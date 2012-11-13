* Discussions had reached advanced stage -sources

* KAR Auction shares fall 7.3 pct

* A sale of KAR no longer expected in near-term -sources

(Adds KAR share price, company background)

By Greg Roumeliotis and Soyoung Kim

NEW YORK, Nov 13 KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR.N), a vehicle auction company exploring a sale, has terminated advanced talks with private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC about selling itself, according to several people familiar with the matter.

Shares of KAR Auction fell 7.3 percent to $17.29 early on Tuesday, valuing the company at roughly $2.4 billion.

Discussions ended at an advanced stage after CD&R had lined up financing for a deal, the sources said. Carmel, Indiana-based KAR's private equity owners rejected a price tag and deal terms proposed by the buyout firm, they said.

CD&R already owns BCA - Europe's largest vehicle auction and remarketing company - and was considered the preferred buyer for KAR, prevailing over other private equity bidders including Apollo Global Management (APO.N), the sources said.

A sale of KAR is no longer expected in the near term, they added, asking not to be named because the matter is not public.

Kelso & Co, Goldman Sachs Capital Partners (GS.N), ValueAct Capital LLC and Parthenon Capital LLC collectively own about 78 percent of KAR. The main shareholders did not respond to requests for comment.

KAR and CD&R declined to comment.

The vehicle auction company was exploring a sale and attracted buyout interest from CD&R, Apollo and KKR & Co LP (KKR.N), sources have said previously. [ID:nL2E8JMA7U]

In addition to a disagreement over the price tag, another impediment was a complex structure proposed by CD&R, which did not plan to retain all the diverse business lines within KAR after an acquisition, some of the people said.

The breakdown of talks represents a major setback in the efforts to sell down their stakes by KAR's private equity owners, who took the company private for $3.7 billion in 2007. The buyout firms relisted in the company in 2009, raising $332 million.

Private equity had been seen as the most likely buyer for KAR, with any trader buyer likely to be hampered by the tough competition in the used-car wholesale and salvage auction markets.

Manheim and KAR's ADESA together have an estimated 70 percent share of the U.S. used-car wholesale auction market, according to Standard & Poor's.

(Editing by John Wallace and Matthew Lewis)

((soyoung.kim@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 646 223 6033)) Keywords: KARAUCTION SALE/CLAYTON

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.