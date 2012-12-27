* Chanos, Whitworth made opposing bets on HP in 2011
* Fast-changing tech trends make investment tricky
* Investors say large deals, changes at top are red flags
By Sam Forgione and Nicola Leske
Dec 27 When Hewlett-Packard Co (HPQ.N) agreed to
buy British software company Autonomy in August last year for
$11.1 billion, two well-known investors made diametrically
different bets on how the big deal would play out.
To short seller Jim Chanos, who had been raising red flags
on Autonomy for years and had started shorting shares of HP in
2011, the deal was another nail in the coffin of the Silicon
Valley tech giant, a c cording to a source familiar with his
thinking.
But to activist investor Ralph Whitworth, co-founder of
Relational Investors LLC, it was time to commit to HP and the
turnaround story the company was trying to sell to Wall Street.
His fund bought more than 17.5 million HP shares after the deal
was announced, and Whitworth received a seat on the company's
board. This year, Relational roughly doubled its stake in HP.
In the wake of HP's decision to take an $8.8 billion
writedown on the deal because of alleged accounting
irregularities at Autonomy, it appears Chanos - whose call to
short Enron before the energy company collapsed in a corporate
scandal may be his most famous trade - was more astute.
HP's shares are down 36 percent since Relational, which
declined to comment, built its stake in the third quarter of
2011.
BARRIERS TO ENTRY
Relational's big move into HP is a reminder that even smart
investors can get things wrong in the fast-evolving technology
sector, where once hot global names like Research in Motion
RIM.TO and Yahoo (YHOO.O) can quickly become yesterday's news.
It is a world where a company may effectively erect barriers
to entry in a market only to have them torn down by a rival with
a new whizz-bang product - just as Apple's (AAPL.O) iPhone broke
the dominance that Research in Motion's BlackBerry had enjoyed.
One warning sign that a tech company may be on the verge of
losing its edge is when it makes acquisitions outside of its
main area of expertise to move into new product lines. Savvy
tech investors also say be wary of companies that experience a
succession of management changes, or when a successful core
business starts looking tired.
The pace of change in the technology sector is much faster
than in other industries, said Kaushik Roy, an analyst at
Hercules Technology Growth Capital. "It attracts new talent and
capital, many startups are formed, which can be extremely
disruptive to incumbents," Roy said. "In other words,
yesterday's winners can rapidly become today's losers and vice
versa."
In the case of HP, the company not only has had four CEOs
since 1999, it has been striving to find another niche to
dominate as demand for one of its core products - computer
printers - wanes and as its PC business stumbles.
Or consider online search pioneer Yahoo, which has gone
through six chief executives and is struggling to keep pace with
Google (GOOG.O).
Josh Spencer, a portfolio manager at T. Rowe Price, said
frequent turnover in the executive suite at Yahoo was a warning
sign to him. Spencer said he does not own Yahoo shares and has
not in the recent past.
RED FLAGS
While a company may view an acquisition as a fresh start -
that is what HP was t rying to s ay about Auton omy - s ome
investors see it as a warning the core business is struggling.
Spencer noted that the technology industry's most successful
companies - Apple and Samsung (005930.KS) - generally have not
made acquisitions and instead developed new products internally.
For Margaret Patel, managing director at Wells Capital
Management, one of the first red flags she saw at HP was when
former CEO Carly Fiorina bought Compaq for roughly $25 billion
in 2002.
"I felt then that the acquisition was too large and
expensive, and personal computers were not their core strength,"
said Patel, who has since avoided investing in HP.
Of course, timing can be everything even if an investor is
eventually proven right. Patel missed out on a 137 percent gain
in HP's stock price from the time of the Compaq deal up until
the end of 2010.
PREMIUM VALUATIONS
A few money managers see a flashing yellow light in the big
sell-off of Apple shares in the past few months.
Apple, the most valuable U.S. company, has shed nearly 30
percent of its value in the last three months.
Since the death of co-founder Steve Jobs - the driving force
behind Apple's iPod, iPhone and iPad - DoubleLine co-founder
Jeffrey Gundlach has been recommending that investors short the
company's shares because "the product innovator isn't there
anymore."
Gundlach said he began shorting Apple's stock at around $610
and maintains that it could drop to $425. H e declined to comment
on Tim Cook, who succeeded Jobs over a year ago and is seen by
many as less visionary an d innovative than Jobs.
Christian Bertelsen, chief investment officer at Global
Financial Private Capital, with assets under management of $1.7
billion, sa id his firm began paring back its exposure to Apple
this fall because he felt the expectat i ons for the company's new
iPhon e 5 had gotten overheated.
He said his firm dramatically took down its exposure to
Apple shares w hen t he stock h it $670 a share. "For us, the light
bulb went off this fall," he said. M i nd you, Apple's shares
still remain up about 25 percent for the whole year.
And then there's Rese a rch in Motion. Once a leader in
smartphones , it's now i n danger of becoming irrelevant.
"Th ey saw the move towards all touch-screen phones and
didn't move with it," said Stuart Jeffrey, an analyst at Nomura
Securities who noted how the BlackBerry 10 touch-screen phone
will debut on Jan. 3 0 , 2013, six years after Apple released its
first iPho ne in 2 007 .
Robert Stimpson, a portfolio manager at Oak Associates Funds
whose fund does not own any shares of Research in Motion, said
the company's Bl ackBerry ph ones are o n a downward slope and it
will be tough for the company to regain its l o st luster.
"The end of the road is a long, lonely journey," Stimpson
said of Research in Motion. "I t hink they will fight the good
fight for many years, probably unsuccessfully."
