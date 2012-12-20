Dec 20 - Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on Hungary's ratings to Stable from Negative. The agency has also affirmed Hungary's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB+' and 'BBB-', respectively. In addition, Fitch has affirmed Hungary's Country Ceiling at 'BBB' and its Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B'. RATING RATIONALE The revision in the Outlook to Stable from Negative is underpinned by progress in reducing the budget deficit and stabilising government debt along with improved fiscal and external financing conditions. The affirmation of Hungary's sovereign ratings reflects the following key factors: - Hungary benefits from relatively strong fiscal financing flexibility reflecting its well-developed domestic bond market along with substantial government deposits (equivalent to 5.5% of GDP) and central bank foreign exchange reserves (34% of GDP). Combined with an unblemished sovereign debt payment record in the post-war period, the former supports the investment-grade rating of HUF-denominated government debt. - Hungary has demonstrated a strong commitment to contain its general government deficit (GGD) to under 3% of GDP. Fitch forecasts that the government will reach its target of a GGD/GDP ratio of 2.7% in 2013, and that it will keep the ratio below 3% in 2014, if necessary by taking additional consolidation steps. - After peaking at 81% in 2010 and 2011, public debt fell to an estimated 77% of GDP in 2012 ('BB' median: 40%) and looks to have embarked on a moderate downward trend, supported by recent measures to lower the fiscal cost of an aging population and raise the employment rate (60.7% in 2011, against an EU average of 68.6%). - Hungary's GDP per capita is high relative to 'BB' and 'BBB peers, reflecting its high level of economic development and integration with Western Europe. Risks arising from the polarisation of domestic politics are contained by membership of the European Union. - The ratings are constrained by relatively high domestic and external indebtedness. Net external debt is around 60% of GDP, substantially higher than rating peers albeit much of the debt is accounted for by inter-company lending reflecting the substantial stock of foreign direct investment in Hungary. Current account surpluses are funding a steady reduction in external indebtedness to a forecast 45% of GDP in 2014 as a result of private sector deleveraging. - High level of foreign currency denominated private and public sector debt renders Hungary vulnerable to adverse external shocks and to monetary policy missteps. - Fiscal discipline and reforms contrast with unorthodox and unpredictable economic policies, especially with respect to the banking sector. While constraining the availability of credit to the private sector, uncertainty over economic policy could erode the business environment, prolonging subdued investment performance with adverse consequences for economic growth over the medium-term. - The near-term outlook is weak reflecting the on-going private sector debt deleveraging, fiscal austerity and Hungary's reliance on the stagnant eurozone economy. The rating is also constrained by uncertainty over the medium-term growth potential of the Hungarian economy. RATING OUTLOOK - STABLE The main factors that could lead to negative rating action are: - Departure from the government's aim of keeping the GGD below 3% that endangers debt sustainability. - Policy missteps that pose risks to the inflation and currency outlook, which could in turn exacerbate macro-financial risks in light of still substantial foreign-currency exposure of the public and private sectors. - A global shock to investor sentiment, leading to prolonged exclusion from bond markets and increased difficulty in refinancing foreign-currency debt of EUR5.1bn in 2013 (front-loaded in Q1). - A much weaker than expected economic performance and downward revision to Fitch's assessment of the medium-term growth outlook. The main factors that could lead to positive rating action are: - Successful fiscal consolidation, leading to a more rapid reduction in the public debt to GDP ratio; also, an improvement in the structure of public debt, including a further lowering of the foreign currency share (40.5% in November 2012 against 50.6% in December 2011). - A more rapid improvement in Hungary's external position than Fitch currently expects - A stronger-than-expected economic recovery and upward revision to Fitch's assessment of the medium-term growth outlook. - Measures to enhance the business and investment environment, including greater policy stability. KEY ASSUMPTIONS AND SENSITIVITIES - Fitch assumes the Hungarian authorities will maintain fiscal discipline through the period leading up to the parliamentary election due in April 2014. Thus, Fitch assumes no return to the electoral-cycle deficit spending that punctuated electoral campaigns in 2002 and 2006. Fitch assumes that Hungary retains access to international bond markets, sufficient to rollover maturing FX debt in 2013. - Fitch no longer considers the successful conclusion of a financing deal with the IMF as part of its baseline scenario, despite the advantages it would confer in terms of reducing the cost of external market access, as well as providing a valuable safety net against potential external shocks. Fitch would treat such a deal as a positive surprise, but would need to see strong implementation of its policy prescriptions before considering positive rating action. - Fitch assumes that the eurozone remains intact and that there is no materialisation of severe tail risks to global financial stability that could trigger a sudden increase in investor risk aversion and financial market stress. Such a scenario could trigger a downgrade. - Fitch assumes that under severe financial stress, support for Hungarian subsidiary banks would come first and foremost from their parent banks. - Fitch's current assumption for Hungary's medium-term growth potential is 1.5%.