LOS ANGELES Dec 21 South Korean rapper Psy's
infectious viral hit song, "Gangnam Style," made history on
Friday as the first ever video on YouTube to reach 1 billion
views, adding yet another record to the song's juggernaut
journey into mainstream pop.
The song, first posted on YouTube on July 15, clocked the 1
billion milestone at 10:50 a.m. EST (1550 GMT) and YouTube
marked the occasion with a dancing Psy doodle next to their
logo.
The song also became YouTube's most watched video last
month, overtaking Justin Bieber's "Baby" video, which previously
held the title.
"I didn't even imagine 'Gangnam Style' would get 1 million
views, let alone 1 billion views! Is this the Tru-PSY show?" the
rapper said in a statement.
This has been a whirlwind year for rapper Psy, 34, who is
the first Korean pop (or K-pop) artist to achieve mainstream
success in the U.S. after "Gangnam Style," named after the
affluent Gangnam District in Seoul, captured viewers' attention.
The rapper recently performed for President Barack Obama,
met with U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and won the best
video award at the MTV Europe Music Awards in November.
The video shows the outlandishly dressed Psy rap in Korean
while performing an invisible horse-riding dance, which has
become a pop culture trend, spurring many copycat and parody
videos.
The popularity of the song has sparked growing international
interest in Asian pop music, throwing a spotlight on the K-pop
industry, which now aims to follow Psy into mainstream Western
pop music.
