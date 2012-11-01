Nov 1 Shares of Research In Motion Ltd RIM.TO RIMM.O rose almost 10 percent on Thursday, a day after the BlackBerry maker said more than 50 telecommunications carriers had begun testing its new line of BlackBerry 10 devices. [ID:nL1E8LVD6Q]

The testing phase is an important step toward the launch of the BB10 phones, now planned for the first quarter of 2013. The testing signals to investors that RIM's long-delayed line of what are seen as make-or-break devices will finally reach store shelves early next year.

The struggling BlackBerry maker has twice delayed the launch. It is counting on the BlackBerry 10 devices, which run on a new operating system, to help it regain the market share it has lost in recent years to Apple's (AAPL.O) iPhone and Samsung's (005930.KS) line of Galaxy products.

RIM's U.S.-listed shares touched a four-month high of $8.85 in early trading on Thursday on the Nasdaq and were up 8.8 percent at $8.62 at 1300 EDT. The Toronto-listed shares were up 9 percent at C$8.59.

