Nov 1 Professional social network LinkedIn Corp LNKD.N beat Wall Street's third-quarter profit and revenue targets on Thursday and raised its full-year revenue forecast.

Shares of LinkedIn were up 6 percent at $113.28 in after-hours trading.

LinkedIn said it posted net income of $2.3 million, or 2 cents a share, during the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with a net loss of $1.6 million, or 2 cents a share, in the year-ago period.

Excluding certain items LinkedIn said it earned 22 cents a share in the third quarter, above the 11 cents expected by analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue in the third quarter was $252 million, up 81 percent year-over-year and ahead of the average analyst expectation of $244.2 million.

LinkedIn said it now expects total revenue for 2012 to range between $939 million and $944 million, compared with its prior range of $915 million to $925 million.

(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic in San Francisco; editing by Matthew Lewis)

