By Alistair Barr
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 17 The future of retail came
to Jamie Nordstrom not in a dream, but though his email inbox
from Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O), the online retailer that Nordstrom
now targets as his biggest rival.
The 40 year-old, great-grandson of Nordstrom Inc (JWN.N)
founder John W. Nordstrom and president of Nordstrom Direct
ordered a fishing tackle box from Amazon last year. And then he
received emails from Amazon about other tackle boxes for five
straight days.
On the sixth day, Amazon sent an email to buy an additive
that is often used to preserve gasoline in boats stored over the
winter -- an example of Amazon's strength crunching customer
data to provide more relevant recommendations.
"I was like, 'Crap, I need some of that.' They got me and
all I had to do was literally hit a button. That’s incredibly
valuable," Nordstrom said during an appearance at the Milken
Institute Global Conference earlier this year.
Nordstrom, who already has his company's online business
growing at a greater pace than its rivals, sees this
"personalization" as the new front in the retail wars,
delivering the high levels of customer service that the
department store is already known for.
That's why Nordstrom is going on the offensive against
Amazon, spending heavily on technology and luring talent from
Amazon and Microsoft Corp. (MSFT.O) to super-charge his family
department store chain's growth.
At a time when others are still playing defense or trying to
match Amazon, Jamie Nordstrom is seen as a leader in the retail
industry's attempts to grow online.
"I really respect a lot of what’s going on at Nordstrom
online and Jamie Nordstrom runs that," said Scot Wingo, chief
executive of e-commerce firm ChannelAdvisor. "He’s focused on
putting customers first and that’s led him into these new
areas."
The scion of the Seattle-based retailing family led a
multi-year integration of Nordstrom’s stores and website that
was completed in 2009 - years before most retailers.
Now, in addition to personalization, he’s going after the
world's largest Internet retailer with a mobile device strategy
and broader online selection.
"E-commerce is going to be where the majority of our future
growth comes from, period," Nordstrom said in September at a
National Retail Federation conference. "We're building a
foundation to be successful in that environment. That's where
the battle will be won or lost."
Retailers like Best Buy Co Inc (BBY.N) and Barnes & Noble
Inc (BKS.N) are losing sales to Internet rivals as more people
shop online, lured by low prices, vast selection and the
convenience of faster shipping.
This year on Black Friday, traditionally the most important
shopping day in the United States, online sales surged 26
percent, while store sales dropped an estimated 1.8 percent,
according to comScore Inc SCOR.O and ShopperTrak,
respectively. [ID:nL1E8MP0QW]
For Nordstrom, such rapid online sales growth is business as
usual. Third-quarter sales at the company's department stores
rose 8.1 percent compared to the same period a year earlier,
while sales at Nordstrom Direct, as the online business is
known, jumped 38 percent. While it's from a much smaller base,
that growth outstripped the rate of Amazon's third-quarter
sales, which climbed 27 percent.
"They have always been on the forefront and Jamie knows his
stuff, knows the competition and remains humble," said Jennifer
Black, a retail analyst at Jennifer Black & Associates who has
covered Nordstrom for more than a decade, who began her career
there and meets with Jamie Nordstrom at least once a year.
"If you ask Jamie what he wants to be when he grows up, he
wants to compete with the likes of Amazon," she added. "That's
setting the bar high and I think that's good."
The main difference between Jamie Nordstrom and other retail
executives is his willingness to spend heavily on long-term
projects, another Amazon trait, according to Josh Berman,
co-founder of MySpace and CEO of online fashion start-up
BeachMint.
At the start of 2012, Nordstrom unveiled a $3.3 billion,
five-year capital plan of which about 30 percent was to be spent
on e-commerce and technology. That is double the amount
Nordstrom allocated to those areas in its capital plan a year
earlier.
STOCK BOYS
When Berman and Nordstrom met at the Milken conference in
Los Angeles in May, they reminisced about their first jobs as
stock boys at Nordstrom.
Berman had a holiday job in the stockroom of the Nordstrom
in Woodland Hills, California, when he was 16, while Jamie
Nordstrom began his career as a teenager in the stockroom of a
Nordstrom store.
"This was about 27 years ago and he was very familiar, not
only with the mall I worked at, but with the ins and outs of the
specific department I worked in," Berman said.
Jamie Nordstrom is now part of a nine-person team that runs
the company. He's the second cousin of three other Nordstroms
on the team: Blake, president of Nordstrom; Erik, president of
stores; and Peter, who runs merchandising.
Before 2005, Nordstrom.com and the company's physical stores
had different products and prices and separate marketing, human
resources and accounting departments.
Jamie Nordstrom combined the two, giving sales staff and
customers access to any product in inventory at any time.
Nordstrom can also fulfill online orders from stores, or order
an item online that has run out in stores.
The system can also route online orders to stores where
items are selling slowly, keeping turnover high and limiting
price mark downs, according Kimberly Greenberger, an analyst at
Morgan Stanley.
Most retailers, including Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) and
Macy's Inc (M.N), have only recently set up such systems, known
as multi-channel fulfillment. [ID:nL1E8NBDUE]
Now Nordstrom plans to show more relevant recommendations to
customers online and to their smartphones. The best selling
online categories include: women's and men's apparel, jewelry,
and cosmetics. Such information will also show up in Nordstrom
stores through sales staff using Apple Inc (AAPL.O) iPads and
iPod Touch devices.
"Retailers that are investing in the back end of that – to
deliver that personalized information – are the ones that are
going to win," Nordstrom said, noting that the company has more
than 10,000 mobile point-of-sale devices in its stores. "We're
betting pretty hard on that."
To get all this done, he has hired more than 400 new
employees with experience in areas such as software engineering
and website development.
Last year, Nordstrom hired Kirk Beardsley, an e-commerce
executive from Microsoft, who was director of business
development at Amazon for over seven years.
Other Microsoft and Amazon employees have followed Beardsley
to Nordstrom Direct.
"We've been on an online growth strategy, you could say, for
eight years now," Nordstrom said. "At different steps along the
way we see opportunities to make a step change in our
capabilities. In 2012, we saw an opportunity."
(Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)
((alistair.barr@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 415 677 2544)(Reuters
Messaging:)(Reuters Messaging:
alistair.barr.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)(follow my tweets
@rtrswalibarr))
Keywords: NORDSTROM ECOMMERCE/EXECUTIVE
(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.