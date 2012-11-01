Nov 1 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed National Grid plc's NG) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' and its subsidiaries, National Grid Electricity Transmission plc (NGET), National Grid Gas plc (NGG), and National Grid Gas Holdings plc (NGGH, NGG's parent), at 'A-'. The Outlooks are Stable. A full list of the rating actions is at the end of this comment. The affirmations reflect the low business risk of NG's regulated activities in the UK and the US, supportive regulations in its service territories, a capital structure with a moderate consolidated leverage and subordination of claims of creditors at holding company level (NG). As part of the rating review, Fitch took account of the initial proposals of the RIIO price controls (effective from April 2013 to March 2021), including sizeable mandatory capital investment and reduced cash flow generation due to longer deprecation lives for NGET, higher efficiency challenge for NGG, extremely low weighted average cost of capital and increasing magnitude of incentives linked to regulatory targets. NG's consolidated financial metrics for FY12, in terms of funds from operations (FFO) based net leverage and interest coverage were 4.9x and 5.5x. The agency's historical guidance for NG's 'BBB' Long-term IDR was 5.5x and 4.0x, respectively. Given Ofgem's decision to extend the depreciation lives for electricity transmission assets and the impact of the artificial funding mechanism as expressed through slow pot and fast pot on credit metrics, FFO based ratios may weaken over time. Therefore, the agency will revisit the ratio guidance for NG's ratings once the final proposals under RIIO-T1 and RIIO-GD1 have been accepted by the company. Management has various financing options and other means to manage the group's financial profile in line with credit metrics for a 'BBB' Long-term IDR. However, the agency notes that following conclusion of the price controls for NGET and NGG, how management uses these options needs to be re-assessed, inter alia how the dividend policy applicable post March 2013 affects free cash flow and net debt. For NGET, Fitch forecasts gearing in terms of pension-adjusted net debt/regulatory asset value (RAV) in the low 60s and average post-maintenance and post-tax interest cover (PMICR) of 1.8x over the next price control period. These metrics are in line with NGET's 'A-' Long-term IDR. For this forecast, the agency used the "Best View" from the regulator's modelling for capital expenditure, i.e. including a reasonable estimate of investment that will eventually be required as opposed to the lower level of base allowances. This scenario will require some equity injections into NGET as indicated through its business plan. The initial proposals included a reasonable efficiency challenge as expressed by an IQI score of 108, reflecting that NGET would be expected to achieve a 6% reduction of total expenditure. Fitch notes that there are some downside risks, including annual update of the cost of debt based on the IBOXX index and commodity price exposure to copper and steel. At the same time, the company should be able to earn some limited incentive income and continue to achieve incremental cost of debt outperformance, while exposure to total expenditure performance is defined through the incentive rate of 48.1% (reflects the ratio of incurred costs NGET will have to bear if it underperforms regulatory cost allowance). For NGG, Fitch forecasts gearing in terms of pension-adjusted net debt/RAV around 60% and PMICR of 1.9x over the next price control period. This is in line with NGG's 'A-' Long-term IDR, while interest cover towards the later years is judged to be tight. Initial proposals indicate a significant efficiency challenge for gas transmission with an IQI score of 122 and gas distribution companies with an IQI score between 109-122 (the higher the score above 100 the higher the efficiency challenge). The affirmation and Stable Outlook reflects that NGG's earnings from ancillary businesses, in particular from metering (EBIT of GBP136m for FY11 and GBP162m for FY12), which will support cash flow and may be required to compensate overspending if efficiency targets for gas distribution and gas transmission became unachievable over the RIIO price control period. Fitch believes that IQI ratios from the initial proposals for the gas distribution sector as a whole are too high. This demonstrates a fundamental difference in opinion between the companies and Ofgem. The agency expects that the regulator will look into the underlying drivers and resolve some of these differences, some of which companies have indicated to be due to inconsistencies in the cost benchmarking and modeling. Ofgem's duty to make sure that a licence holder can finance its functions relates to the individual businesses forming part of NGG, i.e. the four separate gas distribution networks and the gas transmission network. If Fitch had assessed the creditworthiness of each of these individual businesses on a standalone basis (i.e. without the metering income), then a credit assessment of the initial proposals would have clearly indicated substantial negative rating pressure. Inclusion of NGG's ancillary business in assessing its creditworthiness offsets negative rating pressure, but the previously existing headroom at the current rating level has eroded. For NGET and NGG Fitch considered the initial proposals for different price controls under RIIO-T1 and RIIO-GD1 in their entirety, i.e. giving due consideration to uncertainty mechanisms, incentives for efficient regulatory performance and other parameters. In assessing adequacy of liquidity at NG and its UK-based operating companies, Fitch looked at cash flow from operations, capital expenditure, debt maturities, and dividend needs over next two years. The agency believes that the total liquidity available at the end of 31 March 2012 was limited, the company had consolidated liquidity of about GBP3.4bn, including consolidated cash balance of GBP1.68bn, GBP1.14bn in undrawn committed bank facilities maturing in April 2014, and GBP531m of undrawn committed bank facilities maturing after March 2015. The liquidity needs as of 31 March 2012 included short-term maturities of GBP2.5bn and Fitch forecast negative free cash flow of around GBP1bn-GBP1.1bn. Hence, funding requirements were met for 12 months. Since 31 March 2012, the company has raised an additional GBP1.1bn in debt and has added around GBP860m to its undrawn committed bank facilities maturing in 2017. NGGH, NGG's parent company, does not hold any debt. However, the issuance of any material level of debt by the entity would have a negative impact on its rating since the debt would be structurally subordinated to NGG. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION Positive: The probability of a positive rating action is very low given that the changes to be implemented in the next price control are yet to be finalised and evaluated and could lead to revised rating guidelines. Future developments that would, individually or collectively, lead to a positive rating action include: - NG: A Positive rating action on the rated UK operating companies and improvement in its consolidated FFO based interest coverage to 4.5x or higher or reduction in FFO based consolidated net leverage to below 4.5x, on a sustainable basis. - NGET: An improvement in PMICR above 2.3x and a decline in RAV-based net leverage to below 55% on a sustainable basis. - NGG: An improvement in PMICR above 2.5x and a decline in RAV-based net leverage to below 50% on a sustainable basis. - NGGH: A positive rating action for NGG whist there is no material debt at NGGH. Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - NG: Decline in consolidated FFO based interest coverage to below 4.0x and increase in FFO based consolidated net leverage to 5.5x or higher on a sustainable basis and/or negative rating action on the rated UK operating companies. - NGET: PMICR decrease to below 1.7x and RAV-based, net leverage increase to over 67.5% on a sustainable basis. - NGG: PMICR decrease to below 1.9x and RAV-based, net leverage increase to over 62% on a sustainable basis. - NGGH: A negative rating action on NGG or issuance of a material quantity of debt by NGGH. The rating actions are as follows: NG Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2' Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'BBB+' NGET Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A' Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2' NGG Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A' Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2' NGGH Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 8 August 2012, is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology