By Michelle Conlin
COLUMBUS, Ohio Jan 10 Joseph Keller doesn’t
expect he’ll live to see the end of 2013. He blames the house at
190 Avondale Avenue.
Five years ago, Keller, 10 months behind on his mortgage
payments, received notice of a foreclosure judgment from JP
Morgan Chase. In a few weeks, the bank said, his three-story
house with gray vinyl siding in Columbus, Ohio, would be put up
for auction at a sheriff’s sale.
The 58-year-old former social worker and his wife, Jennifer,
packed up their home of 13 years and moved in with their
daughter. Joseph thought he would never have anything to do with
the house again. And for about a year, he didn’t.
Then it started to stalk him.
First, in 2010, the county sued Keller because the house,
already picked clean by scavengers, was in a shambles, its
hanging gutters and collapsed garage in violation of local
housing code. Then the tax collector started sending Keller
notices about mounting back taxes, sewer fees and bills for weed
and waste removal. And last year, Chase’s debt collector began
pressing Keller to pay his mortgage, which had swollen, with
penalties and fees, from $62,100.27 to $84,194.69.
The worst news came last January, when the Social Security
Administration rejected Keller’s application for disability
benefits; the “asset” on Avondale Avenue rendered him
ineligible. Keller’s medical problems include advanced liver
disease, hepatitis C and inactive tuberculosis. Without
disability coverage, he can’t get the liver transplant he needs
to stay alive.
“I can’t make it end,” says Keller. “This house, I can’t get
out.”
Keller continues to bear responsibility for the house
because on Dec. 23, 2008 – about two months after he received
Chase’s notice of sale – the bank filed to dismiss the
foreclosure judgment and the order of sale. Chase said it sent
Keller a copy of its court filing on Dec. 9, 2008. Keller says
he never received any notification. Either way, his name
remained on the property title.
WITH IMPUNITY
The Kellers are caught up in a little-known horror of the
U.S. housing bust: the zombie title. Six years in, thousands of
homeowners are finding themselves legally liable for houses they
didn’t know they still owned after banks decided it wasn’t worth
their while to complete foreclosures on them. With impunity,
banks have been walking away from foreclosures much the way some
homeowners walked away from their mortgages when the housing
market first crashed.
“The banks are just deciding not to foreclose, even though
the homeowners never caught up with their payments,” says Daren
Blomquist, vice president at RealtyTrac, a real-estate
information company in Irvine, California.
Since 2006, 10 million homes have fallen into foreclosure,
according to RealtyTrac, a number that in earlier, more stable
times would have taken nearly two decades to reach. Of those
foreclosures, more than 2 million have never come out. Some may
be occupied by owners who have been living gratis. Others have
been caught up in what is now known as the robo-signing scandal,
when banks spun out reams of fraudulent documents to foreclose
quickly on as many homeowners as they could.
And then there are cases like the Kellers, in which
homeowners moved out after receiving notice of a foreclosure
sale, thinking they were leaving the house in bank hands. No
national databases track zombie titles. But dozens of housing
court judges, code enforcement officials, lawyers and other
professionals involved in foreclosures across the country tell
Reuters that these titles number in the many thousands, and that
the problem is worsening.
“There are thousands of foreclosures in limbo, just hanging
out there, just sitting, with nothing being done,” says
Cleveland Housing Court Judge Raymond Pianka, whose pending
court cases tied to derelict properties have doubled in the past
two years, to 1,000. He says the surge is due largely to homes
vacated by people who fled before an imminent foreclosure sale,
only to learn later that they remain legally responsible for
their house.
When people move out after receiving a notice of a planned
foreclosure sale and the bank then cancels, municipalities are
left to deal with the mess. Some spend public funds on securing,
cleaning and stabilizing houses that generate no tax revenue.
Others let the houses rot. In at least three states in recent
months, houses abandoned by owners and banks alike have exploded
because the gas was never shut off.
THREAT OF JAIL
Unsuspecting homeowners have had their wages garnished,
their credit destroyed and their tax refunds seized. They’ve
opened their mail to find bills for back taxes,
graffiti-scrubbing services, demolition crews, trash removal,
gutter repair, exterior cleaning and lawn clipping. At their
front doors they’ve encountered bailiffs brandishing summonses
to appear in court.
In some cities, people with zombie titles can be sentenced
to probation - with the threat of jail if they don’t bring their
houses into compliance.
“These people have become like indentured serfs, with all of
the responsibilities for the properties but none of the rights,”
says retired Cleveland-Marshall College of Law Professor Kermit
Lind.
Banks used to almost always follow through with
foreclosures, either repossessing a house outright — known in
industry parlance as REO, for real estate owned — or putting it
up for auction at a sheriff’s sale. The bank sent a letter
notifying the homeowner of an impending foreclosure sale, the
homeowner moved out, the house was sold, and the bank applied
the proceeds toward the unpaid portion of the original mortgage.
That has changed since the housing crash. Financial
institutions have realized that following through on sales of
decaying houses in markets swamped with foreclosures may not
yield anything close to what is owed on them.
By walking away, banks can at least reap the insurance, tax
and accounting benefits from documenting the loss — without
having to take on any of the costs and responsibilities of
ownership, according to a 2010 Federal Reserve paper. A
walk-away also enables them to “sell the unpaid debt to debt
collectors, sometimes noting to the court that the loan has been
charged off,” according to a Case Western Reserve University
study released in 2011.
No regulations require that banks let homeowners know when
they change their minds about a foreclosure. So they rarely do,
according to housing court judges, homeowners’ lawyers and
academics who study foreclosure problems. “The banks do not
answer inquiries, they do not answer phone calls, they do not
answer letters,” says Judge Patrick Carney of the Buffalo, New
York, Housing Court. His zombie-title caseload has swollen in
the past few years to well into the hundreds. “The whole
situation is surreal,” he says.
CLEAN UP OR ELSE
Marlon Sheafe, a 55-year-old who drove trucks for Sara Lee
Corp for 25 years, was sentenced to probation in May. The
citation from the Cleveland Housing Court says that if he
doesn’t fix the problems with the investment property he bought
in 2005, the grandfather of three, who suffers from advanced
cancer, will go to jail in May 2014.
Ocwen Financial Corp, the servicer of Sheafe’s mortgage,
foreclosed on the house in 2008, when Sheafe was hospitalized
with congestive heart failure and later lost his job, forcing
him into default. That was the last he heard about the house
until a year and a half ago, when he received a summons to
appear in Cleveland Housing Court for code infractions on the
property: cracked steps, shredded siding, weeds as tall as the
doors. There was also a $300 lawn-mowing bill.
A few weeks later, Sheafe appeared at the drab,
brown-paneled chambers of the Cleveland Housing Court, packed,
as it is every Tuesday and Thursday lately, with other people in
his situation. Sheafe expected his appearance that day would
clear up what he thought was a big mistake. Instead he left with
the order to get the house up to code.
Sheafe started visiting the tall, crooked house every week.
Looters had stripped the place bare. The “dope boys” had left
their sneakers on the porch and their empty cans of sausages
strewn around inside. Sheafe repaired the steps and
spray-painted patches of the exterior where the vinyl siding had
been ripped off. He returned every week to check on the house
and mow the lawn.
While Sheafe worked on the house, Judge Pianka worked on the
mortgage servicer, subpoenaing Ocwen to appear in court. In
February, Ocwen released its lien on the house, which Sheafe
hoped would enable him to donate it to the local land bank – one
of many set up by local governments in recent years to manage
abandoned properties.
But Sheafe still can’t shake free of the house. The county
sold his tax lien to a debt collector, which is now suing Sheafe
for foreclosure. He also faces $4,185 for code violations, $185
for court costs and up to $10,000 if the city is forced to tear
down the house.
“There’s no end to this,” Sheafe says. “I can’t win.”
Asked to comment, Ocwen issued a statement saying: “It is
Ocwen’s policy not to disclose details about specific customers.
In this case, Ocwen has attempted to work with the borrower over
a four-year period. Ocwen offered to settle the account with the
borrower but never received a response to the offer.”
Sheafe says he couldn’t afford the amount Ocwen proposed in
its settlement offer.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the federal agency
established in the wake of the financial crisis to guard against
predatory lending and other abuses, declined to comment for this
article.
Joe Smith is the monitor of the National Mortgage
Settlement, the agreement struck a year ago between major banks
and state attorneys general to, in part, address foreclosure
abuses. In a statement responding to a request for comment, he
said: “To my knowledge, the servicers’ behavior in the
situation... is not covered by any standards in the Settlement.”
He added: “However, it does sound like there are problems with
this type of treatment. I recommend the borrowers contact their
state’s attorney general and remember that the Settlement does
not preclude borrowers from taking their own legal action.”
Patrick Madigan, Iowa’s assistant attorney general, was
instrumental in crafting the National Mortgage Settlement. He
said that he thought the consent decree would attempt to address
the issue of foreclosure limbo, but that in the end, the
language in the order was ambiguous. “It’s a very difficult
situation,” Madigan said.
NO RESPONSIBILITY
Banks say that because they are not the legal owners of
these homes, they aren’t required to maintain them, pay taxes on
them, or take any legal responsibility for them. Homeowners
legally own their properties until the day of sale. And it’s not
until that day, the banks point out, that a homeowner’s name
vanishes from the title.
David Volker found that out the hard way. When the housing
market crashed, so did Volker’s contractor business, and he was
unable to keep up with payments on his barn-like two-story house
in Buffalo, New York. His mortgage servicer, HSBC, foreclosed on
the home in 2009. A few months later, while he was staying with
his girlfriend, he stopped by the house to find an HSBC padlock
on the doorknob and bank stickers plastered across the door.
Shattered glass covered his front steps. When he crawled
through a broken window, he found the place trashed – by whom,
he doesn’t know. Even the toilets were gone. Hearing nothing
more from the bank, he figured the house was no longer his.
The place continued to decay. Gutters tore loose from the
eaves. The yard turned into a dump for balding tires. Volker’s
neighbors started complaining to the Buffalo Housing Court,
which eventually tracked down Volker at the rental where the
49-year-old was living and ordered him to appear in court.
That’s when Judge Carney told him that he was still the owner.
“I was stunned,” Volker says. “I never for a moment thought
I still owned this house.”
Volker worked with a realtor to try to get HSBC to take
several short-sale offers - deals under which the bank would
allow Volker to sell the house for less than the amount owed on
it - but he says HSBC turned them down. Since then, he’s been
asking the bank to agree to a deed in lieu, whereby he would
give the house back to the bank. So far, he hasn’t been able to
make that happen. He has $1,000 in water and trash bills and
faces up to $30,000 in demolition fees if the city decides his
house is a safety hazard and must be torn down.
HSBC declined to comment on Volker’s case, citing privacy
concerns. In a statement, the bank said it “has a strong
commitment to home preservation and regards foreclosure as a
last resort, only after alternatives have been exhausted and the
borrower is seriously delinquent.”
Cases against zombie-title holders are rising due to
everything from sewer bills to tilting chimneys, and they are
clogging the courts. In Milwaukee, Wisconsin, about 900 cases in
the foreclosure process involve zombie titles. In South Bend,
Indiana, the number is 1,275, up from 600 in 2006. In Memphis,
Tennessee, cases have doubled in the past two years to 1,500.
In Cleveland, 15 percent of foreclosures between 2005 and
2009 stalled out in foreclosure limbo, more than a third of them
involving homeowners who had fled foreclosure notices, according
to the Case Western Reserve study.
STATE ACTION
State tax authorities are getting into the game, too. When
IndyMac foreclosed on Richard Chavarry’s house in Victorville,
California, in 2008, he had already relocated to Los Angeles to
escape the 80-mile commute to his job. The renters he had
initially relied on to help him keep up payments on the
Victorville house were long gone, too. But he had no idea that
IndyMac canceled the sale in October 2009. “They never notified
me,” Chavarry said.
Nearly two years passed before Chavarry started getting
citations in the mail for code violations from the city of
Victorville. In February, the California Tax Board seized his
$631 tax refund to pay the city back for the costs of scrubbing
graffiti, removing tumbleweeds and boarding up the windows of
Chavarry’s house.
In March, Chavarry filed a deed in lieu to try to get
IndyMac, now owned by OneWest Bank, to take back the house. The
bank rejected it. Chavarry still owes the county $5,731 in back
taxes and fees for housing-code violations.
IndyMac declined to comment.
Once a bank walks away from a foreclosure, the real rot
begins. Living rooms turn into meth labs. Falling shingles
menace passers-by. Squatters’ cooking fires turn into infernos.
The latest iteration of the trend: gas explosions.
Electric companies usually shut off the juice when
homeowners tell the utility they are moving. But natural-gas
companies usually don’t. In recent months, abandoned homes have
exploded in Chicago, Cleveland and Bridgeport, Connecticut. In
all cases, foreclosed homeowners had moved out. With no one home
to smell the gas, it went undetected - until the houses blew.
“We are seeing more and more close calls,” says Mark
McDonald, a former natural gas public safety worker who now runs
the New England Gas Workers Association. “These houses are a
formula for disaster.”
Cities are struggling to find ways to cope with growing
numbers of blighted properties. Miami, Detroit and Las Vegas
have created registries intended to force banks to take more
responsibility for vacant houses.
The Mortgage Bankers Association has opposed these measures.
Placing “unreasonable” and “onerous” requests upon servicers
will only hurt the already ailing mortgage-lending business, the
association says on its website.
The association did not respond to repeated requests for
comment.
Registry advocates say the banking industry’s opposition has
helped water down some of those actions, such as a recently
enacted Georgia law that requires banks to register vacant
properties only after a foreclosure has been completed.
A vacant-property ordinance in Los Angeles requires banks to
register a house as soon as they file a default notice. Failure
to do so could result in a $1,000-a-day fee. However, “it’s not
being enforced,” says Los Angeles Assistant City Attorney Tina
Hess. “Part of the problem in L.A. is the building and safety
departments have been cut so severely they don’t have the
inspection staff to monitor these properties.”
"TO HELL AND BACK"
In Columbus, Ohio, Joseph Keller recently paid a visit to
the empty house on Avondale Avenue. In the living room, the
floor was littered with dirty diapers, pill bottles, condoms,
sooty mattresses and soda cans. In the kitchen, squatters had
hung pink curtains.
“They tore it to hell and back,” Keller said, kicking at a
dirty mattress. “We never would have left the home if we weren’t
told to get out.”
The Kellers live in their daughter’s dining room, where
their queen-size bed leaves little room to maneuver. Joseph
can’t sit, stand or sleep for more than 15 minutes at a time. He
can’t take pain medication because of his diseased liver. Every
few months, he makes a trip to the emergency room, where doctors
drain his abdomen of excess fluid.
Last May, Chase’s debt collector, Professional Recovery
Services, sent Keller a letter: “At this time,” it said, “we are
able to offer you a settlement of $25,258.41 on this account to
be paid within 15 days.” He lacks that kind of money, as well as
the $11,759.08 he owes to the county in back taxes.
Professional Recovery Services declined to comment.
At a hearing in early December, a Social Security
administrative judge told the Kellers that he would review their
appeal of the original denial of benefits, a process that he
said could take two months. Joseph Keller responded that he
might not be around that long. Earlier this month, the judge
sent the case back to the local office after it determined that
the house was virtually worthless. Keller still has no benefits.
A Social Security Administration spokesperson declined to
comment on the case.
“He’s dying,” says Keller’s daughter, Barbara. “He needs his
name off this house.”
