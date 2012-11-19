(The authors are Reuters Breakingviews columnists. The opinions
expressed are their own.)
By Robert Cyran and Richard Beales
NEW YORK, Nov 19 (Reuters Breakingviews) - If Apple (AAPL.O)
becomes Microsoft (MSFT.O), investors should cheer. At least,
that is, for their wallets. Middle age for technology stocks can
hurt as shareholders looking for rapid growth lose interest and
value-oriented owners await stability. But Apple has already
made the transition – before its growth has slowed much. Even if
its next decade echoes Microsoft's last, the company is worth
over $1 trillion.
First, consider Microsoft, worth $220 billion as of Friday's
market close. The software behemoth churns out more than twice
as much profit as it did a decade ago. The company traded at 30
times estimated earnings in 2002. As investors realized its
future was more Clark Kent than Superman, they paid less and
less for the prospect of future expansion. Annual percentage
revenue increases of late have at best been in single digits.
Strip out its $67 billion of cash, and the business trades at
about 6.5 times estimated earnings, according to Thomson
Reuters.
Now look at Apple. In the fiscal year to September, its top
line surged 45 percent. That was less than the year before, and
there are reasons to expect a more pedestrian future: the
company lost part of its creative soul when Steve Jobs died in
October 2011; it's a big ask for Apple to come up with another
product like the iPod, iPhone or iPad; and competition in mobile
devices is becoming tough. But analysts still expect revenue to
increase 24 percent this year. And after taking out Apple's
whopping $121 billion cash pile, the underlying business on
Friday traded at a price-to-expected earnings ratio of some 7.9
times, scarcely richer than Microsoft's.
Suppose Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook turns out to match
his Microsoft counterpart Steve Ballmer, and that Apple's
earnings increase at an 8 percent annual rate for the next 10
years, roughly what Ballmer has coaxed out of Microsoft since
2002. Apple's profit would then be about $90 billion in 2022. On
the software company's multiple, that would make Apple's
business, excluding cash, worth $585 billion. Start with last
fiscal year's cash accumulation of about $40 billion and assume
the same rate of growth, and in a decade the company will have
added another $625 billion to its cash pile or to dividends. Add
back all the cash, and the iPhone maker would be worth $1.3
trillion – approaching three times more than now, or a 10
percent annual gain.
Of course, the technology industry is littered with fallen
tech giants. Competition, for instance, could depress Apple's
margins, though in fact they have widened in recent years – and
Microsoft's have held up. But if Apple turning into a sluggish
Microsoft lookalike is all that it takes to more than double
investors' money, that seems a safe bet.
CONTEXT NEWS
- Apple’s shares fell 24 percent over the two months to Nov.
16, closing at $527.68. They were trading some 6 percent higher
soon after noon in New York on Nov. 19.
