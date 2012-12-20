*=BANK QUALIFIED
RATING BIDDING
MDY/S&P/FITCH ($MIL) ISSUER DEADLINE (EST)
[Dec. 20]
*2.20 West Travis Co MUD #8, TX, GO 11:00 AM
3.33 Cumberland County, NJ 11:00 AM
*1.60 Frankfort/Clinton Co Arpt Auth, IN 11:00 AM
*1.96 LaGrange (Town), NY 11:00 AM
MIG1 39.28 Passaic County, NJ 11:00 AM
MIG1 3.94 Passaic County, NJ 11:00 AM
*2.23 Pemberton Twp, NJ 11:00 AM
*6.00 Seneca Falls Ctrl SD, NY 11:00 AM
*4.57 Little Falls Twp, NJ 11:30 AM
*3.00 Montville Twp, NJ 11:30 AM
*1.08 Ridgewood Vlg, NJ 11:30 AM
[Dec. 21]
*1.25 Lake Station Comm Sch Corp, IN 10:00 AM
[Jan. 07]
15.10 Atchison Co USD #409, KS, GO 12:00 PM
[Jan. 08]
22.09 Bartholomew Cons Sch Corp, IN 10:00 AM
Aa1 *3.69 Lindbergh Schools, MO, GO 11:00 AM
[Jan. 09]
300.00 Fairfax County, VA, GO 12:00 AM
26.89 Rockford ISD #883, MN, GO 11:00 AM
5.66 Bloomfield Twp, NJ, GO 11:00 AM
*9.90 Espanola Pub SD #55, NM, GO 01:00 PM
50.00 Suffolk Co Wtr Auth, NY, GO 11:00 AM
50.00 Suffolk Co Wtr Auth, NY, GO 11:00 AM
[Jan. 10]
12.00 Sonoma Co Wtr & Wstwtr Auth, CA, RE 12:30 PM
20.76 Berkeley USD, CA, GO 01:00 PM
*1.58 Winona ISD #861, MN, GO 11:00 AM
[Jan. 14]
*3.26 Eudora, KS, GO 11:30 AM
*4.79 Rhinelander, WI, GO 12:00 PM
1.77 Tonganoxie, KS, GO 12:00 PM
*6.55 Tonganoxie, KS, GO 12:00 PM
*1.33 Colfax Vlg, WI, GO 01:00 PM
*6.76 Mount Ayr Comm SD, IA, GO 02:00 PM
[Jan. 15]
*1.57 Orchard Farm SD #5, MO, GO 11:00 AM
*9.97 Elk River Econ Dev Auth, MN, GO 12:00 PM
[Jan. 22]
*7.00 Pierce County, WI, GO 11:30 AM
*3.19 Bel Aire, KS, GO 12:00 PM
[Jan. 23]
700.00 Washington, WA, GO 12:00 AM
300.00 Washington, WA, GO 12:00 AM
16.85 Woodbury, MN, GO 11:00 AM
6.59 Woodbury, MN, GO 11:00 AM
[Jan. 28]
*8.06 Mankato, MN, GO 11:00 AM
*5.81 Ladysmith SD, WI, GO 12:00 PM