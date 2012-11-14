* AMD hires JPMorgan for financial advice -sources
* AMD has suffered as industry moves to mobile
* AMD says not actively pursuing sale at this time
* Stock jumped on news; falls after AMD statement
(Adds detail on company, updates stock price)
By Nadia Damouni and Noel Randewich
NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 13 Advanced Micro
Devices AMD.N has hired JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) to explore
options, which could include a sale, as the chipmaker struggles
to find a role in an industry increasingly focused on mobile
devices and away from traditional PCs, according to three
sources familiar with the situation.
Sources told Reuters on Tuesday that an outright sale of the
company is not the main option, and other choices could include
a sale of its portfolio of patents.
The company's stock surged 18 percent on the news before
ending up 5 percent at $2.09 on the New York Stock Exchange. The
shares slipped further to $2.07 in extended trade after AMD said
it was "not actively pursuing a sale of the company or
significant assets at this time."
"AMD's board and management believe that the strategy the
company is currently pursuing to drive long-term growth by
leveraging AMD’s highly-differentiated technology assets is the
right approach to enhance shareholder value," spokesman Drew
Prairie said in an email to Reuters.
When asked why AMD had hired JPMorgan, Prairie declined to
confirm the engagement, saying the company does not comment on
its relationship with investment banks.
A JPMorgan spokeswoman declined to comment.
One of Silicon Valley's oldest chipmakers, AMD is laying off
engineers and some analysts are concerned it may not find new
markets for its chips in time to reverse a declining cash
reserve.
AMD's shares have fallen more than 60 percent this year,
giving it a market value of about $1.4 billion. It also has
long-term debt and capital lease obligations of about $2
billion.
Since the 1980s, AMD has competed with much larger Intel
(INTC.O) and at times has made inroads with its PC and server
chips. But setbacks at AMD limited those gains and AMD now faces
new competition from companies designing low-cost and
power-efficient chips based on ARM Holdings' ARM.L technology.
Like Intel, Sunnyvale, California-based AMD was caught
flat-footed in recent years with the emergence and fast growth
of mobile devices.
But while Intel has deep pockets to fund research on new
products to catch up, AMD faces declining cash flows and a more
modest balance sheet.
EMULATE APPLE
Some investors believe part or all of AMD could be bought by
a technology company that might want to emulate Apple Inc's
(AAPL.O) tight control of software and components, a strategy
credited in part for the success of the iPad and iPhone.
One source described AMD as a "legacy company" and said it
might prove difficult to sell because of its dependence on the
PC industry and lack of strong mobile offerings.
Another source said AMD’s game console chip and embedded
chips businesses were growing and attractive.
Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O), Google Inc (GOOG.O), Samsung
Electronics (005930.KS), Intel Corp (INTC.O) and even Facebook
Inc (FB.O) have been suggested by Wall Street analysts as
potential suitors that could benefit from some of AMD's chip
business, including its graphics division, PC processors and
server chips.
Others say AMD's most valuable asset may be its deep bench
of engineers or its patents.
Goldman Sachs analyst James Covello estimated in a recent
note to clients the chances of AMD's PC processor business being
sold are between 15 percent and 30 percent.
Rather than selling AMD, bankers could help the chipmaker
strengthen its finances in order to acquire technology it
believes it needs to tackle new markets, said Williams Financial
analyst Cody Acree.
"Right now they don't have the currency on their balance
sheet or their share price to make an acquisition (of another
company) viable," Acree said.
UNDERESTIMATED CHANGE
Rory Read took over as AMD's CEO in 2011 promising to fix
long-standing execution problems that have plagued the
chipmaker. But AMD has continued to lose money as well as market
share to Intel and graphic chip rival Nvidia (NVDA.O).
AMD said last month it would slash 15 percent of its
workforce, while devoting more resources to areas outside of its
traditional PC business, including communications, industrial
and gaming applications. [ID:nL1E8LIF15]
Last week, AMD said it added a second board member from its
leading shareholder, Mubadala Development Co, which owns 15
percent of the chipmaker.
In October, Read told analysts on a conference call he had
underestimated the speed of change in the PC industry and said
AMD would move quickly to focus on selling chips for
communications, industrial and gaming applications.
AMD recently announced it has licensed technology from ARM
and will use it to build low-power chips for servers. But those
products aren't expected to launch until 2014 and AMD is one of
several companies vying for a microserver market that will be
small compared to traditional servers that power most data
centers.
With the company burning through cash, analysts have
recently become concerned about future liquidity and say AMD
needs to turn its business around sooner than later.
AMD's cash declined $279 million in the third quarter to
$1.48 billion. AMD said it was reducing its "optimal" cash
target to $1.1 billion from $1.5 billion due to the business'
now smaller size.
(Reporting by Nadia Damouni and Noel Randewich; Editing by
Paritosh Bansal, Gary Hill and Bernard Orr)
((noel.randewich@thomsonreuters.com)(Twitter handle:
@randewich)(415 677 2542)(Reuters Messaging:
noel.randewich.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
Keywords: AMD JPMORGAN/
(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.