* Purchase price $40 a share
* Priceline seen moving to boost its travel advertising
* Kayak shares jump in extended trading
(Adds company comment)
Nov 8 Priceline.com Inc (PCLN.O) said it will
buy Kayak Software Corp KYAK.O in a friendly deal valued at
$1.8 billion, bolstering its travel research and advertising
capabilities.
Priceline is offering $40 a share for Kayak, a 29 percent
premium to the company's closing price of $31.04 on Thursday. It
expects to pay $500 million in cash and $1.3 billion in equity.
Kayak, which offers a website and mobile applications to
help consumers compare prices for airlines, hotels and rental
cars, went public in July with shares priced at $26. It operates
like a search engine, letting consumers compare pricing along
with other websites such as Priceline.com rivals Expedia Inc
(EXPE.O) and Orbitz Worldwide Inc (OWW.N).
Dan Su, a Morningstar analyst, said there is concern that
Priceline's rivals would likely not want to continue advertising
on Kayak once the acquisition is completed.
Priceline, which is known for its name-your-own-price
auction and has the largest market capitalization among online
travel agencies, owes much of its success to international
bookings on its popular European travel site Booking.com. But it
has cited concern in recent months that weakness in Europe could
slow growth.
"This certainly represents an investment for them in the
paid-search, or the advertising channel, which is not an area
where they've historically had a lot of exposure," said Daniel
Kurnos, an analyst with Benchmark Co.
He said Orbitz stood to be affected by the deal, as Kayak is
a significant driver of its traffic.
Kayak shares jumped 27 percent to more than $39 in extended
trading, while Priceline.com fell about 1.7 percent to $617 from
its Nasdaq close of $627.87.
Jeffery Boyd, Priceline.com President and Chief Executive,
told analysts during a conference call that Kayak, which gets
more than 100 million user queries each month, had built a
leading position in mobile applications.
"We are excited at the prospect of Kayak building a global
brand in travel planning, which we believe holds a significant
financial opportunity for the group," Boyd said.
Kayak will be operated independently under the leadership of
its current management, which includes company cofounders Steve
Hafner and Paul English, Priceline said.
The deal is expected to close late in the first quarter of
2013.
Kayak reported third quarter results after markets closed on
Thursday. It had net income of nearly $8 million, or 19 cents a
diluted share, up 14 percent from $7 million, or 18 cents a
share, a year earlier. Revenue rose about 29 percent to $78.6
million.
(Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta and Tej Sapru in
Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel,; Peter Galloway and Andre
Grenon)
((tej.sapru@thomsonreuters.com)(within U.S. +1 646 223 8780
outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800)(Reuters Messaging:
tej.sapru.reuters.com@reuters.net))
Keywords: PRICELINE KAYAK/
(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.