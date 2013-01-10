* Mobile is key to future success for both companies
* Sirius has advantage in cars, but it may decrease over
time
* Royalty structure puts Pandora at disadvantage
By Jennifer Saba and Liana B. Baker
NEW YORK, Jan 10 Sirius XM Radio Inc's (SIRI.O)
grip on U.S. drivers is under an increasing threat as the
availability of Internet connections in more cars is helping
Pandora Media Inc (P.N) counter some of its rival's big selling
points.
In a sign of how important drivers are to the two companies,
each of their top executives made the trek to Las Vegas this
week to court automakers at the annual Consumer Electronics
Show.
Sirius XM, which has its satellite radios in 70 percent of
new vehicles, generates the vast majority of its revenue through
subscriptions and derives only a fraction from advertising
dollars. Streaming service Pandora is just the opposite,
collecting most of its revenue from advertising and operating
only a nascent subscription business.
Right now, Sirius XM is the much bigger company, with almost
24 million subscribers and more than $3 billion in annual
revenue. In the third quarter, it generated average revenue of
$12.14 per subscriber.
Pandora, by contrast has 60 million users, about 1 million
of whom are paid subscribers, and is on track to generate $424
million in revenue this year.
But the migration of music audiences to mobile devices
threatens to upend a market that Sirius current dominates. The
key to both companies' futures rests on winning the battle for
the listener on the go, particularly people traveling by car.
With its presence in new vehicles, Sirius XM has a
first-mover advantage over Pandora. But Pandora is making a huge
push to get into the car, a move that dovetails with ubiquitous
wireless access that makes it easier to listen to its service.
"Internet-enabled radio in the car has already begun,"
Pandora Chief Executive Officer Joe Kennedy said in an
interview. "It will grow as a snowball, initially small but
growing exponentially."
Sirius XM declined to make its executives available for
interviews.
Of Pandora's 60 million total listeners, 77 percent have
tuned in with a mobile device. The problem is, the revenue per
1,000 listener hours on mobile was only $26.96 in the third
quarter, up from $23.60 a year earlier, but still less than half
of the $56.40 the company generated from other listeners.
"They do have to continue their mobile monetization," said
Cowen and Co analyst John Blackledge, who has a "neutral" rating
on the stock.
Kennedy called the third quarter a "key milestone" since the
mobile revenue increase outpaced mobile usage growth.
At Sirius XM, executives have said its customers are
increasingly listening to its service on mobile devices, but it
has never broken out figures on that usage. It costs Sirius XM
car subscribers an extra $3.50 a month to stream the service
over the Internet on devices.
"They don't really promote it, and it's not really a
cornerstone of the product," Gabelli & Co analyst Brett Harriss
said.
Sirius XM Chief Financial Officer David Frear said at an
investor conference on Wednesday that the strategy was "to
capture you in the car and then allow you to extend to other
platforms."
DASH FOR THE DASHBOARD
While Sirius XM touts the ability of its satellites to
deliver a strong signal and high audio quality, the importance
of those attributes is likely to fade because of the widespread
availability of faster and better Internet connections in cars.
"From the consumer standpoint, the reception advantages of
satellite radio will be marginalized or go away over time," said
a former Sirius XM executive familiar with the business models
of the company and its competitors.
Indeed, Liberty Media Corp LMCA.O, which ranks as Sirius
XM's largest shareholder and is close to gaining operating
control of the company, has criticized its former longtime CEO,
Mel Karmazin, for not adapting to changing technologies fast
enough.
Critics say Sirius XM has relied too heavily on its position
in the auto market and perceived programming advantage. About 50
million cars in the United States come equipped with the
satellite radios, with just under half of their owners actually
subscribing to the service.
For its part, Pandora is available in just 75 vehicle
models, although it also has deals with automakers like General
Motors Co (GM.N), Ford Motor Co (F.N), BMW (BMWG.DE) and most
recently Chrysler Group LLC that allow drivers to plug in their
Pandora-enabled mobile devices and use the car's dashboard to
control the service.
More than 1 million people have used Pandora's dashboard
integration, Pandora said.
Sirius XM also believes it has an edge with its programming
from the likes of shock jock Howard Stern, talk show host Oprah
Winfrey and major sports leagues. Access to this type of
content, Sirius contends, justifies the subscription cost of at
least $14.49 per month.
In the first three quarters of the year, Sirius XM's
programming and content costs were $205.2 million, while it paid
$409.4 million in revenue sharing and royalties, the company has
reported. This represents roughly 25 percent of its revenue in
the period.
On the other hand, Pandora spends roughly 55 percent its
revenue on acquiring music.
"Having music is an important thing, but having the
diversity of the content, the music, the news, the talk and the
entertainment content is really what sets us apart," Sirius XM
CFO Frear said at a Dec. 3 investor conference.
But as Internet access becomes more readily available in
cars, people will be able to listen to podcasts and other
content.
"The value of commercial-free music on Sirius could
decrease," said Gabelli analyst Harriss. "There is no doubt
competition from Pandora will increase in the next two or three
years."
RIHANNA VS. PANDORA
Still, Sirius XM has an unlikely ally in its battle with
streaming music services: the U.S. government.
As it stands, Pandora and other streaming music services pay
a much bigger percentage of revenue to license songs than Sirius
XM does. Plus, the more popular these services become, the more
they have to shell out for music royalties.
Based on rules that U.S. lawmakers set under the Digital
Millennium Copyright Act, Pandora pays more than 50 percent of
its revenue to an agency called SoundExchange to license songs
on a per-performance basis.
Sirius XM pays 8 percent of its revenue for song licensing,
and that will increase to just 11 percent by 2017 under a new
deal struck with regulators. Traditional radio pays nothing at
all to SoundExchange, although it pays composers to air their
music.
Pandora and its brethren are pushing for changes in how
royalties for online radio are collected and are backing the
Internet Radio Fairness Act, a bill that would change regulation
of royalties.
But they are up against big stars like Billy Joel, Rihanna
and Missy Elliott, who are opposed to the bill because they
believe their royalties would be cut drastically.
"Music is a poisonous area of investment because the royalty
structures are so out of whack, it's impossible to be
profitable," said David Packman, a veteran of the music industry
and partner in venture capital firm Venrock.
"We think innovation is seriously depressed in this sector
because of the licensing challenges."
(Editing by Peter Lauria and Lisa Von Ahn)
