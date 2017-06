IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ------------- MIAMI-DADE COUNTY FLORIDA WEEK OF 792,375 A2/A/A AVIATION REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 11/26 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 11/27 Day of Sale: 11/28 NORTH CAROLINA MUNICIPAL POWER WEEK OF 534,945 A/A/ AGENCY NUMBER 1 CATAWBA ELECTRIC 11/26 REVENUE BONDS (TAX EXEMPT) MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: 11/28 Day of Sale: 11/29 LOWER COLORADO RIVER AUTHORITY WEEK OF 495,120 A1/A/A REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS 11/26 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 11/27 Day of Sale: 11/28 COUNTY OF COOK, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 330,000 Aa3/AA/AA- GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 11/26 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2014-2028 Day of Sale: 11/27 BALTIMORE COUNTY, MARYLAND WEEK OF 256,400 // TAXABLE GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 11/26 2012 SERIES MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York HEALTH AND EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES WEEK OF 250,000 Aa3// AUTHORITY OF THE STATE OF MISSOURI 11/26 MERCY HEALTH MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 11/27 Day of Sale: 11/28 BEAVERTON SCHOOL DISTRICT 48J WEEK OF 161,270 // OREGON 11/26 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS $33,075,000 SERIES 2012A (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) $128,195,000 SERIES 2012B MGR: Seattle-Northwest Securities Corp., Portland REMARK: Series 2012A 2013 - 2019 Series 2012B 2013 - 2026 Day of Sale: 11/27 LEHIGH COUNTY GENERAL PURPOSE WEEK OF 155,370 A1/A+/ AUTHORITY LEHIGH VALLEY HEALTH 11/26 NEWTOWK MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 11/27 INDIANA FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 133,780 Aaa/AAA/AAA STATE REVOLVING FUND 11/26 MGR: Jefferies & Company, Inc., New York Day of Sale: 11/27 MIAMI DADE COUNTY EDUCATIONAL WEEK OF 120,880 A3/A-/ FACILITIES AUTHORITY REVENUE BONDS 11/26 SERIES 2012A AND 2012B (UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI ISSUE) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York CITY OF JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA WEEK OF 120,310 Aa3/NR/AA CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING 11/26 REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2012 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York NORTH CAROLINA MEDICAL CARE WEEK OF 116,045 A3/A/ COMMISSION HEALTH CARE FACILITIES 11/26 REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS CAPE FEAR VALLEY HEALTH SYSTEM SERIES 2012A MGR: BB&T Capital Markets, a division of Scott & String, Richmond SERIAL: 2013-2027 TERM: 2033 Day of Sale: 11/28 PHOEBE PUTNEY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL WEEK OF 115,000 A3/A+/AA- HOSPITAL REVENUE BONDS 11/26 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 11/28 CITY OF HOUSTON, TEXAS WEEK OF 112,245 Aa2/AA/ COMBINED UTILITY SYSTEM FIRST LIEN 11/26 REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., St. Petersburg SERIAL: 2027-2033 Day of Sale: 11/29 NEW JERSEY HEALTH CARE FACILITIES WEEK OF 109,660 Baa1/BBB+/BBB+ FINANCING AUTHORITY 11/26 REVENUE AND REFUNDING BONDS BARNABAS HEALTH ISSUE, SERIES 2012A MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York PLAZA METRO DISTRICT NO. 1 WEEK OF 109,300 //BBB- COLORADO 11/26 REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2012 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2040 FRISCO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 105,490 // TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING 11/26 AND REFUNDING MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte MASSACHUSETTS HOUSING FINANCE WEEK OF 96,920 Aa2/AA/ AGENCY 11/26 SINGLE FAMILY HOUSING REVENUE BONDS SERIES 162 (NON-AMT) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York CITY OF ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY WEEK OF 95,000 /A-/ TAX APPEAL REFUNDING 11/26 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: Tax Exempt: 13-32 Taxable: 13-15 Day of Sale: 11/28 CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OHIO WEEK OF 92,000 Aa1/AA+/AA+ CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT & REFUNDING 11/26 BONDS, SERIES 2012 A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 11/29 NORTH CAROLINA MUNICIPAL POWER WEEK OF 80,865 A/A/ AGENCY NUMBER 1 CATAWBA ELECTRIC 11/26 REVENUE BONDS TAXABLE MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: INDICATIONS: 11/28 Day of Sale: 11/29 CITY OF KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI WEEK OF 80,585 Aa2/AA/ SANITARY SEWER SYSTEM IMPROVEMENT 11/26 AND REFUNDING REVENUE MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York Day of Sale: 11/29 LONG BEACH BOND FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 71,090 /A+/AA- (LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CALIFORNIA) 11/26 LEASE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2012A (TAX-EXEMPT) LEASE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2012B (TAXABLE) MGR: Loop Capital Markets, Chicago PENNSYLVANIA HIGHER EDUCATIONAL WEEK OF 69,490 Baa3/BBB-/NR FACILITIES AUTHORITY (SHIPPENSBURG 11/26 UNIVERSITY STUDENT SERVICES, INC. STUDENT HOUSING PROJECT AT SHIPPENSBURG UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA) REVENUE BONDS 2012 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago SERIAL: 2016-2044 Day of Sale: 11/28 ERIE PENNSYLVANIA WATER AUTHORITY WEEK OF 65,000 // REVENUE BONDS 11/26 MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2013-2047 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. Day of Sale: 11/29 IDAHO BOND BANK AUTHORITY REVENUE WEEK OF 64,555 // BONDS SERIES 2012D 11/26 MGR: Seattle-Northwest Securities Corp., Portland SERIAL: 2013-2038 REMARK: ROP Wednesday Day of Sale: 11/29 LAFAYETTE PUBLIC POWER AUTHORITY, WEEK OF 60,460 A1/A+/ LOUISIANA 11/26 UTILITY SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., St. Petersburg SERIAL: 2013-2032 Day of Sale: 11/28 POLK COUNTY, FLORIDA WEEK OF 43,320 Aa3/A+/AA- UTILITY SYSTEM REVENUE REFUNDING 11/26 BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 11/29 RHODE ISLAND HOUSING AND MORTGAGE WEEK OF 39,235 Aa2// FINANCE CORPORATION HOME FUNDING 11/26 BONDS SERIES 5 (NON-AMT) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York PFLUGERVILLE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 38,000 /AAA/AA- DISTRICT, TEXAS 11/26 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING (TAXABLE) MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2013-2026 Day of Sale: 11/27 SPOKANE COUNTY, WASHINGTON LIMITED WEEK OF 31,560 Aa2/AA/ TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION & REFUNDING 11/26 BONDS SERIES 2012 MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York SERIAL: 2013-2033 TERM: 2043 Day of Sale: 11/29 VILLAGE OF BRIDGEVIEW, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 29,000 // GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 11/26 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: BBB+ Day of Sale: 11/27 CITY OF BURLINGTON, VERMONT WEEK OF 26,385 //BBB- AIRPORT REVENUE BONDS 11/26 MGR: Jefferies & Company, Inc., New York Day of Sale: 11/29 COMMUNITY PROPERTIES ALASKA, INC WEEK OF 23,835 Aa3/A+/ LEASE REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2012 11/26 UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA FAIRBANKS STUDENT DINING PROJECT MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York SERIAL: 2015-2032 TERM: 2044 Day of Sale: 11/28 PUERTO RICO INDUSTRIAL, TOURIST, WEEK OF 23,445 Baa2/BBB/ EDUCATIONAL, MEDICAL AND 11/26 ENVIRONMENTAL CONTROL FACILITIES FINANCING AUTHORITY UNIVERSITY OF SACRED HEART PROJECT MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 11/28 CRANDALL ISD, TEXAS WEEK OF 15,264 /A+/ 10,464M UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL 11/26 OBLIGATION SERIES 2012A $4,800M UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION SERIES 2012B CAPITAL APPRECIATION BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM COLLINGSWOOD BOROUGH BOARD OF WEEK OF 14,705 // EDUCATION, NJ 11/26 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2012 MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 11/29 CITY OF MILFORD, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 13,995 Aa1/AA+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 11/26 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., St. Petersburg SERIAL: 2013-2026 Day of Sale: 11/29 OKLAHOMA COUNTY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 12,000 Aa2/AA/ DISTRICT, OKLAHOMA 11/26 GENERAL OBLIGATION MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York Day of Sale: 11/28 LANSDALE BOROUGH, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 10,000 // GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 11/26 **********BANK QUALIFIED*********** MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken Day of Sale: 11/28 CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OHIO WEEK OF 9,850 Aa1/AA+/AA+ TAXABLE CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT 11/26 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2012 B MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 11/29 CHEROKEE METROPOLITAN DISTRICT, WEEK OF 9,420 /AA-/ COLORADO 11/26 EL PASO COUNTY WATER AND WASTEWATER ENTERPRISE REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2012 ***********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2013-2032 REMARK: RATED: AA- (ASSURED)/A (UNDERLYING) Day of Sale: 11/29 CITY OF VANCOUVER, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 9,290 // LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 11/26 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Seattle-Northwest Securities Corp., Portland REMARK: $1,955,000 Series 2012B 2019 - 2020 $7,335,000 Series 2012C (Taxable) 2013 - 2025 Day of Sale: 11/28 EAST BRANDYWINE TOWNSHIP, WEEK OF 9,000 // PENNSYLVANIA 11/26 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS ***********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2013-2030 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. Day of Sale: 11/26 BURLESON INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 8,575 // DISTRICT, TEXAS 11/26 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS S12 **********BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2028 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: AAA/AA3 Day of Sale: 11/26 EDWARDSBURG PUBLIC SCHOOLS, WEEK OF 8,210 // MICHIGAN 11/26 CASS COUNTY, 2012 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 11/27 WEST BRANDYWINE TOWNSHIP MUNICIPAL WEEK OF 7,695 // AUTHORITY CHESTER COUNTY, 11/26 PENNSYLVANIA GUARANTEED SEWER REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2012 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 11/28 WEST MIFFLIN AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 6,960 // ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 11/26 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2012 **********BANK QUALIFIED*********** MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 11/29 PAINESVILLE, OHIO WEEK OF 6,000 A1// SPECIAL OBLIGATION INCOME TAX BONDS 11/26 EXP/ / SERIES 2012 MGR: KeyBanc Capital Markets, Cleveland REMARK: Bank Qualified Day of Sale: 11/28 NORTHEAST TRAVIS COUNTY UTILITY WEEK OF 5,300 Baa1// DISTRICT, TEXAS 11/26 REFUNDING BONDS, S12 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2012-2032 Day of Sale: 11/29 AVON LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, OHIO WEEK OF 5,000 NR/NR/ SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT BOND 11/26 ANTICIPATION NOTES MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 11/28 WEST HARRIS COUNTY MUD NO. 7 WEEK OF 4,560 NR/NR/ TEXAS 11/26 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2012 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2032 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED BURGETTSTOWN AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 4,500 // PENNSYLVANIA 11/26 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED*********** MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2014-2038 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. Day of Sale: 11/27 MEADVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 4,500 // GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 11/26 ***********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2014-2026 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. Day of Sale: 11/26 LINCOLN COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 4,020 // (EUREKA), MONTANA 11/26 LINCOLN COUNTY GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2012 ************BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2013-2023 REMARK: RATED: AA3 (ASSURED) Day of Sale: 11/28 LOCKHART ISD, TEXAS WEEK OF 3,015 /A+/ LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 11/26 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2020 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO WEEK OF 3,000 /AA-/ SALES TAX REVENUE BONDS, 11/26 SERIES 2012 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2013-2027 TERM: 2032, 2037 REMARK: (ASSURED)/A-(UNDERLYING) Day of Sale: 11/27 CITY OF CROWLEY, TEXAS WEEK OF 2,670 /A+/ LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 11/26 REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2012A MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2023 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED ROSCOE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 2,305 /A+/ TEXAS 11/26 LIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES *************BANK QUALIFIED******** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., St. Petersburg SERIAL: 2013-2020 Day of Sale: 11/29 MORAN PRAIRIE LIBRARY CAPITAL WEEK OF 1,375 // FACILITY AREA, WASHINGTON 11/26 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Seattle-Northwest Securities Corp., Portland SERIAL: 2013-2023 Day of Sale: 11/27 SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 13 (EUREKA), WEEK OF 945 // MONTANA 11/26 LINCOLN COUNTY, MONTANA GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS ***********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2013-2023 REMARK: RATED: AA3 (ASSURED) ---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 5,231,089 (in 000's)