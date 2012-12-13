*=BANK QUALIFIED RATING BIDDING MDY/S&P/FITCH ($MIL) ISSUER DEADLINE (EST) [Dec. 13] Aa1 65.21 Alpine SD BOE, UT, GO 11:30 AM A+ *3.72 Greater Texoma Util Auth, TX, RE 10:30 AM AA- 36.55 Napa San Dt, CA, RE 12:30 PM *8.55 Glencoe Vlg, IL, GO 11:00 AM *8.00 Greater Clark Co Sch Corp, IN 10:00 AM *2.11 Michigan City Area Schs, IN 11:00 AM MIG1 SP-1+ 127.00 Philadelphia, PA 10:00 AM A+ *1.26 Poolville ISD, TX, GO 11:00 AM Aa2 *8.14 Scott Co Pub Safety Auth, IA, RE 11:00 AM *5.47 Malone Ctrl SD, NY, Bond Antic 10:30 AM Aa2 9.48 Tulsa Pub Facs Auth, OK, RE 11:30 AM *9.90 Ashland CSD, OH 11:00 AM *2.50 Crown Point, IN 11:00 AM Aa2 *6.42 Delaware, OH, GO 11:00 AM 10.67 Dutchess County, NY, GO 11:00 AM 9.50 Edison Twp, NJ 11:00 AM Aa3 *2.44 Everett, MA, GO 11:00 AM *3.20 Fishkill (Town), NY 11:00 AM A *2.49 Herkimer Vlg, NY, GO 11:00 AM *3.00 Holmdel Twp, NJ 11:00 AM A *4.75 LaPorte, IN, GO 11:00 AM *3.75 Margate City, NJ 11:00 AM SP-1+ 45.00 Middlesex County, NJ 11:00 AM *1.30 New Hyde Pk Vlg, NY, GO 11:00 AM 6.74 North Hempstead (Town), NY 11:00 AM 1.99 South Brunswick Twp, NJ 11:00 AM *3.68 West Orange Twp, NJ 11:00 AM AA+ 4.64 Westwood (Town), MA, GO 11:00 AM A 15.55 Wyandanch UFSD, NY, GO 11:00 AM AA 12.29 Vineland, NJ, GO 11:15 AM AA 64.58 Albany County, NY, GO 11:30 AM Aa3 *8.13 Canandaigua, NY, GO 11:30 AM *1.33 Demarest Borough, NJ 11:30 AM 2.20 Greece Ctrl SD, NY, GO 11:30 AM *3.00 Little Ferry Borough, NJ 11:30 AM 1.15 Albany County, NY 12:00 PM AA 1.60 Albany County, NY, GO 12:00 PM *1.05 Orange, NJ 12:00 PM AA- *6.42 Tomball, TX, GO 01:00 PM *2.00 Nineveh-Hensley-Jackson Sch Co, IN, GO 01:00 PM [Dec. 17] 42.81 Cascade Wtr Alliance, WA, RE 11:30 AM AA- *5.58 Farmington, MN, GO 11:00 AM Aa3 *10.00 Racine USD, WI, GO 11:00 AM *1.75 Winona, MN, GO 11:00 AM *2.51 Albertville, MN, GO 11:30 AM Aa1 AAA AAA13.87 Orange County, NC, GO 11:00 AM *8.18 Pequot Lakes ISD#186, MN, GO 12:00 PM *8.65 West Chester Area SD, PA, GO 11:15 AM Aa2 *5.27 Decatur, GA, GO 12:00 PM *4.48 Magnolia, TX, RE 02:30 PM *3.68 Moore, OK, GO 03:00 PM [Dec. 18] *8.10 Faribault County, MN, GO 11:00 AM A *1.59 Harris-Fort Bend Co MUD #1, TX, GO 11:00 AM *1.33 Shafer, MN, GO 11:00 AM 38.09 St Petersburg, FL, RE 10:45 AM *9.98 Berne Knox Ctrl SD, NY, GO 11:00 AM 1.25 Bradley Beach Borough, NJ 11:00 AM *1.01 Burgin ISD Fin Corp, KY, RE 11:00 AM *4.60 Carrboro (Town), NC, GO 11:00 AM 29.80 Coweta Co Wtr & Swrg Auth, GA, RE 11:00 AM 4.50 Freeport Vlg, NY 11:00 AM *1.30 Harrison Twp, NJ 11:00 AM 7.86 Plainfield, NJ 11:00 AM *7.87 Provincetown (Town), MA, GO 11:00 AM *9.37 Raymore, MO, GO 12:00 PM 4.63 Schenectady County, NY, GO 11:00 AM Aa2 AA 39.53 St Petersburg, FL, RE 11:00 AM *2.88 Cumru Twp, PA, GO 11:15 AM *2.78 Kentucky Assn of Cos Fin Corp, KY, RE 11:30 AM 9.00 Muncie, IN 12:00 PM [Dec. 19] Aa2 *1.80 Community Fire Prot Dt, MO, GO 11:00 AM 25.34 Chester UFSD, NY, GO 11:00 AM *5.12 Clay Co SD Fin Corp, KY, RE 11:00 AM *1.50 Elmira, NY 11:00 AM *1.50 Waveland, MS, GO 05:00 PM [Dec. 20] *3.00 Montville Twp, NJ 11:30 AM *2.20 West Travis Co MUD #8, TX, GO 01:00 PM [Dec. 21] *1.25 Lake Station Comm Sch Corp, IN 10:00 AM [Jan. 08] 22.09 Bartholomew Cons Sch Corp, IN 10:00 AM *3.69 Lindbergh Schools, MO, GO 11:00 AM [Jan. 09] *9.90 Espanola Pub SD #55, NM, GO 01:00 PM [Jan. 10] *1.58 Winona ISD #861, MN, GO 11:00 AM [Jan. 15] *9.97 Elk River Econ Dev Auth, MN, GO 12:00 PM [Jan. 23] 700.00 Washington, WA, GO 12:00 AM 300.00 Washington, WA, GO 12:00 AM 16.85 Woodbury, MN, GO 11:00 AM 6.59 Woodbury, MN, GO 11:00 AM