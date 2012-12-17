Dec 17 The following are scheduled sales announcement dates for
potential Freddie Mac reference notes for 2012 and 2013, and Fannie
Mae benchmark and FHLB global notes for 2012.
Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae said the dates below are windows of optional
note issuance. Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae said on each announcement date it will
provide the maturity date and dealer syndicate, and that it may forgo any
scheduled monthly issuance.
FHLB said the dates below are windows of optional note issuance and will
provide the specific maturity and size of the offering on the
dates.
In addition, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will sell bills each week.
*Issue has been priced
AGENCY TYPE OF DEBT AMOUNT ANNOUNCEMENT/PRICING SETTLEMENT
DECEMBER
Freddie Mac 7-year notes $1.0 bln Dec 17/Dec 17 Dec 18
Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA December 20/NA NA
JANUARY
Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA January 15/NA NA
FEBRUARY
Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA February 5/NA NA
Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA February 25/NA NA
MARCH
Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA March 5/NA NA
APRIL
Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA April 2/NA NA
Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA April 25/NA NA
MAY
Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA May 21/NA NA
JUNE
Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA June 20/NA NA
Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA June 27/NA NA
JULY
Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA July 25/NA NA
AUGUST
Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA August 13/NA NA
Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA August 29/NA NA
SEPTEMBER
Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA September 19/NA NA
OCTOBER
Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA October 9/NA NA
Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA October 24/NA NA
NOVEMBER
Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA November 19/NA NA
DECEMBER
Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA December 16/NA NA
Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA December 19/NA NA