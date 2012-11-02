(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are his own.)
By Daniel Indiviglio
WASHINGTON, Nov 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) - A new U.S.
mortgage market forecaster deserves two cheers. The Federal
Housing Finance Agency and the Consumer Finance Protection
Bureau are developing a national home loan database to gain
better insight into the sector. It’s a smart idea, but it only
covers a sliver of mortgages and replicates some private
initiatives.
The two watchdogs only plan on tracking a 5 percent sample
of mortgages to stay abreast of market changes. Stats will come
from existing sources like credit bureau files – so lenders and
servicers won’t have any new disclosure burdens.
Each watchdog will use the results differently. The FHFA may
spot coming pitfalls for Fannie Mae FNMA.OB and Freddie Mac
FMCC.OB, or whatever agency replaces them. So if the data
suggest another bubble is inflating, the FHFA can recommend that
federal guarantee fees rise to protect taxpayers from future
losses. The consumer bureau, meanwhile, hopes to monitor new
products and take action on any that might harm borrowers.
Of course, this all relies on the assumption that
regulators, even with the extra knowledge at their disposal,
would possess the courage to challenge the banking industry.
After all, they ignored plenty of red flags during the last
bubble.
And the two are hardly the first to come up with the idea.
The American Securitization Forum, an industry lobby group,
launched its Project RESTART initiative four years ago, for
example. This effort is pushing for reliable, standardized
loan-level statistics and monitoring for mortgages packaged into
bonds. The group has also proposed loan identification codes for
all mortgages, another characteristic of the watchdogs’ new
initiative. Both would do more for investors, but remain dormant
as long as Uncle Sam backs 90 percent of new mortgages.
Of course, regulators should not have to rely solely on data
from the industry they monitor. But melding some of their
efforts would avoid needless replication of effort – and may
allow the development of a truly national mortgage database.
That would be useful to everyone involved in housing finance.
But no one should be patting themselves on the back for taking
five years to get to first base.
CONTEXT NEWS
- On Nov. 1 The U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency, Fannie
Mae and Freddie Mac’s regulator, and the Consumer Financial
Protection Bureau announced a new tool to better track trends in
the U.S. mortgage market.
- The watchdogs will create a national mortgage database
consisting of statistics from 5 percent of American mortgages.
The repository will be built with existing data from sources
such as credit bureau files, the Home Mortgage Disclosure Act
database and property valuation models.
- The regulators will also gather information on other types
of debt for those borrowers, such as second liens, student loans
and auto loans, so that they can monitor broader consumer credit
trends. They will also track how a mortgage might evolve through
modifications, short sales or foreclosure.
- FHFA announcement: link.reuters.com/bep73t
- Reuters: U.S. regulators building national mortgage
database [ID:nL1E8M1CTP]
