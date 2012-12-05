By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK Dec 5 Shares of Apple Inc (AAPL.O)
tumbled 4 percent in heavy, midday trading on Wednesday,
rounding off a bleak ten weeks for the most valuable company in
the United States, with analysts citing a mix of reasons for the
drop.
The stock was one of the biggest percentage losers on the
S&P 500 .SPX, dropping 4.2 percent to $551.50 as more than 17
million shares changed hands, putting it on track to surpass the
company's average daily volume over 50 days of 21 million
shares.
The stock's massive size meant the retreat was responsible
for two-thirds of the 1.1 percent decline in the Nasdaq 100
Index .NDX on Wednesday.
Analysts gave different reasons for the decline. Some cited
a research report saying the company will lose share in the
tablet computer space next year. Others cited reports of higher
margin requirements at clearing firms, and several investors
said uncertain tax rates on capital gains in 2013 prompted
selling.
"Depending on what happens with the (U.S. fiscal
negotiations), rates could rise next year or they could stay the
same," Brian Battle, director of trading at Performance Trust
Capital Partners in Chicago, said. "They will not be lower, so
if you’re an investor who has seen gains in Apple, it is better
to take those gains this year rather than next."
Apple is still up 36 percent so far this year, but has been
weak recently, dropping into bear market territory. The stock is
now down nearly 22 percent from its all-time high of $705.07 a
share of Sept. 21.
On Wednesday, research firm International Data Corp said
Apple would shed market share in the tablet computer space for
all of 2012, with consumers favoring devices that run on
Google's (GOOG.O) Android platform instead of Apple's popular
iPad product line.
Apple's worldwide tablet market share would slip to 53.8
percent in 2012 from 56.3 percent in 2011, while Android
products would increase their share to 42.7 percent from 39.8
percent, IDC said. [ID:nL4N09F2KK]
Separately, Nokia (NOK.N) is to partner with China Mobile,
the world's biggest mobile operator, in a sales deal that will
give the Finnish company an opportunity to win back Chinese
market share from Apple's iPhone. [ID:nL5E8N52DZ]
"This is not going to be a short-term trend. This is a
management test, of how well they can perform without (deceased
former chief executive) Steve Jobs," said Battle.
Referring to one of Apple's most recent product launches, a
version of the iPad that was smaller but not a new product
category, Battle said Apple would need "another home run" for
shares to return to levels around $700.
"They need another new product that hits it out of the park.
Without that, they could get a gradual grind-down in
confidence," he said.
Some analysts suggested that investors also sold shares of
Apple amid uncertainty over ongoing fiscal negotiations in
Washington. If no agreement is reached on the issue, higher
taxes on dividends and capital gains are possible in 2013. That
has prompted some investors to lock in profits now, particularly
on a stock like Apple, which has posted gains of at least 25
percent for four consecutive years.
Tax selling “can take a life of its own," said Tim Ghriskey,
chief investment officer of Solaris Group in Bedford Hills, New
York.
"Some taxable investors take the gains, that creates some
negative momentum, institutional investors are heavily weighted
the stock and reduce exposure."
