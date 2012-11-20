NEW YORK Nov 20 In late 1996, Marcy Engel, then
a lawyer for Wall Street heavyweight Salomon Brothers Inc, fired
off a warning letter to U.S. regulators: If they approved a
Chicago Mercantile Exchange plan to change how a popular futures
contract was priced, they would put at risk the integrity of a
key interest rate in the global financial system.
The CME was already doing big business in its Eurodollar
futures contract – a derivative product that lets traders bet on
the direction of short-term interest rates – and it had long set
the price for these contracts using a benchmark rate it
tabulated itself. Now, it wanted to adopt a more commonly used
rate published by the British Bankers’ Association, known as the
London interbank offered rate, or Libor. Using this benchmark,
the CME said at the time, “will make our Eurodollar futures an
even more attractive risk management tool."
The problem with the CME’s plan, as Engel saw it: The banks
that set the rates in London daily were also able to take
positions in the CME’s Eurodollar contract. In her letter to the
U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, she said tethering
the futures contract to Libor “might provide an opportunity for
manipulation” of the interest rate. A “bank might be tempted to
adjust its bids and offers ... to benefit its own positions.”
That was saying a lot. Libor is the average of what a group
of international banks in London say it costs to borrow from
each other for durations ranging from overnight to one year. It
was, and still is, a global benchmark, the basis for all sorts
of interest rates - everything from corporate and student loans
to financial contracts. Moving it by mere fractions of a
percentage point would affect borrowing costs around the world.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
SPEAKING VOLUMES
The CFTC received Engel’s letter on October 10. In the
ensuing weeks, it received one other similar written warning
from another banker. The agency wasn’t moved. In late December,
it approved the CME’s request. On Jan. 13, 1997, trading of
Eurodollar contracts priced to Libor began.
The CME was right about the allure of pricing the contract
to Libor. Trading of the Eurodollar contract exploded after the
switch - from average daily volume of 394,348 contracts in 1997
to a peak of 2.5 million in 2007. Today, the trading accounts
for about 7% of revenue for CME Group Inc.
But Engel was right, too. Since 2008, investigators in the
United States, Britain and elsewhere have been looking into
whether at least some of the 19 banks that take part in the
weekday ritual of setting Libor used their place at the table to
try to routinely nudge the rate in their favor.
One of the banks certainly did. Earlier this year,
London-based Barclays Plc, in a settlement with the U.S. and
British authorities, paid $450 million and admitted that
employees attempted to manipulate Libor. UBS AG of Switzerland,
Citigroup, Bank of America Corp and J.P. Morgan Chase & Co of
the United States, Deutsche Bank AG of Germany, and HSBC
Holdings Plc and Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc of Britain are
among the banks being investigated for alleged Libor fixing,
according to regulatory filings and court documents.
Spokespeople for UBS, Citigroup, Bank of America, J.P.
Morgan, Deutsche Bank and HSBC declined to comment. In a
statement, an RBS spokesman said the bank was cooperating and
that it “expects to enter into negotiations to settle some of
these investigations in the near term” and that it will incur
“financial penalties.”
The investigations cover the period from 2005 to 2009. But
as Engel’s letter – obtained from CFTC archives - shows,
regulators were alerted to the possibility well before U.S. and
British authorities began investigating the matter in 2008.
Further, a review of investigation documents and public records,
as well as interviews with dozens of traders, suggests that
Libor manipulation began as early as the 1990s, driven in large
part by the growth of the CME’s Eurodollar contract into a
multi-billion-dollar casino for betting on interest rates.
Indeed, by the mid-2000s, manipulating Libor to profit on
Eurodollar futures and other derivatives had become standard
operating procedure among banks in a position to do so,
according to people familiar with the market. In at least three
instances, Barclays traders sought to manipulate Libor in the
key months when Eurodollar futures contracts settled in 2006,
according to the CFTC and U.S. Justice Department inquiries into
trading at the bank.
APPARENT EASE
The tactic was so ingrained in Barclays' New York trading
operation that new recruits adopted it with apparent ease and
alacrity. Ryan Reich - 15 years old when Engel sent her letter
to regulators - had been with Barclays just a year when, in July
2007, he sent an email that the U.S. Justice Department says
became a key piece of evidence in its investigation and
subsequent settlement with Barclays.
In the email, Reich asked a colleague to submit a
three-month dollar Libor of 5.36% or higher. The young trader
copied in his New York supervisor in an email that said: “Very
important that the setting comes as high as possible.” The Libor
submission the next day hit the sweet spot of 5.36%, according
to the Justice Department filing.
Reich declined to comment. A Barclays spokeswoman declined
to comment. In a statement at the time of the June settlement,
then-Chief Executive Robert E. Diamond Jr. said the trading
“fell well short of the standards to which Barclays aspires.”
The next month, Diamond was forced out.
The CME, for its part, “was not responsible for oversight of
Libor,” a spokesman said. That duty, he said, fell to the
British Bankers’ Association.
The BBA declined to comment.
Many questions surrounding the Libor scandal remain
unanswered. Who initiated the practice of pitching skewed Libor
numbers to the BBA? What was the extent of collusion among
banks? Who at the banks, beyond their trading desks, knew of the
practice? And why didn’t the CFTC heed the warnings and at least
keep an eye on links between Eurodollar futures and Libor?
Investigations under way may eventually yield some answers.
Even then, the larger question will persist: What was the extent
of the damage done?
Nudging Libor by a few one-hundredths of a percentage point
may not seem like a big deal, but in derivatives markets, those
small moves can translate into millions of dollars. And every
cent by which a bank benefited from manipulation meant an equal
loss by a bank, hedge fund or other investor on the other side
of the trade.
The broader impact is less clear. Borrowers paying an
interest rate based on Libor - for a home mortgage, for example
- would get a break if the rate were pushed downward. Investors
in mortgage pools, however, would make less than they otherwise
would have. And the opposite would be true if the rate were
pushed upward.
FUTURES PAST
To understand how Libor was manipulated to enhance
derivatives positions requires a look at trading in not only
London, but also Chicago. There, for more than a century,
producers and users of everything from corn to cattle have
purchased contracts to buy or sell such commodities at a fixed
price on a set date.
Eventually, financial products were added to the mix. And in
1981, the CME initiated trading in Eurodollar futures.
Eurodollars are the vast amounts of U.S. dollars held by banks
outside the United States, accumulating over the years largely
as a result of international trade and investment flows, and
they constitute one of the largest short-term money markets in
the world.
When cash is the commodity, as with the CME’s Eurodollar
contract, the future price of that commodity is the interest
rate; each Eurodollar futures contract thus enabled banks to bet
on the direction of interest rates.
When the CME’s Eurodollar futures made their debut on Dec.
9, 1981, trading volume that day totaled 3,425 contracts - a
tiny fraction of the volume for more-established contracts at
the time.
It didn’t take long for banks to discover the appeal of the
new product. In particular, it gave them a way to reduce their
risk on interest-rate swaps, another financial derivative
product encompassing trillions of dollars in over-the-counter
deals every day. Law-enforcement agencies in the United States,
U.K. and elsewhere allege banks manipulated Libor or related
rates to benefit interest-rate swap and futures positions.
Basically, in an interest-rate swap, a bank and one of its
corporate clients exchange fixed-rate debt payments for
floating-rate debt payments, or vice versa, to help the client
manage its cash flow, based on expectations for interest rates.
With the arrival of the CME’s Eurodollar contract, a bank could
reduce through the futures market the risk it had taken on with
an interest-rate swap.
“It was a breakthrough contract,” says Leo Melamed, chairman
emeritus of the CME. “The business community and the financial
community all recognized our market as really a breakthrough
ability to hedge interest rates.”
The Eurodollar contract was even more appealing because it
allowed investors to hedge their swap positions on large sums of
money without having to make a big up-front investment. Each
contract is a bet on the interest paid on a fixed notional
amount of $1 million. That $1 million is purely hypothetical;
money is made or lost only on changes in the interest rate.
Every basis point, or one one-hundredth of a percentage point,
movement in the rate equates to a $25 change in the value of the
contract. Those changes are booked daily to an investor’s
account, typically set up with a minimum balance of about
$1,000.
CRITICAL DIFFERENCES
For the first 15 years of the Eurodollar contract, the CME
based the price on its own calculation. To do so, it randomly
surveyed banks on the rate they were willing to lend to “prime
banks” - those with top credit reputations. It then threw out
the highest and lowest submissions and averaged the rest. No
bank knew whether it would be included in the pool from survey
to survey, and the creditworthiness of the prime banks never
varied.
Then, in 1996, the CME came up with its proposal to switch
to the British Bankers' Association's Libor. The plan made
sense. Almost all of the floating-rate obligations referenced in
swaps are tied to Libor, and the use of swaps had been growing
rapidly.
The CME reached a deal with the BBA to use the latter
group's Libor calculation, which, like the CME’s rate, throws
out the highest and lowest submissions. But it’s the differences
between the two that are important: The BBA polls the very same
banks every day around 11 a.m., not a random selection; and it
asks them for the rate they pay when borrowing from other banks,
not the rate at which they lend to prime banks. Since 2005,
Thomson Reuters has been the BBA’s agent for calculating and
distributing Libor.
While the CMA’s survey wasn’t wholly immune to being gamed,
“the BBA’s methodology seemed designed to invite manipulation,”
said Richard Robb, a New York money manager whose firm,
Christofferson, Robb & Co, specializes in bank credit risk.
“Banks knew that they would be polled every day, and they pretty
much know where they stood among the participant banks.”
Robb is the person who followed Engel in writing a warning
letter in 1996 to the CFTC during the “comment” period on the
CME’s proposal to switch to BBA Libor. At the time, he was a
36-year-old interest-rate trader at DKB Financial Products Inc
of Japan. In his Nov. 18, 1996, letter, he wrote: “If two banks
worked together, they could raise the average by over three
basis points.” A bank could take a large position in Eurodollar
futures, he said, “with a view towards influencing the rate.”
Robb, who wrote a September 2012 column in American Banker
about his comment letter, said he doesn’t know if anyone at the
CFTC followed up on his warning. Engel, now general counsel for
hedge fund Eton Park Capital Management, declined to comment.
After studying the comment letters and interviewing banks
that participated in the CME and BBA surveys, the CFTC’s
Division of Economic Analysis decided in favor of the BBA
survey, according to a person familiar with the analysis at the
time. In a Dec. 18, 1996, memo to CFTC commissioners, the
analysis unit said BBA Libor “does not appear to be readily
susceptible to manipulation.”
On Dec. 20, 1996, the CFTC sent a letter to Norman Mains,
then chief economist at the CME. “The Commission hereby
approves” the change, the letter said.
Mains, now at a San Francisco investment firm, says: “I have
virtually no recollection of this as it was over 15 years ago.”
GLOBEX BOOST
With the CFTC’s approval and a deal with the BBA in place,
the Eurodollar futures trade took off. It got help from advances
in technology. Initially, Eurodollar futures, like other CME
contracts, were traded in the exchange’s Chicago trading pits.
By the early 2000s, though, the CME’s Globex electronic
exchange, which allows nearly round-the-clock trading among
investors anywhere, had helped turn the contract into a global
phenomenon.
Ease of trading and the sheer size of the market prompted
hedge funds, corporate treasuries and pension funds to start
piling in. And increasingly, investors looking to manage risk
were joined by speculators seeking solely to profit from
interest-rate movements. “Everybody could now trade” the rate
bets, said Stan Jonas, an interest-rate trading veteran in New
York. “They established this casino.”
Amid all this betting on interest rates, a few well-placed
traders were systematically trying to push Libor in tiny
increments one way or the other. As Jonas put it, when the
Eurodollar contract settles where a small group of banks say it
will, “you are trading in a rigged marketplace.”
If Libor moved noticeably, people involved in the market
say, traders attributed it to a blip. “Nobody really thought
about it, which is why they were able to get away with it,” said
David Robin, a veteran futures broker and co-head of financial
futures and options at brokerage firm Newedge USA in New York.
“It’s mind-boggling to me that this would ever take place.”
It did take place.
Consider one exchange between a Barclays trader in late 2005
and another bank employee, as revealed by the U.S. Justice
Department in filings related to the Barclays settlement.
On Sept. 28, 2005, when three-month dollar Libor stood at
4.02038, someone identified as “Trader 3” sought to bump up
Barclays’ submission the next day. “WE WANT TOMORROW’S FIX TO BE
4.07 MINIMUM,” Trader 3 wrote. The same trader noted that for
every 0.25 basis points that three-month Libor came in below
4.0525, the bank would lose $154,687.50.
Barclays submitted a three-month Libor of 4.07 in the BBA’s
survey the following day, helping pull Libor higher to 4.05438
on Sept. 29.
A person familiar with the Barclays trading desk at the time
says Trader 3 was Jay V. Merchant. This former Chicago
stockbroker joined Barclays in London in 1998, hired to work in
a group led by Eric Bommensath, a French bond trader who had
risen at Barclays to become global head of fixed income and a
member of the bank’s executive committee.
DERIVATIVES DESK
Merchant joined the bank at a time when it was in the early
stages of expanding its investment bank, including building out
a derivatives desk overseen by Bommensath. Merchant moved to the
New York interest-rate trading desk in 2006, according to
employment records, where he supervised several junior traders
who have drawn scrutiny in the Justice Department investigation.
Working with him at various times on that New York desk were
Harry Harrison, a British banker in charge of dollar-denominated
fixed-income trading, Ritankar “Ronti” Pal, who co-led
interest-rate trading after joining Barclays from Citigroup in
2006, and junior traders Alex Pabon, Dong Kun Lee and Ryan
Reich, the young Princeton University graduate who sent the
email that caught the eye of U.S. investigators.
Reich was “everything you would want” in a young trader,
said a person who worked near his trading desk. People familiar
with the situation say greenhorns like Reich were “schooled” by
colleagues on how to seek a target Libor to benefit the bank’s
positions in Eurodollar futures. And as emails from the Justice
Department investigation show, by the mid-2000s, the New York
traders were comfortable with the practice.
In one March 2006 exchange, an unidentified trader told a
colleague he needed a “low” three-month dollar Libor “fix” for a
position that totaled $80 billion, according to Justice
Department and Financial Services Authority documents. “It could
potentially cost a fortune,” the trader said several days before
Eurodollar futures were to settle that month.
Barclays' trading position was probably an aggregation of
interest-rate swaps and Eurodollar futures positions, according
to people familiar with the trade. After the colleague confirmed
he would produce the requested Libor posting, the trader wrote
back, “When I retire and write a book about this business your
name will be in golden letters.” The colleague responded, “I
would prefer this not be in any books!”
Nine months after that exchange, the CME feted the 25th
anniversary of its Eurodollar contract pegged to Libor - “the
world’s most actively traded short-term interest rate contract,”
as the exchange noted.
The party might have continued. But in 2008, the global
financial crisis upended priorities. Until then, “it was just a
little game” between a number of trading firms, said Jonas, the
interest-rate veteran.
As panic spread throughout the global banking system,
central bankers and the financial media began to use Libor as a
measure of a bank’s health. Paying a relatively higher Libor
would suggest a weaker bank. Thus banks had an incentive to
submit Libor numbers lower than their actual cost of borrowing.
INCREASING SCRUTINY
In April 2008, The Wall Street Journal published the first
of several articles that analyzed whether banks were submitting
proper borrowing costs used to calculate Libor. The Federal
Reserve Bank of New York and the Bank of England confidentially
discussed whether Libor needed better oversight.
That same year, CME officials became concerned that the
British Bankers’ Association didn’t have a handle on how Libor
was being calculated. The exchange believed the survey process
was flawed, said a person familiar with the CME.
Later that year, the CFTC launched a probe. In 2009,
Barclays began reviewing its own trading desk. That
investigation turned up emails that showed its interest-rate
trading desk had sought to manipulate Libor.
Reich was fired in March 2010 for emails that Barclays had
determined were “inappropriate,” according to the Central
Registration Depository, a securities-industry employment
database. Reich has since found work at WCG Management, a hedge
fund specializing in interest-rate trading.
Pabon voluntarily resigned from Barclays in 2006; Barclays
later found that he, too, had sent inappropriate emails. Dong
Kun Lee was terminated in July for “inappropriate
communications,” the records show. That same month, Pal, the
interest-rate trading boss, was “discharged.” Barclays found
that he “engaged in a communication involving an inappropriate
request relating to Libor” and that he failed to “properly
supervise” a trading team making “inappropriate requests
relating to Libor.”
Pal declined to comment.
Merchant left Barclays in December 2009 to run an
interest-rate desk at UBS’s trading operation in Stamford,
Connecticut. He left UBS in August, around the time Reuters
reported that he was being scrutinized by federal authorities
for his work at Barclays.
Harrison and Bommensath remain at Barclays. There is no
indication of wrongdoing by the two executives.
People close to the U.S. and British investigations say
prosecutors are still deciding whether and against whom to file
charges related to alleged Libor manipulation. Traders who might
find themselves facing criminal liability are expected to claim
they didn’t manipulate Libor because they weren’t the employees
who submitted the numbers for calculating the rate, according to
people familiar with the situation.
In federal court in Manhattan, the 19 banks that served on
the panel in London that set dollar Libor are being sued by a
multitude of investors and borrowers for losses on investments
or trades, including Eurodollar futures, that they allege were
caused by Libor manipulation.
More about the Barclays desk is slowly emerging in High
Court in London, where nursing-homes operator Guardian Care
Homes is suing the bank for allegedly mis-selling it interest
rate hedging products based on Libor. The judge in the case
ruled last week that Barclays must hand over to Guardian Care's
lawyers documents and emails of 42 staff involved in setting
Libor. It's not clear when that information might become public.
A trial is scheduled to start next October.
Trading in the CME’s Eurodollar contract has slowed since
the Federal Reserve indicated it plans to keep interest rates
low until 2015. Daily volume averaged 1.8 million contracts in
the first eight months of this year, compared with the 2.5
million-contract peak in 2007.
As the trading continues, the way Libor is set has raised
more questions. In a September speech, CFTC Chairman Gary
Gensler said Libor remained oddly stable even in volatile
markets. A Reuters review found that from January 2011 to
mid-September this year, banks that submit borrowing costs to
calculate three-month dollar Libor kept their submissions
unchanged nearly 80 percent of the time.
On a call with analysts in July, CME executives were quizzed
about the impact of the Libor investigations on Eurodollar
futures trading. Executive Chairman Terry Duffy was clear:
Libor, he said, would “remain the pre-eminent benchmark.”
(Additional reporting by Steve Slater in London and Cezary
Podkul in New York. Editing by John Blanton and Claudia
Parsons.)
