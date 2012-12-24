*=BANK QUALIFIED RATING BIDDING MDY/S&P/FITCH ($MIL) ISSUER DEADLINE (EST) [Dec. 27] *3.12 Delhi Vlg, NY 11:00 AM *2.00 Lafayette Sch Corp, IN, GO 11:00 AM *3.04 Wantage Twp, NJ 11:30 AM [Jan. 03] *2.07 Greenbrier SD #47, AR, GO 11:00 AM *3.30 Millburn Twp, NJ 11:00 AM *7.83 Connecticut Reg SD #18, CT 11:30 AM *2.16 Sienna Plantation MUD #12, TX, GO 03:00 PM [Jan. 07] 15.12 Atchison Co USD #409, KS, GO 12:00 PM [Jan. 08] 22.09 Bartholomew Cons Sch Corp, IN 10:00 AM Aa1 *3.69 Lindbergh Schools, MO, GO 11:00 AM *1.00 Lake Arthur Muni SD #20, NM, GO 01:00 PM *2.43 Melissa, TX, GO 12:00 PM 69.28 Ohio, OH, GO 11:00 AM 150.00 Ohio, OH, GO 11:00 AM *8.73 Wallkill (Town), NY 11:00 AM *4.71 Melissa, TX, GO 12:30 PM [Jan. 09] 300.00 Fairfax County, VA, GO 12:00 AM *1.00 Lac du Flambeau SD #1, WI, GO 11:00 AM 26.89 Rockford ISD #883, MN, GO 11:00 AM 5.66 Bloomfield Twp, NJ, GO 11:00 AM *9.90 Espanola Pub SD #55, NM, GO 01:00 PM 2.90 Lynbrook Vlg, NY, GO 11:00 AM 50.00 Suffolk Co Wtr Auth, NY, RE 11:00 AM 50.00 Suffolk Co Wtr Auth, NY, GO 11:00 AM *3.60 Wells ISD, TX, GO 12:00 PM [Jan. 10] 12.00 Sonoma Co Wtr & Wstwtr Auth, CA, RE 12:30 PM 20.76 Berkeley USD, CA, GO 01:00 PM *1.58 Winona ISD #861, MN, GO 11:00 AM [Jan. 14] *3.62 Basehor, KS, GO 11:00 AM *3.26 Eudora, KS, GO 11:30 AM *4.79 Rhinelander, WI, GO 12:00 PM 1.77 Tonganoxie, KS, GO 12:00 PM *6.55 Tonganoxie, KS, GO 12:00 PM *1.33 Colfax Vlg, WI, GO 01:00 PM A *6.76 Mount Ayr Comm SD, IA, GO 02:00 PM [Jan. 15] *1.57 Orchard Farm SD #5, MO, GO 11:00 AM *9.97 Elk River Econ Dev Auth, MN, GO 12:00 PM [Jan. 17] 24.36 Lee's Summit, MO, GO 12:00 PM 15.19 Lee's Summit, MO, GO 12:00 PM [Jan. 22] *7.00 Pierce County, WI, GO 11:30 AM *3.19 Bel Aire, KS, GO 12:00 PM *5.97 Hastings, MN, GO 12:30 PM [Jan. 23] 700.00 Washington, WA, GO 12:00 AM 300.00 Washington, WA, GO 12:00 AM 4.14 Rochester, MN, RE 11:00 AM 16.85 Woodbury, MN, GO 11:00 AM 6.59 Woodbury, MN, GO 11:00 AM [Jan. 28] *8.06 Mankato, MN, GO 11:00 AM 18.90 Bemidji ISD #31, MN, GO 11:30 AM *5.81 Ladysmith SD, WI, GO 12:00 PM [Feb. 04] *5.53 Jordan, MN, GO 11:00 AM