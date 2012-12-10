(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are her own.)

By Agnes T. Crane

NEW YORK, Dec 10 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Fannie Mae FNMA.OB and Freddie Mac FMCC.OB employees don't need outsized pay. Whatever their quasi-private sector past, they're now managing the U.S. government's money – and they're paid by Uncle Sam, too. The Treasury secretary and the Federal Reserve chairman take home just under $200,000. There’s no reason for dozens of housing agency staff to pocket multiples of that.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency, the regulator and conservator of the two housing finance enterprises, has published a new report showing that 23 executive vice presidents across both firms made a median $1.7 million last year, while another 62 senior vice presidents typically pulled down $723,500. That's a lot for people who are, in essence, in public service.

Sure, Fannie and Freddie used to be publicly traded, and they rewarded employees generously. But that all came to an end in 2008, and they are now on a Treasury drip-feed. FHFA boss Edward DeMarco has in the past defended the companies' Wall Street-like pay. But this year he finally took a hatchet to the pay of the two giants' chief executives, reducing it by nearly 90 percent to $600,000. It's logical the rest should follow.

There's a plan to cut the cash compensation of some executives by 10 percent. Yet that would still leave pay that looks high. Fannie argues that it needs to pay salaries that will attract bankers so that it can manage the "risk and operational complexity associated with a $3 trillion business." But highly paid executives didn't prevent Fannie and Freddie being sucked into the mortgage crisis. And other areas of government need plenty of financial nous, too.

The Fed, for instance, has about the same $3 trillion of assets to keep tabs on. Bill Dudley, the president of the central bank's New York unit, makes just $410,780 – still double what his Washington boss, Ben Bernanke, is paid – and his organization is at the sharp end of the Fed's market activity. Meanwhile Timothy Geithner's team at Treasury has to figure out how to avoid default every time the U.S. debt approaches the maximum allowed.

In 2008, the last thing the government needed was for useful employees to flee Fannie and Freddie. But four years later the two groups are stuck in the public sector, their CEO pay reflects that, and austerity is in the air. It's time to own up to reality and make overdue reductions in their other pay scales.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS: www.breakingviews.com/TOPNewsSubscription

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

CONTEXT NEWS

- The median cash compensation in 2011 for 23 executive vice presidents at U.S. housing finance giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac was $1.7 million, according to the Inspector General of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, which regulates the two enterprises. Median wages for 62 senior vice presidents came to $723,500, the FHFA found in a report published on Dec. 10.

- In 2012, the FHFA decided to reduce the annual compensation of the chief executives of Fannie and Freddie to $600,000 from $5 million.

- Timothy Geithner, the Treasury secretary, and Ben Bernanke, the chairman of the Federal Reserve, are each being paid $199,700 in salary for 2012.

- FHFA report: link.reuters.com/qat54t - Reuters: Regulator needs to monitor Fannie, Freddie staff pay – watchdog [ID:nL1E8N7741]

RELATED COLUMN

Frannie's finest [ID:nL1E8H65FR]

- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can click on [CRANE/]

(Editing by Richard Beales and Emily Plucinak)

((agnes.crane@thomsonreuters.com)(Reuters messaging agnes.crane.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: BREAKINGVIEWS FANNIE/FREDDIE

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.