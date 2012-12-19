* Longer maturities will also boost consumer lending

* Sees Itaú consumer loans up 10 pct-15 pct next year

* Fee hikes, new products offset impact of low rates

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluísio Alves

SAO PAULO, Dec 19 The implementation of a credit scoring system that rewards prompt payers, and steps by banks to extend loan maturities should spur Brazil's consumer lending next year, despite the murky outlook for the economy, a senior executive at Itaú Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB4.SA) told Reuters.

Defaults are at record highs, and official data shows that one in every six households is overleveraged. Yet Itaú, Brazil's No. 1 private-sector bank, is weathering those problems by asking borrowers to pledge more collateral to obtain new loans, Marcio Schettini, senior vice president for consumer and credit card lending, said late on Tuesday.

"The increased availability of credit data will bring about more transparency and, in turn, more favorable conditions for consumer credit and longer maturities for loans," he added. "These two developments could help boost growth in the segment within the next two years."

Government policymakers set rules for the creation and operation of so-called positive credit bureaus early this year. The regulation will help phase out Brazil's current credit scoring system based on the blacklisting of defaulters, with no incentives for those who are current on their debts.

A yearlong slowdown in Brazil has revealed the shortcomings of the government's growth model based on credit expansion. There is evidence that the model - in which families took on massive debt over the past four years - is showing signs of fatigue even after interest rates fell to a record low earlier in the year.

Although the economy is now starting to show signs of life after a year of aggressive tax and rate cuts, some sectors that depend on credit remain shaky.

Growth of bank loans, excluding subsidized lending, slowed to 14 percent in Brazil in the 12 months ended in October from 22 percent a year ago. Consumer lending has slowed more rapidly than other segments despite strong disbursements of credit by state banks.

Itaú's consumer lending may rise between 10 percent and 15 percent next year, Schettini said. The bank, which does not break out lending growth estimates per segment, expects its total loan book to grow 10 percent this year.

PURSUING EFFICIENCY

President Dilma Rousseff has been pressuring private-sector lenders to cut rates and boost access to credit, with some success. Since late April, Rousseff and other officials have complained that lenders charge some of the world's highest rates. Rousseff has ordered state banks to step up lending, cut rates and fees, and create new products. The government has used Banco do Brasil SA (BBAS3.SA), the nation's largest bank by assets, and Caixa Econômica Federal [CEF.UL], the country's largest mortgage lender, to reduce the cost of credit and boost access for businesses and consumers.

To weather the lower rates, feeble loan book growth and still-high defaults, Schettini's division has focused on cost-efficiency to increase profits.

Over the past two years, the division trimmed payroll, including bank employees and third-party contractors, to 25,000 from 48,000.

Besides consumer lending and credit cards, Schettini's division includes Itaú's merchant acquirers, businesses that process and settle card transactions between consumers and retailers.

Itaú Unibanco's takeover of merchant acquirer Redecard SA will help the bank, Brazil's most profitable, vie for a bigger share of the fast-growing credit card business.

"We will see a bigger business volume," Schettini said, adding that Redecard will probably enter new markets and implement new technologies.

