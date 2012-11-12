* AIG won't sell savings and loan business until it gets SIFI label

* AIG wants no break in regulatory oversight by Fed

* AIG has spoken with banks about possible sale, hired lawyers

By Clare Baldwin

HONG KONG, Nov 12 American International Group Inc (AIG.N) said it is planning to sell its savings and loan business as soon as a U.S. federal panel labels the insurance giant "too big to fail."

AIG had received $182.5 billion in bailout money from U.S. taxpayers at the height of the financial crisis and has been working to repay the government and regain its credibility ever since.

"We are planning to close it down. It's a business that doesn't makes sense to be in," AIG Chief Executive Bob Benmosche told Reuters in a telephone interview from Tokyo on Monday.

Because AIG owns a small bank, it is regulated by the Federal Reserve. If AIG were deemed "too big to fail" - in other words, labelled a "Systemically Important Financial Institution," or SIFI, in a federal review - it would continue to be regulated by the Fed.

Benmosche said he would wait to sell the unit so there would be no break in regulatory oversight.

"We would not do that until such a time as we have been designated a Systemically Important Financial Institution. Our goal is not to disrupt the Fed's relationship with us," he said.

Having the Fed oversee AIG's liquidity and capital structure is strategically important because it establishes credibility, said Benmosche, who was in Japan overseeing a rebranding effort.

Benmosche said he does not know when AIG might get its SIFI designation, and declined to discuss how much he thought the sale might fetch.

"We're exploring a sale, we're exploring turning it into a trust vehicle rather than a savings institution with deposits. We're looking at a whole bunch of options," he said, adding that AIG has spoken to banks about the possibility of buying it and has hired legal advisers.

"It's a small business. It has less than $1 billion of assets," he said.

(Additional reporting by Ben Berkowitz; Editing by Ryan Woo)

