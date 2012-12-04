(Alison Frankel writes the On the Case blog for Thomson Reuters
By Alison Frankel
NEW YORK, Dec 4 U.S. District Judge Denise Cote,
who is overseeing the Federal Housing Finance Authority’s
securities fraud suits against 16 banks that issued or
underwrote mortgage-backed securities in which Fannie Mae
FNMA.OB or Freddie Mac FMCC.OB invested, has a zero
tolerance policy toward delay and obfuscation.
Cote has set an aggressive schedule for document discovery,
depositions and expert witness reports, leading straight to the
FHFA’s trial date against UBS UBSN.VX in January 2014 and
against JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N) and Bank of America's (BAC.N)
Merrill Lynch six months later. The judge has left room in the
schedule for summary judgment motions, but as I noted in a post
last month on her denial of JPMorgan and Merrill dismissal
motions, Cote does not seem even slightly inclined to let the
banks off the hook without a jury trial.
Nor, by the evidence of her 29-page opinion Monday on the
FHFA’s use of sampling to assess the alleged shortcomings in
underlying loans, does she intend to permit the banks to put off
their day of reckoning. Cote denied the banks’ joint motion to
exclude a report by the FHFA’s expert on the loans backing the
449 securitizations at issue in the 16 cases, ruling that the
expert’s selection of a sample of 100 loans from each
securitization is a sufficiently sound methodology to make his
evidence admissible. [ID:nL1E8MS93X]
The opinion also, however, evidences Cote’s determination to
push the litigation at a pace determined by the court -- not by
the banks. As she explains in the ruling, there are more than a
million mortgage loans underlying the securities on which the
FHFA has asserted claims. Re-underwriting those files to find
evidence on loan-to-value ratios, owner occupancy and other
features warrantied by issuers is incredibly costly and
expensive: Each loan file review, Cote wrote, takes up to three
hours and costs as much as $400. Picking a representative sample
and extrapolating breach rates to entire loan pools has become
standard procedure in MBS litigation, but, as Cote recounts, the
banks in this litigation refused to agree to a sampling
protocol, despite her order that the parties submit sampling
proposals.
Cote questioned their position, but the banks refused to
back down. After a pretrial conference i n June, the judge wrote,
“Defendants reiterated their objection to the use of sampling to
restrict the scope of discovery, citing concerns that sampling
would abridge their Seventh Amendment rights and deprive them of
their ability to challenge the plaintiff’s evidence.” (Cote
doesn't say so, but the banks' position would significantly slow
the litigation, with the two sides forced to fight over
production of a million loan files.) Faced with the defendants’
recalcitrance, Cote told the banks to begin producing discovery
on all of the underlying loan files, but also permitted the FHFA
and its lawyers at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan and
Kasowitz, Benson, Torres & Friedman to propose a sampling
methodology.
When their expert filed a report outlining his protocol, the
banks objected. Among the points they raised in their joint
motion was Cote’s determination to assess the methodology in an
evaluation known as a Daubert hearing before the issue is ripe.
“This court set forth the procedure for this preliminary Daubert
challenge to FHFA’s proposed sampling methodology over
defendants’ objections (which defendants continue to assert)
that an early Daubert proceeding was premature, particularly in
the absence of sufficient fact and expert discovery and concrete
information regarding how FHFA intends to determine the manner
in which underwriting guidelines purportedly were breached,” the
banks wrote. Their motion refers several times to their
“preliminary” challenge to the FHFA’s expert; it also said that
they reserved their rights to reargue the exclusion of the FHFA
expert's final report.
Cote was having none of it. The banks had all the
information they needed to raise objections to the FHFA’s
sampling protocol, she said, and none of the supposed
deficiencies they identified merited excluding the agency’s
expert. Cote said the banks could still challenge “additional
opinions that may be expressed by the plaintiff’s expert” but
also cautioned that their arguments about things like the FHFA’s
failure to distinguish between multiple mortgage originators
within a single securitization goes to the weight of the
agency’s evidence. That’s an issue for jurors to consider at
trial, Cote said, not a reason to exclude the FHFA’s evidence.
Quibbles over whether the sample is drawn on a
securitization-by-securitization or certificate-by-certificate
basis, the judge said, don’t change the essential burden of
proof for the FHFA, in which “the agency need only show that a
significant number of the loans included in the securitizations
were not originated in accordance with the applicable
guidelines.”
That’s not a high bar. We don’t know exactly what the FHFA
will uncover when it reviews the 4,500 underlying loan files in
its sample, but UBS -- the first bank in line for trial -- will
find out in May.
