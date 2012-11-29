Overview We forecast limited deleveraging prospects over the medium term for the Italian telecommunications operator Wind Telecomunicazioni SpA (Wind) and are therefore changing our assessment of Wind's financial risk profile to "highly leveraged," as defined in our criteria. We are lowering our corporate credit rating on Wind to 'B+' from 'BB-' and removing it from CreditWatch with negative implications. The stable outlook reflects our anticipation that Wind will maintain its market position and of potential liquidity support from its parent. Rating Action On Nov. 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered to 'B+' from 'BB-' its corporate credit rating on Wind Telecomunuicazioni SpA (Wind), Italy's second-largest integrated alternative telecommunications operator. At the same time, we lowered our issue rating on Wind's senior secured facilities and notes to 'BB-' from 'BB'; our issue ratings on Wind's third-lien (high-yield) notes to 'B+' from 'BB-'; and our issue ratings on the subordinated payment-in-kind (PIK) notes to 'B-' from 'B'. All ratings were removed from CreditWatch with negative implications, where they were placed on Oct 22, 2012. Rationale The downgrade results from our forecast of no meaningful improvement in Wind's capital structure over the medium term. We expect the competitive market, the impact of regulatory actions, and high interest and tax payments to combine to limit free cash flow generation and EBITDA growth over the next couple of years, which would stall the company's efforts to reduce debt. Our base-case credit scenario assumes that the tougher macroeconomy, competition, and impact of the mobile termination rates (MTR) cut will mean that average revenue per user could fall further at Wind's core mobile segment. We therefore forecast a decline of 2%-5% in Wind's mobile revenues in 2013, despite continued, but slowing, subscriber growth. We also assume that revenue from Wind's fixed-line segment will decline by around 5% as the number of fixed-line wholesale subscribers falls, in line with Wind's strategy to focus on its higher- margin local loop unbundling (LLU) segment. That said, we assume that an increase in LLU subscribers and a reduction in marketing costs will mean that the company's EBITDA margin will improve marginally in 2013 to 38%-39%. We therefore forecast an additional EBITDA decline of around 3% in 2013, similar to our base-case scenario for 2012. As a result, we anticipate that Wind's Standard & Poor's-adjusted leverage will reach about 5.4x in 2013. We see no deleveraging prospects below 5.0x over the medium term without some form of refinancing at the parent company level, which we do not factor into our base-case credit scenario for Wind. The lack of deleveraging partly reflects our inclusion of rapidly accruing PIK notes in our adjusted debt calculations. We also don't anticipate any improvement in free cash flow generation at Wind over the medium term given the high interest burden and higher tax payments. Finally we view Wind's adjusted cash interest cover as relatively weak and forecast that it will be about 2.5x in 2013. We have, therefore, revised our assessment of Wind's financial risk profile to "highly leveraged". Wind is fully owned by VimpelCom Ltd. (BB/Stable/--). Although Wind's shareholders may step in to partially refinance some of Wind's debt, thereby improving the group's cash flows, we have not yet seen any evidence of this happening. We therefore do not factor such a scenario into Wind's corporate credit rating. That said, we do view Wind's business risk profile as "satisfactory," given that it is still improving its market position in the Italian mobile market and maintaining high profitability, despite the difficult market conditions. Liquidity We view Wind's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria, despite our projection that headroom under Wind's amended maintenance covenants for its senior secured facilities will fall to lower than 15%, which we consider less than adequate under our criteria. Our assessment of Wind's liquidity as "adequate" partly relies on our expectation of some sort of support from its parent company, VimpelCom, in the case of a liquidity gap. We expect the ratio of liquidity sources to uses to exceed 1.2x in 2013, mainly due to limited debt amortization. Given that we expect cash balances to be low and free operating cash flow (FOCF) generation to be limited, liquidity will depend heavily on the availability of credit under Wind's revolving credit facility (RFC) or the company's ability to refinance debt over the next couple of years. We project the following sources of liquidity for Dec. 31, 2012: -- Minimal cash balances at year end after repaying the remaining EUR250 million on its bridge loan. -- Undrawn revolving credit facility of EUR315 million, maturing in 2016. -- Funds from operations of EUR900 million-EUR950 million in 2013. We project the following uses of liquidity for Dec. 31, 2012: -- Minimal working capital requirements. -- Capital expenditures of about EUR900 million. -- Annual debt maturities of EUR81 million. We forecast that covenant headroom under Wind's new total leverage ratio could fall below 15% in 2013. Recovery analysis The issue ratings of 'BB-' on Wind's EUR3.33 billion senior secured credit facilities (of which EUR400 million is an RCF) and EUR3.2 billion-equivalent senior secured notes are one notch higher than the corporate credit rating on Wind. The recovery rating on the senior secured bank facilities and the notes is '2', indicating our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery for senior secured lenders in an event of a payment default. The issue rating on Wind Acquisition Finance S.A. (WAF)'s high-yield notes, guaranteed by Wind, is 'B+', equal to the corporate credit rating on Wind. The recovery rating on this debt is '4', indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery for noteholders in the event of a payment default. The issue rating on Wind's EUR750 million-equivalent PIK debt, guaranteed by Wind Acquisition Holding Finance SpA (WAHF), is 'B-', two notches below the corporate credit rating on Wind. The recovery rating on the PIK debt is '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery for noteholders in an event of a payment default. Recovery prospects are supported by our view that Wind would be reorganized as a going concern in the event of a payment default. Furthermore, our recovery expectations are supported by a fairly comprehensive security package. The insolvency regime of Italy, which we consider to be relatively unfavorable for creditors, is a constraint on the recovery rating on the senior secured debt. To determine recoveries, we simulate a default scenario. Under this scenario, we assume operational underperformance and significant leverage leading to an inability to refinance maturities in 2016. We estimate EBITDA at our hypothetical point of default to be about EUR1.58 billion. We value the business as a going concern, given what we consider to be Wind's good market position in Italy, established network assets, and valuable customer base. In determining our default scenario and stressed enterprise value, we assume that Wind's parent, VimpelCom, would not provide additional support to Wind on the path to default. At the hypothetical point of default, we value the company at about EUR7.9 billion, using a 5.0x stressed valuation multiple. We have slightly revised the multiple downward, to reflect the macroeconomic environment in Italy. After deducting enforcement costs of about EUR550 million, this leaves around EUR7.4 billion of value available for secured creditors. Recovery prospects for Wind's senior secured bank debt and WAF's senior secured notes reflect our view of the estimated value available and accessible to their respective creditors. They also reflect the likelihood of insolvency proceedings being impeded because Wind's main center of operations is in Italy. In addition, the recovery ratings take into account our view of the fairly comprehensive security package, guarantees from the main holding and operating companies, and share pledges from material group operating companies. The recovery ratings on the existing senior and PIK debt also factor in our view of their contractual and structural subordination. Coverage for the high-yield notes is highly sensitive to changes in valuation and priority debt assumptions, in our opinion. Given the limited documentary protection and significant amount of prior-ranking debt, recovery expectations might be vulnerable to potential downside. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our base-case assumption that Wind will maintain its market position in the Italian telecoms market. We also assume that revenue will continue to grow steadily, excluding the impact of regulatory actions, and that EBITDA margins will be solid at around 38%. These factors will support the maintenance of Wind's "satisfactory" business risk profile. We could raise the rating if Wind was to reduce its debt much more quickly than anticipated in our base-case scenario. In particular, we would look to see adjusted debt to EBITDA dropping comfortably below 5.0x, and FOCF to debt sustainably increasing to about 5%. This could happen if Wind's shareholders refinanced a meaningful part of the group's high-interest-bearing debt. We currently see a downgrade as unlikely, but could lower the rating if our assessment of Wind's liquidity deteriorates, if leverage rises to above 6x with no immediate deleveraging prospects; or if our assessment of Wind's business risk profile changes to "fair" following significant deterioration in Wind's operating performance, including a drop in profitability to around 30%. Senior Secured (2) BB- BB/Watch Neg Recovery Rating 2 2 Senior Unsecured (3) B+ BB-/Watch Neg Recovery Rating 4 4 Wind Acquisition Holdings Finance S.A. Subordinated (4) B- B/Watch Neg Recovery Rating 6 6 (1) Guaranteed by Wind Acquisition Finance SA (2) Guaranteed by Wind Telecomunicazioni SpA (3) Guaranteed by Wind Telecomunicazioni SpA and Wind International Services SpA (4) Guaranteed by Wind Acquisition Holdings Finance SpA