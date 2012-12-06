By Carrick Mollenkamp and Brett Wolf
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON Dec 5 HSBC Holdings Plc
(HSBA.L) might pay a fine of $1.8 billion as part of a
settlement with U.S. law-enforcement agencies over
money-laundering lapses, according to several people familiar
with the matter.
The settlement with Europe's biggest bank - which could be
announced as soon as next week - will likely involve HSBC
entering into a deferred prosecution agreement with federal
prosecutors, said the sources, who spoke on condition of
anonymity.
The potential settlement, which has been in the works for
months, is emerging as a test case for just how big a signal
U.S. prosecutors want to send to try to halt illicit flows of
money moving through U.S. banks.
An HSBC spokesman said: "We are cooperating with authorities
in ongoing investigations. The nature of discussions is
confidential."
HSBC said on Nov. 5 that it set aside $1.5 billion to cover
a potential fine for breaching anti-money laundering controls in
Mexico and other violations, although Chief Executive Stuart
Gulliver said the cost could be "significantly higher."
[ID:nL5E8M535G]
In regulatory filings, HSBC has said it could face criminal
charges. But similar U.S. investigations have culminated in
deferred prosecution deals, where law-enforcement agencies delay
or forgo prosecuting a company if it admits wrongdoing, pays a
fine and agrees to clean up its compliance systems. If the
company missteps again, the Justice Department could prosecute.
A deferred prosecution agreement could raise questions over
whether HSBC is simply paying a big fine and nothing more, said
Jimmy Gurule, a former enforcement official at the U.S.
Treasury.
It would make a "mockery of the criminal justice system,"
said Gurule, who is now a University of Notre Dame law-school
professor.
In his view, the only way to really catch the attention of
banks is to indict individuals.
"That would send a shockwave through the international
finance services community," Gurule said. "It would put the fear
of God in bank officials that knowingly disregard the law."
An HSBC settlement, long rumored, has been slow in coming.
Inside the Justice Department, prosecutors in Washington, D.C.
and West Virginia argued over how to best investigate HSBC.
According to documents reviewed by Reuters, the U.S. Attorney's
office in Wheeling, West Virginia, was prepared as far back as
2010 to indict HSBC and include more than 170 money laundering
counts.
Prosecutors in Washington ultimately took charge.
In June, the U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on
Investigations released a report saying HSBC allowed clients to
move shadowy funds from Mexico, Iran, the Cayman Islands, Saudi
Arabia and Syria.
The use of deferred prosecution agreements has surged in
recent years because Justice Department officials believe they
give prosecutors an option aside from indicting a company or
dropping a case.
According to a report in May by the Manhattan Institute for
Policy Research, a conservative-leaning think tank, there have
been 207 deferred or non-prosecution agreements since 2004.
The agreements "have become a mainstay of white collar
criminal law enforcement," U.S. Assistant Attorney General Lanny
Breuer said in September during an appearance at the New York
City Bar Association.
"I've heard people criticize them and I've heard people
praise them. DPAs have had a truly transformative effect on
particular companies and, more generally, on corporate culture
across the globe."
If U.S. prosecutors agree to a deferred agreement, they
still could wield a powerful legal tool by accusing the bank of
laundering money.
That would be a much more serious charge than if
prosecutors, in a deferred agreement, charged HSBC with criminal
violations of the Bank Secrecy Act, a law that requires banks to
maintain programs that root out suspecious transactions.
In March 2010, for example, Wells Fargo & Co's (WFC.N)
Wachovia entered into a deferred prosecution agreement to pay
$160 million as part of a Justice Department probe that examined
how drug traffickers moved money through the bank. Wachovia was
accused of violating the Bank Secrecy Act, a decision that
prompted criticism from some observers who thought a money
laundering charge should have been employed and individual
bankers prosecuted.
A charge of money laundering would be a rare move by the
Justice Department and would send a signal to other big banks
that the agency is intent on cracking down on dirty money moving
through the U.S. financial system.
(Reporting by Carrick Mollenkamp and Brett Wolf; Additional
reporting by Emily Flitter and Aruna Viswanatha)
((Aruna.Viswanatha@thomsonreuters.com)(202)(354-5815)(Reuters
Messaging: aruna.viswanatha.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
Keywords: HSBC MONEYLAUNDERING/SETTLEMENT
(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.