals for different price
controls under RIIO-T1 and RIIO-GD1 in their entirety, i.e. giving due
consideration to uncertainty mechanisms, incentives for efficient regulatory
performance and other parameters.
In assessing adequacy of liquidity at NG and its UK-based operating companies,
Fitch looked at cash flow from operations, capital expenditure, debt maturities,
and dividend needs over next two years. The agency believes that the total
liquidity available at the end of 31 March 2012 was limited, the company had
consolidated liquidity of about GBP3.4bn, including consolidated cash balance of
GBP1.68bn, GBP1.14bn in undrawn committed bank facilities maturing in April
2014, and GBP531m of undrawn committed bank facilities maturing after March
2015. The liquidity needs as of 31 March 2012 included short-term maturities of
GBP2.5bn and Fitch forecast negative free cash flow of around GBP1bn-GBP1.1bn.
Hence, funding requirements were met for 12 months. Since 31 March 2012, the
company has raised an additional GBP1.1bn in debt and has added around GBP860m
to its undrawn committed bank facilities maturing in 2017.
NGGH, NGG's parent company, does not hold any debt. However, the issuance of any
material level of debt by the entity would have a negative impact on its rating
since the debt would be structurally subordinated to NGG.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
Positive: The probability of a positive rating action is very low given that the
changes to be implemented in the next price control are yet to be finalised and
evaluated and could lead to revised rating guidelines. Future developments that
would, individually or collectively, lead to a positive rating action include:
- NG: A Positive rating action on the rated UK operating companies and
improvement in its consolidated FFO based interest coverage to 4.5x or higher or
reduction in FFO based consolidated net leverage to below 4.5x, on a sustainable
basis.
- NGET: An improvement in PMICR above 2.3x and a decline in RAV-based net
leverage to below 55% on a sustainable basis.
- NGG: An improvement in PMICR above 2.5x and a decline in RAV-based net
leverage to below 50% on a sustainable basis.
- NGGH: A positive rating action for NGG whist there is no material debt at
NGGH.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- NG: Decline in consolidated FFO based interest coverage to below 4.0x and
increase in FFO based consolidated net leverage to 5.5x or higher on a
sustainable basis and/or negative rating action on the rated UK operating
companies.
- NGET: PMICR decrease to below 1.7x and RAV-based, net leverage increase to
over 67.5% on a sustainable basis.
- NGG: PMICR decrease to below 1.9x and RAV-based, net leverage increase to over
62% on a sustainable basis.
- NGGH: A negative rating action on NGG or issuance of a material quantity of
debt by NGGH.
The rating actions are as follows:
NG
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'BBB+'
NGET
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A'
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
NGG
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A'
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
NGGH
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 8 August 2012, is
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology