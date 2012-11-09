EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
ST. LOUIS Nov 8 St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard cautioned on Thursday that the zero interest rates pursued by the U.S. central bank could force investors to move into riskier assets in a way that contributed to future financial turmoil.
"You might create some kind of bubble situation ... Markets pile too much into assets without accounting for the risks they are taking," Bullard told a corporate finance conference.
(Reporting By Alister Bull; Editing by Eric Walsh)
((alister.bull@thomsonreuters.com)(+1-202-898-8329)(Reuters Messaging: alister.bull.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: USA FED/BULLARD BUBBLE
(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has