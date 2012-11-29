Overview
We forecast limited deleveraging prospects over the medium term for the
Italian telecommunications operator Wind Telecomunicazioni SpA (Wind) and are
therefore changing our assessment of Wind's financial risk profile to "highly
leveraged," as defined in our criteria.
We are lowering our corporate credit rating on Wind to 'B+' from 'BB-' and
removing it from CreditWatch with negative implications.
The stable outlook reflects our anticipation that Wind will maintain its
market position and of potential liquidity support from its parent.
Rating Action
On Nov. 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered to 'B+' from
'BB-' its corporate credit rating on Wind Telecomunuicazioni SpA (Wind),
Italy's second-largest integrated alternative telecommunications operator.
At the same time, we lowered our issue rating on Wind's senior secured
facilities and notes to 'BB-' from 'BB'; our issue ratings on Wind's
third-lien (high-yield) notes to 'B+' from 'BB-'; and our issue ratings on the
subordinated payment-in-kind (PIK) notes to 'B-' from 'B'.
All ratings were removed from CreditWatch with negative implications, where
they were placed on Oct 22, 2012.
Rationale
The downgrade results from our forecast of no meaningful improvement in Wind's
capital structure over the medium term. We expect the competitive market, the
impact of regulatory actions, and high interest and tax payments to combine to
limit free cash flow generation and EBITDA growth over the next couple of
years, which would stall the company's efforts to reduce debt.
Our base-case credit scenario assumes that the tougher macroeconomy,
competition, and impact of the mobile termination rates (MTR) cut will mean
that average revenue per user could fall further at Wind's core mobile
segment. We therefore forecast a decline of 2%-5% in Wind's mobile revenues in
2013, despite continued, but slowing, subscriber growth. We also assume that
revenue from Wind's fixed-line segment will decline by around 5% as the number
of fixed-line wholesale subscribers falls, in line with Wind's strategy to
focus on its higher- margin local loop unbundling (LLU) segment. That said, we
assume that an increase in LLU subscribers and a reduction in marketing costs
will mean that the company's EBITDA margin will improve marginally in 2013 to
38%-39%. We therefore forecast an additional EBITDA decline of around 3% in
2013, similar to our base-case scenario for 2012.
As a result, we anticipate that Wind's Standard & Poor's-adjusted leverage
will reach about 5.4x in 2013. We see no deleveraging prospects below 5.0x
over the medium term without some form of refinancing at the parent company
level, which we do not factor into our base-case credit scenario for Wind. The
lack of deleveraging partly reflects our inclusion of rapidly accruing PIK
notes in our adjusted debt calculations. We also don't anticipate any
improvement in free cash flow generation at Wind over the medium term given
the high interest burden and higher tax payments. Finally we view Wind's
adjusted cash interest cover as relatively weak and forecast that it will be
about 2.5x in 2013. We have, therefore, revised our assessment of Wind's
financial risk profile to "highly leveraged".
Wind is fully owned by VimpelCom Ltd. (BB/Stable/--). Although Wind's
shareholders may step in to partially refinance some of Wind's debt, thereby
improving the group's cash flows, we have not yet seen any evidence of this
happening. We therefore do not factor such a scenario into Wind's corporate
credit rating.
That said, we do view Wind's business risk profile as "satisfactory," given
that it is still improving its market position in the Italian mobile market
and maintaining high profitability, despite the difficult market conditions.
Liquidity
We view Wind's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria, despite our
projection that headroom under Wind's amended maintenance covenants for its
senior secured facilities will fall to lower than 15%, which we consider less
than adequate under our criteria.
Our assessment of Wind's liquidity as "adequate" partly relies on our
expectation of some sort of support from its parent company, VimpelCom, in the
case of a liquidity gap.
We expect the ratio of liquidity sources to uses to exceed 1.2x in 2013,
mainly due to limited debt amortization. Given that we expect cash balances to
be low and free operating cash flow (FOCF) generation to be limited, liquidity
will depend heavily on the availability of credit under Wind's revolving
credit facility (RFC) or the company's ability to refinance debt over the next
couple of years.
We project the following sources of liquidity for Dec. 31, 2012:
-- Minimal cash balances at year end after repaying the remaining EUR250
million on its bridge loan.
-- Undrawn revolving credit facility of EUR315 million, maturing in 2016.
-- Funds from operations of EUR900 million-EUR950 million in 2013.
We project the following uses of liquidity for Dec. 31, 2012:
-- Minimal working capital requirements.
-- Capital expenditures of about EUR900 million.
-- Annual debt maturities of EUR81 million.
We forecast that covenant headroom under Wind's new total leverage ratio could
fall below 15% in 2013.
Recovery analysis
The issue ratings of 'BB-' on Wind's EUR3.33 billion senior secured credit
facilities (of which EUR400 million is an RCF) and EUR3.2 billion-equivalent
senior secured notes are one notch higher than the corporate credit rating on
Wind. The recovery rating on the senior secured bank facilities and the notes
is '2', indicating our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery for
senior secured lenders in an event of a payment default.
The issue rating on Wind Acquisition Finance S.A. (WAF)'s high-yield notes,
guaranteed by Wind, is 'B+', equal to the corporate credit rating on Wind. The
recovery rating on this debt is '4', indicating our expectation of average
(30%-50%) recovery for noteholders in the event of a payment default.
The issue rating on Wind's EUR750 million-equivalent PIK debt, guaranteed by
Wind Acquisition Holding Finance SpA (WAHF), is 'B-', two notches below the
corporate credit rating on Wind. The recovery rating on the PIK debt is '6',
indicating our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery for noteholders in
an event of a payment default.
Recovery prospects are supported by our view that Wind would be reorganized as
a going concern in the event of a payment default. Furthermore, our recovery
expectations are supported by a fairly comprehensive security package. The
insolvency regime of Italy, which we consider to be relatively unfavorable for
creditors, is a constraint on the recovery rating on the senior secured debt.
To determine recoveries, we simulate a default scenario. Under this scenario,
we assume operational underperformance and significant leverage leading to an
inability to refinance maturities in 2016. We estimate EBITDA at our
hypothetical point of default to be about EUR1.58 billion.
We value the business as a going concern, given what we consider to be Wind's
good market position in Italy, established network assets, and valuable
customer base. In determining our default scenario and stressed enterprise
value, we assume that Wind's parent, VimpelCom, would not provide additional
support to Wind on the path to default. At the hypothetical point of default,
we value the company at about EUR7.9 billion, using a 5.0x stressed valuation
multiple. We have slightly revised the multiple downward, to reflect the
macroeconomic environment in Italy.
After deducting enforcement costs of about EUR550 million, this leaves around
EUR7.4 billion of value available for secured creditors. Recovery prospects for
Wind's senior secured bank debt and WAF's senior secured notes reflect our
view of the estimated value available and accessible to their respective
creditors. They also reflect the likelihood of insolvency proceedings being
impeded because Wind's main center of operations is in Italy. In addition, the
recovery ratings take into account our view of the fairly comprehensive
security package, guarantees from the main holding and operating companies,
and share pledges from material group operating companies. The recovery
ratings on the existing senior and PIK debt also factor in our view of their
contractual and structural subordination.
Coverage for the high-yield notes is highly sensitive to changes in valuation
and priority debt assumptions, in our opinion. Given the limited documentary
protection and significant amount of prior-ranking debt, recovery expectations
might be vulnerable to potential downside.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our base-case assumption that Wind will maintain
its market position in the Italian telecoms market. We also assume that
revenue will continue to grow steadily, excluding the impact of regulatory
actions, and that EBITDA margins will be solid at around 38%. These factors
will support the maintenance of Wind's "satisfactory" business risk profile.
We could raise the rating if Wind was to reduce its debt much more quickly
than anticipated in our base-case scenario. In particular, we would look to
see adjusted debt to EBITDA dropping comfortably below 5.0x, and FOCF to debt
sustainably increasing to about 5%. This could happen if Wind's shareholders
refinanced a meaningful part of the group's high-interest-bearing debt.
We currently see a downgrade as unlikely, but could lower the rating if our
assessment of Wind's liquidity deteriorates, if leverage rises to above 6x
with no immediate deleveraging prospects; or if our assessment of Wind's
business risk profile changes to "fair" following significant deterioration in
Wind's operating performance, including a drop in profitability to around 30%.
