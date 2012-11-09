Nov 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the election on Nov. 6 of Alejandro Garcia Padilla as the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico's new governor has no immediate impact on its ratings on the commonwealth's general obligation (BBB/Negative) and appropriation (BBB-/Negative) debt ratings or other related obligors (see list below). However, we still believe that there is at least a one in three chance that we may lower these ratings later this year or in early 2013. In the case of Puerto Rico, we will analyze the fiscal and economic policy choices over the next few months of both the current administration and the governor-elect, as well as the new legislature. Our current ratings are predicated on the assumption that commonwealth officials will remain committed not only to the maintenance of fiscal discipline, but also to the adoption of swift and comprehensive fiscal measures, particularly as it relates to the commonwealth's $24 billion unfunded pension liability. We believe that the governor-elect's electoral platform and public statements with regard to the commonwealth's unfunded pension liabilities could result in prolonged inaction on pension reform or the adoption of a diluted pension reform package that provides only temporary relief to the pension system. Either of these two potential outcomes (delayed or insufficient action to adopt a pension reform package) would result in a one-notch downgrade to our ratings in the next few months, with the potential for additional deterioration within the next year, particularly if the economy continues to grow at a relatively slow pace, or the commonwealth's liquidity and market access is compromised. RELATED OBLIGORS -- Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, General Obligation (BBB/Negative) -- Government Development Bank for Puerto Rico (BBB/Negative/A-2) -- Puerto Rico Public Buildings Authority (BBB-/Negative) -- Puerto Rico Public Finance Corp. (BBB-/Negative) -- Puerto Rico Employees Retirement System (BBB-/Negative) -- Puerto Rico Municipal Financing Agency (BBB-/Negative) -- Puerto Rico Industrial Development Co. (BBB-/Negative) -- Puerto Rico Industrial, Tourist, Educational, Medical, and Environmental Control Facilities Financing Authority (BBB-/Negative) -- Puerto Rico Aqueduct & Sewer Authority (BBB-/Negative) -- Puerto Rico Infrastructure Financing Authority (BBB+/Stable) -- Puerto Rico Convention Center District Authority (BBB+/Stable) Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions.(New York Ratings Team)