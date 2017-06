IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- TRIBOROUGH BRIDGE AND TUNNEL DAILY 648,040 A1/A+/A+ AUTHORITY SUBORDINATE REVENUE SERIES 2012C MGR: Jefferies & Company, Inc., New York COMPOSITE ISSUE WEEK OF 300,000 A3/A-/A- REVENUE BONDS 12/17 ISSUED FOR THE BENEFIT OF BON SECOURS HEALTH SYTEM OBLIGATED GROUP MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York THE COMMONWEALTH OF MASSACHUSETTS WEEK OF 230,540 Aa1/AA+/AA+ SIFMA INDEX BONDS 2013 SERIES A 12/17 MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY INDUSTRIAL WEEK OF 162,025 A3/NR/A- DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY, FLORIDA 12/17 HOSPITAL REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2012A MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York NORTH ORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 149,000 Aa1/AA/ COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT TAXABLE 12/17 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2023 OKLAHOMA MUNICIPAL POWER AUTHORITY WEEK OF 117,910 A/A/ POWER SUPPLY SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS 12/17 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 12/17/2012 Day of Sale: 12/18 BEXAR COUNTY, TEXAS WEEK OF 101,230 // TAX-EXEMPT VENUE PROJECT REVENUE 12/17 REFUNDING BONDS (COMBINED VENUE TAX), SERIES 2013 MGR: Frost Bank, San Antonio TRIBOROUGH BRIDGE AND TUNNEL DAILY 80,460 Aa3/AA-/AA- AUTHORITY GENERAL REVENUE SERIES 2012D MGR: Jefferies & Company, Inc., New York TIFT COUNTY HOSPITAL AUTHORITY, WEEK OF 79,520 Aa3/AA-/ GEORGIA 12/17 MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2033 TERM: 2038, 2042 Day of Sale: 12/18 FAIRFAX COUNTY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 78,205 NR/NR/NR AUTHORITY 12/17 RESIDENTIAL CARE FACILITY REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2013A MGR: BB&T Capital Markets, a division of Scott & String, Richmond SERIAL: 2013-2016 TERM: 2022, 2032, 2042, 2047 Day of Sale: 12/20 OVERLAND PARK KANSAS SALES TAX WEEK OF 64,000 NR/NR/ SPECIAL OBLIGATION REVENUE 12/17 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 12/17 ARIZONA BOARD OF REGENTS WEEK OF 63,000 /AA/ SYSTEM REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 12/17 TAX-EXEMPT/TAXABLE MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: TE: 16-31 TXBL: 14-27, 34 Day of Sale: 12/19 NORTH SUMTER COUNTY UTILITY WEEK OF 52,000 /A/BBB- DEPENDENT DISTRICT SOLID WASTE 12/17 REVENUE & SUBORDINATE SOLID WASTE REVENUE BONDS FLORIDA MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: SR: 13-22, 27, 32, 42 SUB: 14-22, 27, 32, 42 Day of Sale: 12/19 NEW MEXICO HOSPITAL EQUIPMENT LOAN WEEK OF 42,605 NR/NR/BBB- COUNCIL 12/17 FIRST MORTGAGE REVENUE BONDS MGR: BB&T Capital Markets, a division of Scott & String, Richmond TERM: 2022, 2032, 2042 Day of Sale: 12/18 TOMPKINS COUNTY DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 41,025 // CORPORATION TOMPKINS COUNTY, NEW 12/17 YORK TOMPKINS CORTLAND COMMUNITY COLLEGE FOUNDATION PROJECT MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 12/18 WISEBURN SCHOOL DISTRICT DAILY 37,600 Aa3/A+/ LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CALIFORNIA 2012 ELECTION GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, 2012 SERIES C MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York LEHIGH COUNTY GENERAL PURPOSE WEEK OF 37,095 NR/NR/NR AUTHORITY 12/17 REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: BB&T Capital Markets, a division of Scott & String, Richmond TERM: 2017, 2022, 2030, 2032, 2042 Day of Sale: 12/19 ORANGE COUNTY, NEW YORK WEEK OF 35,515 // ASSISTED LIVING RESIDENCE 12/17 REVENUE BONDS HAMLET AT WALKILL SERIES 2012 MGR: Cain Brothers, New York TERM: 2046 BEXAR COUNTY, TEXAS WEEK OF 27,220 // TAX-EXEMPT VENUE PROJECT REVENUE 12/17 REFUNDING BONDS (MOTOR VEHICLE RENTAL TAX), SERIES 2013 MGR: Frost Bank, San Antonio Day of Sale: 12/17 HUDSON COUNTY IMPROVEMENT AUTHORITY WEEK OF 25,765 // COUNTY OF HUDSON, NEW JERSEY 12/17 COUNTY SECURED LEASE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 12/18 MICHIGAN STRATEGIC FUND LIMITED WEEK OF 24,090 //BB+ OBIGATION REVENUE REFINDING BONDS 12/17 EVANGELICAL HOMES OF MICHIGAN PROJECT SERIES 2012 MGR: Cain Brothers, New York TERM: 2032, 2047 LANSING, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 21,465 // SEWAGE DISPOSAL SYSTEM REVENUE 12/17 REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2012 INGHAM & EATON COUNTIES MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 12/18 YOUNGSTOWN CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 14,749 Aa2// REFUNDING 2012 OHIO 12/17 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2023 LANSING, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 14,055 // GENERAL OBLIGATION LIMITED TAX 12/17 REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2012 INGHAM & EATON COUNTIES $6,915M SERIES 2012A $7,140M SERIES 2012B - TAXABLE MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 12/18 EL PASO COUNTY REFUNDING WEEK OF 12,335 Aa2// IMPROVEMENT CERTIFICATES OF 12/17 PARTICIPATION, COLORADO MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2023 D'IBERVILLE TAX INCREMENT REFUNDING WEEK OF 11,500 /BBB+/ MISSISSIPPI 12/17 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SALINE MICHIGAN WEEK OF 10,585 //BB+ INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY 12/17 EVANGELICAL HOMES OF MICHIGAN SERIES 2012 MGR: Cain Brothers, New York TERM: 2032, 2047 OVERLAND PARK KANSAS SALES TAX WEEK OF 10,530 NR/NR/ REVENUE (PRAIRIEFIRE COMMUNITY 12/17 IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT #1 PROJECT) SERIES 2012 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 12/17 BOARD OF W&S COMMISSIONERS OF THE WEEK OF 10,000 /A+/ CITY OF BOAZ, ALABAMA 12/17 WATER & SEWER REVENUE BONDS MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2014-2042 Day of Sale: 12/18 MERIDEN, CONNECTICUT GENERAL WEEK OF 10,000 /AA-/ OBLIGATION REFUNDING 2012 12/17 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2028 Day of Sale: 12/18 MONTGOMERY COUNTY UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 10,000 // DISTRICT #446, KANSAS 12/17 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SALIDA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,700 Aa2// GENERAL OBLIGATION, COLORADO 12/17 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver REMARK: STATE INTERCEPT Day of Sale: 12/19 WASHINGTON STATE HOUSING FINANCE WEEK OF 8,000 /AA+/ COMMISSION MULTI-FAMILY HOUSING 12/17 REVENUE - ALDER RIDGE APARTMENTS PROJECT WASHINGTON MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York Day of Sale: 12/18 WELD RE-8 SCHOOL DISTRICT, COLORADO WEEK OF 7,000 Aa2// GENERAL OBLIGATION 12/17 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver REMARK: STATE INTERCEPT Day of Sale: 12/18 GALVESTON COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 6,635 /BBB/ DISTRICT #39 UNLIMITED TAX 12/17 REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2012, TEXAS MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. Day of Sale: 12/17 NEW JERSEY HOUSING AND MORTGAGE WEEK OF 6,400 Aaa// FINANCE AUTHORITY 12/17 MULTI-FAMILY CONDUIT REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2012D MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago TERM: 2018, 2023, 2028, 2031 Day of Sale: 12/19 EVERGREEN FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT WEEK OF 6,335 Aa2/NR/NR GENERAL OBLIGATION COLORADO 12/17 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver Day of Sale: 12/18 BRUSHY CREEK MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 6,090 /AA-/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 12/17 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2028 Day of Sale: 12/18 MONROE COUNTY WATER AUTHORITY WEEK OF 5,870 Aa2/AA+/ MGR: Jefferies & Company, Inc., New York HARRIS COUNTY, MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 5,500 /BBB/ DISTRICT #383 UNLIMITED TAX 12/17 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2012 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. Day of Sale: 12/18 CITY OF STEPHENVILLE, TEXAS WEEK OF 5,235 /A+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 12/17 MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2033 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 12/17 HOUSING FINANCE AUTHORITY OF WEEK OF 4,800 Aaa// HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FLORIDA 12/17 MULTIFAMILY HOUSING REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2012A MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago TERM: 2022, 2032 Day of Sale: 12/17 BAYFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT NO 10, WEEK OF 4,405 Aa2// COLORADO 12/17 IN ARCHULETA AND LA PLATA COUNTIES, COLORADO GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES 2012 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2029-2032 REMARK: Colorado State Intercept Day of Sale: 12/18 OVERLAND PARK, KANSAS SALES TAX WEEK OF 3,550 NR/NR/ REVEUE TAXABLE (PRAIRIEFIRE 12/17 COMMUNITY IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT #1 PROJECT) SERIES 2012A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 12/17 WEST WASHINGTON COMMUNITY UNIT WEEK OF 2,100 /A+/ SCHOOL DISTRICT #10, ILLINOIS 12/17 WASHINGTON COUNTY GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 12/20 TUKWILA METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT WEEK OF 1,000 // WASHINGTON LIMITED TAX GENERAL 12/17 OBLIGATION BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Seattle-Northwest Securities Corp., Portland SERIAL: 2013-2027 Day of Sale: 12/20 COLORADO DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP WEEK OF 930 // CDFC LEASE PURCHASE PROGRAM, COP 12/17 SERIES 2012A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2013-2022 Day of Sale: 12/18 ---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 1,839,514 (in 000's)