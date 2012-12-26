By Chris Francescani

Dec 26 NBC News anchor David Gregory is under investigation by police after displaying what he said was a high-capacity gun clip on Sunday's broadcast of "Meet the Press," a spokeswoman for Washington's Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday.

Gregory held up the 30-round gun magazine - barred under Washington municipal code - during a nationally broadcast interview Sunday morning with National Rifle Associaton Chief Executive Officer Wayne LaPierre.

“Here is a magazine for ammunition that carries 30 bullets," Gregory said as he held aloft the black cartridge, according to video posted on the network's website.

“Now isn’t it possible that, if we got rid of these, if we replaced them and said ‘Well, you could only have a magazine that carries five bullets or ten bullets,’ isn’t it just possible that we can reduce the carnage in a situation like Newtown?” Gregory asked LaPierre.

“I don’t think it’s what will work,’’ LaPierre responded.

The incident is "being investigated as a violation of D.C. code," said Washington Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Tisha Gant. She declined to elaborate.

Washington's municipal code prohibits possession, sale or transfer of “any large capacity ammunition feeding device regardless of whether the device is attached to a firearm.”

The maximum penalty for conviction on such a charge is $1000 fine and a year in prison.

After the broadcast, a number of bloggers and websites questioned Gregory's actions and the legality of the gun clip.

A petition posted on the White House website calling for a charge to be brought against Gregory contained more than 7,000 e-signatures as of Wednesday morning.

An NBC spokeswoman did not immediately respond to requests for a comment.

(Reporting by Chris Francescani; Editing by Paul Thomasch and Andrew Hay)

