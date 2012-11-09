Nov 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the election on
Nov. 6 of Alejandro Garcia Padilla as the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico's new
governor has no immediate impact on its ratings on the commonwealth's general
obligation (BBB/Negative) and appropriation (BBB-/Negative) debt ratings or
other related obligors (see list below). However, we still believe that there is
at least a one in three chance that we may lower these ratings later this year
or in early 2013.
In the case of Puerto Rico, we will analyze the fiscal and economic policy
choices over the next few months of both the current administration and the
governor-elect, as well as the new legislature. Our current ratings are
predicated on the assumption that commonwealth officials will remain committed
not only to the maintenance of fiscal discipline, but also to the adoption of
swift and comprehensive fiscal measures, particularly as it relates to the
commonwealth's $24 billion unfunded pension liability.
We believe that the governor-elect's electoral platform and public statements
with regard to the commonwealth's unfunded pension liabilities could result in
prolonged inaction on pension reform or the adoption of a diluted pension
reform package that provides only temporary relief to the pension system.
Either of these two potential outcomes (delayed or insufficient action to
adopt a pension reform package) would result in a one-notch downgrade to our
ratings in the next few months, with the potential for additional
deterioration within the next year, particularly if the economy continues to
grow at a relatively slow pace, or the commonwealth's liquidity and market
access is compromised.
RELATED OBLIGORS
-- Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, General Obligation (BBB/Negative)
-- Government Development Bank for Puerto Rico (BBB/Negative/A-2)
-- Puerto Rico Public Buildings Authority (BBB-/Negative)
-- Puerto Rico Public Finance Corp. (BBB-/Negative)
-- Puerto Rico Employees Retirement System (BBB-/Negative)
-- Puerto Rico Municipal Financing Agency (BBB-/Negative)
-- Puerto Rico Industrial Development Co. (BBB-/Negative)
-- Puerto Rico Industrial, Tourist, Educational, Medical, and
Environmental Control Facilities Financing Authority (BBB-/Negative)
-- Puerto Rico Aqueduct & Sewer Authority (BBB-/Negative)
-- Puerto Rico Infrastructure Financing Authority (BBB+/Stable)
-- Puerto Rico Convention Center District Authority (BBB+/Stable)
