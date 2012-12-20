Dec 20 - Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on Hungary's ratings to
Stable from Negative. The agency has also affirmed Hungary's Long-term foreign
and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB+' and 'BBB-',
respectively. In addition, Fitch has affirmed Hungary's Country Ceiling at 'BBB'
and its Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B'.
RATING RATIONALE
The revision in the Outlook to Stable from Negative is underpinned by progress
in reducing the budget deficit and stabilising government debt along with
improved fiscal and external financing conditions. The affirmation of Hungary's
sovereign ratings reflects the following key factors:
- Hungary benefits from relatively strong fiscal financing flexibility
reflecting its well-developed domestic bond market along with substantial
government deposits (equivalent to 5.5% of GDP) and central bank foreign
exchange reserves (34% of GDP). Combined with an unblemished sovereign debt
payment record in the post-war period, the former supports the investment-grade
rating of HUF-denominated government debt.
- Hungary has demonstrated a strong commitment to contain its general government
deficit (GGD) to under 3% of GDP. Fitch forecasts that the government will reach
its target of a GGD/GDP ratio of 2.7% in 2013, and that it will keep the ratio
below 3% in 2014, if necessary by taking additional consolidation steps.
- After peaking at 81% in 2010 and 2011, public debt fell to an estimated 77% of
GDP in 2012 ('BB' median: 40%) and looks to have embarked on a moderate downward
trend, supported by recent measures to lower the fiscal cost of an aging
population and raise the employment rate (60.7% in 2011, against an EU average
of 68.6%).
- Hungary's GDP per capita is high relative to 'BB' and 'BBB peers, reflecting
its high level of economic development and integration with Western Europe.
Risks arising from the polarisation of domestic politics are contained by
membership of the European Union.
- The ratings are constrained by relatively high domestic and external
indebtedness. Net external debt is around 60% of GDP, substantially higher than
rating peers albeit much of the debt is accounted for by inter-company lending
reflecting the substantial stock of foreign direct investment in Hungary.
Current account surpluses are funding a steady reduction in external
indebtedness to a forecast 45% of GDP in 2014 as a result of private sector
deleveraging.
- High level of foreign currency denominated private and public sector debt
renders Hungary vulnerable to adverse external shocks and to monetary policy
missteps.
- Fiscal discipline and reforms contrast with unorthodox and unpredictable
economic policies, especially with respect to the banking sector. While
constraining the availability of credit to the private sector, uncertainty over
economic policy could erode the business environment, prolonging subdued
investment performance with adverse consequences for economic growth over the
medium-term.
- The near-term outlook is weak reflecting the on-going private sector debt
deleveraging, fiscal austerity and Hungary's reliance on the stagnant eurozone
economy. The rating is also constrained by uncertainty over the medium-term
growth potential of the Hungarian economy.
RATING OUTLOOK - STABLE
The main factors that could lead to negative rating action are:
- Departure from the government's aim of keeping the GGD below 3% that endangers
debt sustainability.
- Policy missteps that pose risks to the inflation and currency outlook, which
could in turn exacerbate macro-financial risks in light of still substantial
foreign-currency exposure of the public and private sectors.
- A global shock to investor sentiment, leading to prolonged exclusion from bond
markets and increased difficulty in refinancing foreign-currency debt of
EUR5.1bn in 2013 (front-loaded in Q1).
- A much weaker than expected economic performance and downward revision to
Fitch's assessment of the medium-term growth outlook.
The main factors that could lead to positive rating action are:
- Successful fiscal consolidation, leading to a more rapid reduction in the
public debt to GDP ratio; also, an improvement in the structure of public debt,
including a further lowering of the foreign currency share (40.5% in November
2012 against 50.6% in December 2011).
- A more rapid improvement in Hungary's external position than Fitch currently
expects
- A stronger-than-expected economic recovery and upward revision to Fitch's
assessment of the medium-term growth outlook.
- Measures to enhance the business and investment environment, including greater
policy stability.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS AND SENSITIVITIES
- Fitch assumes the Hungarian authorities will maintain fiscal discipline
through the period leading up to the parliamentary election due in April 2014.
Thus, Fitch assumes no return to the electoral-cycle deficit spending that
punctuated electoral campaigns in 2002 and 2006. Fitch assumes that Hungary
retains access to international bond markets, sufficient to rollover maturing FX
debt in 2013.
- Fitch no longer considers the successful conclusion of a financing deal with
the IMF as part of its baseline scenario, despite the advantages it would confer
in terms of reducing the cost of external market access, as well as providing a
valuable safety net against potential external shocks. Fitch would treat such a
deal as a positive surprise, but would need to see strong implementation of its
policy prescriptions before considering positive rating action.
- Fitch assumes that the eurozone remains intact and that there is no
materialisation of severe tail risks to global financial stability that could
trigger a sudden increase in investor risk aversion and financial market stress.
Such a scenario could trigger a downgrade.
- Fitch assumes that under severe financial stress, support for Hungarian
subsidiary banks would come first and foremost from their parent banks.
- Fitch's current assumption for Hungary's medium-term growth potential is 1.5%.
The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.
