Overview
-- On Oct. 26, the U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the
ruling by a District Court in New York on the effect of the equal treatment
provision in the terms of certain Argentinean bonds.
-- This, along with recent events, including the payment in local
currency of a provincial bond denominated in U.S. dollars and the blocking of
an Argentinean Navy ship in Ghana by holders of defaulted sovereign debt,
highlight the increasing challenges the government will likely continue to
face to design its economic and debt management policy.
-- We are lowering our unsolicited ratings on the Republic of Argentina
to 'B-' from 'B' to reflect our view of these risks.
-- The outlook is negative, reflecting the risks we believe Argentina
will likely continue to face to withstand pressures on its external liquidity.
Rating Action
As we previously announced on Oct. 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services lowered its unsolicited long-term sovereign credit ratings on the
Republic of Argentina to 'B-' from 'B'. The outlook on the long-term ratings
is negative. We also lowered our transfer and convertibility assessment on
Argentina to 'B-' from 'B'.
Rationale
The downgrade reflects our view that the government of Argentina could face
increasing debt management risks. This follows the ruling by the Second
Circuit Court of Appeals of the U.S. affirming the judgment of the New York
District Court granting summary judgment to plaintiffs on their claims for
breach of an equal treatment provision in the terms of the bonds. This ruling
could effectively increase Argentina's liabilities and the government's debt
service. In addition, we consider that recent negative events highlight the
increasing challenges the government of Argentina will likely continue to face
to define its economic policy management and financial program over the near
term. These events include the payment in local currency of a province
liability denominated in U.S. dollars issued under Argentinean law and the
blocking of a navy ship in Ghana by litigants from the 2001 sovereign default.
Although we don't expect the Appeal Court rule in New York to have an
immediate impact on debt service because the procedure for implementing the
equal treatment provision has not yet been defined, it will make it more
difficult for Argentina to normalize its relationship with private, bilateral,
and multilateral lenders. Argentina has now been in default with Paris Club
lenders for 11 years.
Our rating on Argentina is also based on our view that policies enacted since
the October 2011 presidential elections could, over time, increase the risk of
a deterioration in the country's macroeconomic framework, put pressure on its
external liquidity, and weaken its medium-term growth prospects. These
policies include rising restrictions on international trade and access to
foreign currency, a modification to the Central Bank charter, and growing
public-sector intervention into different sectors of the economy.
We believe that these actions could exacerbate the existing weaknesses in
Argentina's economy, including high inflation (which continues to appreciate
Argentina's real exchange rate) and increasingly rigid government
expenditures, and result in a deteriorating medium-term fiscal outlook and
investment conditions. We expect real GDP to expand about 1.5% in 2012.
Although Argentina had $45.3 billion of international reserves at the end of
September 2012, equal to five months of current account payments, we see risks
to the nation's external liquidity over the medium term. The combination of a
weak global economy, growing uncertainty from both foreign and local market
participants, and restricted access to foreign financing could, over time,
raise the risk of a loss of external liquidity.
High inflation contributed to a decrease in the real value of government local
currency debt over the past five years. That, along with balanced budgets or
small deficits until 2011 and rapid GDP growth, led to a decline in debt
versus GDP since 2007. Argentina's gross general government debt is falling
toward 39% of GDP at the end of 2012 from 60% in 2007. The central government
relies on public-sector entities to refinance maturing market debt, a policy
that has moderated its rollover risk. In addition, principle payments on
capital market debt are expected to decrease significantly in 2013. However,
the government will still need to service a significant payment on the GDP
warrants bond on Dec. 15, 2012, for a combination of US$2.8 billion
denominated in U.S. dollars and US$834 million denominated in Argentinean
pesos. After that, we expect external debt payments with private creditors
(excluding multilateral and bilateral entities) to fall from $7.0 billion in
2012 (about 1.4% of GDP) to $4.0 billion in 2013 (0.7% of GDP) and $2.0
billion in 2014 (0.3% of GDP). We assume government agencies will continue to
cover financing for budget deficits.
Outlook
The negative outlook indicates at least a one-in-three chance of a downgrade
over the next 12 months. We could consider lowering our ratings as a result of
increasing risks on external debt payments stemming from the legal actions
against Argentina in international courts; a worsening external position,
mostly likely from financial outflows; or additional policy actions that
exacerbate political polarization and further diminish Argentina's growth
prospects. On the other hand, the ratings could stabilize if we see that the
government takes actions that restore investor confidence about the economy's
medium-term prospects (on the monetary or structural front) and, thus, reduce
uncertainty about its external liquidity position.
