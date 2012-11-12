(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

By Raul Gallegos

NEW YORK, Nov 12 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Vivendi (VIV.PA) may need to rethink the sale of its Brazilian telecommunications unit. The French company is courting top names to unload GVT for some $9 billion. But Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) and Brazil’s Grupo Oi (OIBR3.SA) are too leveraged to afford Vivendi’s jewel. And Brazilian regulators could deny Mexican monopolist Carlos Slim’s America Movil (AMXL.MX) a bigger role. With a full sale tough to achieve, returning GVT to the market may make more sense.

GVT is a polished asset. The landline phone and broadband company’s top line grew 31 percent during the first half of this year in local currency terms. And its 40-percent-plus EBITDA margin in a competitive sector is attractive. With Brazil’s rising middle class and heavy investments ahead of the 2014 FIFA World Cup and 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, the road ahead doesn’t look too bad either.

So when Vivendi’s executives said they would sell, big telecom players pulled out their calculators. The media company wants nearly $9 billion for GVT, or more than twice what it paid for it in 2009. That equates to a multiple of around eight times EBITDA, assuming operating earnings hit $1.08 billion in 2013, in line with its growth rate this year. That’s less than the nine times EBITDA Vivendi paid to take GVT private three years ago.

The problem is that’s a lot of money for potential acquirers. Brazil’s Oi, the country’s largest telephone operator, has $16 billion in debt, twice its market value. Telecom Italia is also struggling to pare down its leverage.

America Movil has cash but Slim already owns Claro and Embratel EBTP3.SA and Brazil’s dominant cable company Net NETC4.SA. Regulators will be wary of giving him more of the market. And attracting private equity may be tricky since GVT cannot easily take on much leverage as it needs cash to grow. DirecTV DTV.O may nicely match its TV operator Sky Brasil with GVT’s cable. But with a single good buyer the $9 billion Vivendi wants starts to look shaky.

Taking GVT public again would not be a clean exit. But offering global investors a pure play on Brazil’s buoyant telecom sector may better allow Vivendi to capture the value of GVT than a half-hearted auction would.

